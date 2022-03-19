WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, NY – This past weekend, Tewksbury Memorial High School junior Alex Arbogast participated in the High School National Track-and-Field Meet held at the Armory Track. Competing in the “Championship Meet”, Arbogast finished 32nd overall in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.03 seconds.
“(It was not) exactly the time Alex wanted, but it was a really good learning experience and he is ready to tackle the competition in the spring season and next indoor season,” said head coach Lauren Polimeno. “I am very proud of his work ethic and drive this season. I am very excited to see what he can do in the future.”
On the season, Arbogast finished first in the MVC in both the 55-meter dash and the 300, and then won the dash at the Division 4 Eastern Mass Meet and the New Englands, while taking second at the All-State Meet.
On Tuesday, the Merrimack Valley Conference announced its post-season awards for both boys and girls track. Arbogast was the lone representative from either team to be named to the All-Conference team. Both Nick Alvarado (mile) and Nick Polimeno (300) on the boys side and the four members of the girls 4x200 relay team including Carrina Barron, Noelia Cura, Kimsan Nguyen and Cassidy Paige were all named to the second team.
