BILLERICA – The Shawsheen Tech Volleyball team will be looking to improve on last season’s 3-10 record when they take to the court this season, and they will do so under the direction of a new head coach, who is hoping to bring success to the Rams not just in the short term this season, but for years to come. Former Rams coach Kelsey St. George stepped down at the end of last season after two years at the helm of the Rams, and was replaced by Katie McGinness.
McGinness, a 2013 graduate of Billerica High, where she was a three-year varsity player as a libero, brings a wealth of playing experience to her new role as head coach. And while this is her first time coaching, her enthusiasm and dedication to the job and to her new team, seems like it could make up for any lack of experience.
“I am just thrilled. It is more than I could have hoped for. It is a great opportunity,” said McGinness, who is also in her third year as the librarian at Shawsheen. “Working in the building here, I know a lot of these kids and they are great kids, so I am very excited to take over here and work hard and see what we can do and see what we can produce.”
And if early returns are any indication, it seems like Shawsheen is just as excited to welcome McGinness to her new role as she is to be in it.
“It has been great. I am lucky that my JV coach is Kelly McFadden. She was super accepting of me getting the varsity role and has been super supportive in helping me transition,” McGinness said. “I myself love the sport of volleyball. I love to watch it, I love to coach it, I would still love to play it again. It is fun. So, getting into this role has been great.”
Shawsheen Athletic Director Al Costabile was thrilled to bring McGinness on to his coaching staff, and has liked he has seen from her so far. He also feels like Shawsheen may be seeing the beginning of a long coaching career.
“Katie has a really good playing background and a great knowledge of the sport. She brings a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of energy,” Costabile said. “She ran a really great camp, and she seems to be someone who could be a great coach. She is very committed to the program and she really wants to see it be successful. She really has the potential to have a great career.”
That commitment to the program is an important factor for the Rams, who have had a lot of turnover in the head coaching role over the past several seasons, with Anne DeMarco posting a 25-39 record from 2017-2019 and St. George going 5-20 over the past two seasons, including the abbreviated “Fall 2” COVID season in the Spring of 2021.
“The team has been super receptive,” McGinness said. “They have had a few coaches over the years, so there has been some turnover, so they are excited. For me, it is nice coming into a developed team, and I have the coaches before me to thank for that. I am looking forward to working with the kids and cementing my spot in this program.”
Even as she leads the Rams to success, McGinness will have some work to do to be the most successful volleyball coach in her family as her sister Brittney McGinness is in her sixth year as head coach at Billerica High, where she led the Indians to an MVC co-championship last season.
“It’s a little family rivalry there,” McGinness laughed. “But she has been a great resource for me. I have learned a lot from her.”
With this being her first coaching job, McGinness hasn’t necessarily developed a coaching style or philosophy, but she does know what she expects out of her team.
“I am a huge believer in just being a team. That is one of the first things I talked to the kids about,” McGinness said. “Everything we do, we do as a team. We are all a team. It doesn’t matter if you are a freshman on JV or a senior on varsity, everybody in here is part of this program and everybody deserves the same respect.
“We are going to work hard and we are going to improve. Even if that doesn’t show up in scores, it is going to show up in that gym, and that is the most important thing. That is its own reward.”
As for McGinness, her reward is getting to expand her role at a school and job that she loves. She has loved her three years as the school’s librarian, and has no doubt that she will enjoy coaching equally as much.
“It (being the librarian) has been fantastic. It is a dream job, hands down. This school is so supportive of its staff and its students. I have had a fantastic experience with everybody I have worked with,” McGinness said. “That’s what made coming into coaching such an easy choice. It is so great to work for a school that cares for its faculty and students the way Shawsheen does. So, getting to translate that now from during school hours in the school, into after school in coaching I couldn’t ask for more.”
Well, maybe she can ask for just a little more, and that would be for her and her team to have a great season. But she is pretty confident that they will do that as well.
“I am so excited to see what they can do. They all came in ready to work. Each one of them gives me one hundred percent, and as a coach that is all you can ask for,” McGinness said. “If you are ready to work, the rest we can build on. We need that solid foundation of working hard and having a positive attitude and we have had that already, so we are going to have a good season, I know it.”
