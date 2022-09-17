DANVERS – Last year when the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team opened up its season and played on the new Doucette Field turf for the first time on that gorgeous Saturday afternoon, they watched Danvers' offense, led by quarterback Travis Voisine and wide receiver Owen Gasinowski carve up the Redmen defense to a tune of 35-18.
This past Friday night, now at their place of Deering Stadium, Redmen head coach Brian Aylward had one message to his team before the kick-off started: effort and toughness were not going to be an issue this time around.
And it certainly wasn't.
The Redmen's new offensive line was tremendous all game, helping Tewksbury finish with 367 yards of total offense, including all but 32 on the ground, led by the tremendous performance by senior back Alex Arbogast, who scored four touchdowns – three in the fourth quarter – and rushed for 226 yards in Tewksbury's 35-21 triumph.
"That's an outstanding win," said Aylward. "We knew that we had some new guys out there. Not just the young and newer guys, although we call them experienced because they have been in our program, but they were just inexperienced at the varsity level. They're new and they're going to make mistakes and we tell them all of the time and just like every other coach in America does, that it's not the mistakes that we make, it's what you do immediately after, and what you do when you follow it up. I thought the kids showed a lot of character to stay focused in this game, and to keep on trying to make plays.”
Through the first 26 minutes of the game, that same pair of Voisine and Gasinowski were indeed carving the Redmen up a bit. They combined for the Falcons' three scores, all TD passes from 46, 32 and 25 yards out as Danvers had a 21-14 lead with 9:18 to go in the third quarter.
Two plays later, a bad exchange caused a fumble and Danvers recovered it which led to their third touchdown.
Arbogast then went to work scoring on a 58-yard run to tie the game up just 65 seconds after the Redmen were trailing by seven.
After a three-and-out, Arbogast went to his left and scored on a 69-yard TD run for the game winning score. Again Danvers went three-and-out and again Arbogast countered with a score, this one from ten yards out to put the nail in the coffin with under two minutes left.
While the offense clicked, especially in the fourth quarter, so did the defense. Danvers managed just 42 yards of total offense in the final 12 minutes with 25 coming on the final touchdown. During that span, tri-captain Sean Hirtle and sophomore Manny Mengata both had QB sacks and then Ryan Fleming recovered a fumble on the Falcons' last drive, which allowed Redmen sophomore quarterback Vinnie Ciancio to take the knee twice and run out the clock.
“Our defense tightened up in tough situations and not just in the second half but also in the first half. There were a couple of times when that game could have (changed gears and Danvers) could have had a huge amount of momentum at halftime and instead they just had a good amount of it,” said Aylward.
Voisine ended the game completing 14-of-35 passes for 167 yards and three scores, and also had 12 carries for 32 yards. In last year's meeting, as just a sophomore, he completed 10-of-13 passes for 280 yards with a pair of TD passes, while also mixing in 24 rushing yards and a score.
It seemed like whenever Tewksbury's defense would blitz the QB or gave him pressure, Danvers struggled to convert anything of merit.
“It was like pick your poison. They have a lot of weapons and we knew that we were a little outmatched with some of our new guys on the back end, so we had to generate some pressure to help those guys because we couldn't peel any more guys from the front,” said Aylward. “That was good complimentary defense on both ends. We got pressure when we needed it and we had some strong cover on some key times on some deep balls that were scary.”
Besides the second half QB sacks by Hirtle and Mengata and the fumble recovery by Fleming, Mengata also had another QB sack in the first half, while senior cornerback Nick DeGloria had a real solid game breaking up a number of potential big catches or perhaps touchdowns on some longer throws by Voisine.
On the flip side, Tewksbury's offensive line including the likes of Luke Shaw, Max Mattuchio, Anthony Montiero, James Carroll and tight end Blake Ryder, were all terrific coming off the ball and supplying the open lanes for not just Arbogast, but Hunter Johnson (8 carries, 67 yards) and Hirtle (11 carries, 50 yards with a touchdown).
“Luke Shaw is our only returning (starting) lineman and for those guys to put it together tonight (was so important to our win),” said Aylward. “Luke was tremendous on both sides of the ball. He's a slimmer version that he was last year and much stronger. Man on man, he wreaked havoc out there. He was an iron man for us tonight.
“Overall our offensive line group) were great, but the exchanges were tough and we can't have those (five total botched snaps). We realized that having depth (is important) so it's not the same dudes on both sides of the ball. That took a toll more on them, than it did on us. But if you flip it to last year, it was reverse. They had a couple guys who were getting a blow on offense and defense from upfront and we didn't, and we paid for the price for that especially in the second half. They pushed us around pretty good.”
Aylward wanted to make sure that didn't happen in round two.
“I'm just proud of the guys. They worked hard and they put in a lot of effort to get ready for this one. Last year (when we faced Danvers) I don't think we were a good representation of Tewksbury Football from an execution standpoint, but also from a toughness standpoint. That's unacceptable. Execution you can blame on the coaching staff and blame it on the kids on some degree, but the effort and the toughness are the only two things that they can control, so they better be on the right side of it and that's what we try to do.
“We are proud of this win. Danvers has a tremendous program and I think once they get number seven (Steven Reardon) back from injury, they'll be ready to rock-and-roll. We have our work cut out for us – every week we do. Hopefully we can continue to limit mistakes, get better every week and put something together.”
Tewksbury will travel next door to Lowell on Friday night to take on the Red Raiders (0-1) at Cawley Stadium starting at 7 pm. Billerica dominated Lowell, 38-0, on Friday night.
