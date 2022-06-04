TEWKSBURY – Before May 19th, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls Tennis team was sporting a record of 6-5 and needed to win two of its last five matches in order to qualify for the new statewide tournament. Unfortunately, just one win came in those last five matches, coming in the team's last match of the season last Thursday to Lawrence, 5-0, which put the team's record to 7-9 overall, missing the post-season by one win.
“The girls season came to a disappointing end this year, with season ending injuries to two varsity players in the last week (a big reason for the shortcoming),” said head coach Mary MacDonald. “The team had to deal with a difficult schedule, and cold and windy conditions for much of the season. The players worked hard every week and everyone improved their level of play as the season went on.”
Over the last five matches, Tewksbury was defeated by Billerica, Methuen, Central Catholic and then Notre Dame Academy, a team the Redmen beat the first time around.
In that 4-1 loss, Chloe Burns was the lone player to come away with a win, coming in straight sets by scores of 6-2 and 7-5. In the other matches, Renuka Late at first singles was defeated 6-1 and 6-2. In third singles, Gianna Doiron was ahead 6-2 and then the second set was tied at 6-6, before she got injured, which ended the match with an injury default.
In doubles play, Cecelia Ho and Ada Nicodemus played a fantastic back-and-forth match falling 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8) and then Fiona Ho and Natalie Nguyen were defeated 3-6, 6-3 and 6-3.
In the team's final season match, a 5-0 win over Lawrence, winning their matches were Late (6-0, 6-0), Burns (6-0, 6-1) and Julianna Ricci at third singles (6-2, 7-5) and then in doubles play, Cecelia Ho and Nicodemus won 6-2 and 6-4 and then Fiona Ho and Nguyen won 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
“The seniors on this team did a fantastic job leading the younger players by example this season. Ada Nicodemus played doubles last year and moved to third singles for most of this season. Fiona Ho and Natalie Nguyen held down the second doubles position all year and had a good season. And Juliana Ricci stepped up and played the third singles spot winning her match in her last varsity match,” said MacDonald.
She added that several other varsity members also made significant progress throughout the season.
“Cecelia Ho and Darya Mehrabani were a solid first doubles team, with a winning record prior to injury ending their season. They are both clever tactical players and I have enjoyed working with them on new and varied strategies.
Giana Doiron is a promising newcomer who played third singles at the end of the season when our line up needed to change. She is a fine athlete, new to tennis, but with strong work ethic, she will be a force down the road.
“Chloe Burns played second singles this season, having never played competitive tennis prior to this year. She has strong strokes and a good serve and I look forward to watching her develop her game.
“And Renuka Late is a tough out, battles every match and had a solid season. She has a good sense of what style of play is required against a variety of opponents, and her future is bright.”
MacDonald said that there's 14 players who developed their game at the JV level and she's hoping a handful of them can fill some spots next season.
“Those fourteen players worked hard and it was fun to watch them enjoy tennis more and more, as the level of play went up,” she said. “(JV Coach) Abbie Culhand does a fantastic job with these players, and has helped so much with the development of these players. Her positive attitude and consistent coaching helps so much in the newer players to learn the game.”
FREE TENNIS LESSONS
MacDonald announced that the tennis programs will once again be offering free tennis lessons for kids age 10 and over, as well as adults. The sessions will be held every Saturday in July, 9-11 am for kids and 10-11 am for adults.
