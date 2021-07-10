With the Tewksbury High Varsity Baseball team losing eight players to graduation from this year's squad, they will undoubtedly be looking for reinforcements from the lower levels of the program next season and in the years to come.
As reported in last week's sub varsity roundup, the vast majority of those players will likely come from the Redmen's junior varsity squad. However, the future also appears bright at the freshman level for the Redmen, where the team posted a 5-6 record under the direction of first year coach Rob Cutone, with several players taking the first steps towards helping the team at the varsity level.
Cutone enjoyed his first year coaching the Redmen, and liked what he saw from his team. In fact, the only part of the season that he didn't like was that it was so short.
"I feel as though the team played well this season. We had a couple of ups and downs but that's expected," Cutone said. "It was a very short season, which makes it harder get in the full swing of things before it was all over."
Even in defeat, Cutone was impressed by his team's effort, which was something that stood out to him the entire season. When asked to pick out a game that stood out most to him during the season, it was a defeat, and not a victory, that Cutone chose to highlight.
"We played a few tight games and dealt fairly well with some adversity at this level," Cutone said. "But, the first Chelmsford game stands out for me because it was back and forth the whole game. We never gave in and Chelmsford kept fighting until the end. We actually went one extra inning, even though in freshman baseball we don’t normally do that, and lost on a walk off base hit."
Cutone may be new to coaching, but the former Tewksbury High star catcher, who graduated from TMHS in 2015, and then went on to a fine collegiate career at Lasell, certainly understands the main purpose of sports at the sub varsity level is to prepare his players to someday move up the ladder to the varsity level.
Which isn't to say he doesn't appreciate great performances which ultimately lead his team to victory. He got several of those along the way this season from pitcher Aiden McDonald and infielders Billy Burris and Ryan Baker, among others.
"Aiden was pretty much lights out on the mound and had a good year at the plate, always hitting the ball hard and moving runners around," Cutone said. "Billy and Ryan were great in the middle infield for us. They could be the two good players up the middle moving forward for Coach Monbleau. They both also proved themselves at the plate this year. These two guys were a solid one and two at the top of the lineup for us."
While those players stood out this season, Cutone was pleased with the effort of his entire team, particularly in dealing with the unique challenges this season brought to the group of young players.
"The team dealt with everything in a mature manner. I believe we only played a few games before the MIAA got rid of their mask requirements, but the short season was probably the most difficult aspect to deal with," Cutone said. "Once you start to really know the team and what they can do you’re all done. Having only 10 or 11 games for a season isn’t a lot of time to develop but the boys were excited to get back on the field and get right after it."
