Members of the Shawsheen Tech football team coaching staff, from left, Jay Tildsley, Joe Gore, Kevin Tildsley and head coach Al Costabile stop for a photo while warming up at Gillette Stadium before the Div. 5 Super Bowl last season. With most of its weapons back on the field, Shawsheen could be a contender to return to Gillette in December. (Photo by Doug Hastings)