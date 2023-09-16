The Shawsheen Tech football team started its 2023 much like it spent most of its 2022 campaign, in the win column.
On Friday, the Rams handled non-league Bedford by a 21-7 score.
Bedford was one of the top teams in all of Div. 4 last season.
After a scoreless first quarter, Shawsheen took a 7-0 lead when junior quarterback Sid Tildsley scored on a 5-yard run.
Jared Bishop added the extra point.
Bedford tied the score when Samuel DeAngelis caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan McGrath. Andrew Livshin’s extra point made it 7-7.
Before halftime, Ram receiver Ryan Copson caught an 18-yard pass from Tildsley.
Bishop added the point-after for a 14-7 halftime advantage for the Rams.
The only touchdown of the second half was a 4-yard run by Tildsley in the fourth quarter.
Tildsley had an impressive day for the Rams, rushing for 57 yards and two touchdowns, throwing 10 for 16 for 122 yards and a score and leading the defense with five tackles.
Dyllon Pratt had two catches for 65 yards to lead the receivers.
Shawsheen has another stiff non-league test on Friday when Belmont of the Middlesex League visits Shawsheen’s Cassidy Field.
VOLLEYBALL AT 1-1
Shawsheen Tech’s volleyball team opened the season with a win on the road against Greater Lawrence.
Shawsheen swept all three sets in the 3-0 triumph.
The Rams came out strong, winning the first set 25-13, second set 25-16, and third set 25-4. Impressive play at the net by junior captain Fiona Rexford led the way as she had six kills and two blocks.
Sophomore Francesca Reardon also contributed a strong five kills for the Rams.
Senior Cade Baron led the team with eight aces.
After Shawsheen’s match with Whittier was postponed, the Rams returned to the court and fell to Essex Tech, 3-0.
“They’re a tough program and it’s always a good game to see our teams battling,” Shawsheen coach Katie McGinness said. “We’re regrouping and taking what went well and leaving what didn’t.”
The Rams are scheduled to play Innovation Academy at home on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Shawsheen Tech girls soccer team is ready to go.
The weather?
Not so much.
After opening the season with a 3-0 loss against Greater Lowell, the Rams have yet to return to the field as a game with Innovation Academy was cancelled because of the heat and the next game against Groton-Dunstable was postponed because of rain and thunder.
Shawsheen will try again on Thursday afternoon for a road game in Bedford.
BOYS SOCCER
The Shawsheen Tech boys soccer team traveled to Greater Lawrence and came away with a 1-1 tie on Monday afternoon in Tyngsborough.
The game was scoreless at the half both teams having equal scoring chances.
Greater Lawrence broke through on a close ball early in the second frame, but shortly after the tally, the sky turned dark and ominous, thunder rumbled in the distance and the Rams began to rumble on the field.
As Shawsheen picked up the tempo, junior Nick Palmerino struck for the tying goal assisted by junior Jayden Perez.
Playing well for Shawsheen was junior Ethan Melanson, senior Brian Duhamel, junior Jayson Dube and senior goalie Nick Gerasimov.
The Rams lost 4-0 to Greater Lowell to open the season.
Next up for Shawsheen is a Thursday game in Wakefield against Northeast Regional.
GOLF
The Shawsheen Tech golf team improved to 3-0 on Monday with a win against Lowell Catholic by a score of 167-102.
Low medalist for the round was captain Matt Tramonte with a 3-under-par 32 and scoring 42 points for his team. This was the lowest score ever shot by the Rams during a match.
Also scoring for the Rams were Liam Milne with a 38 and 31 points, Colin Lawson with a 40 and 27 points, Max Carpenter with a 40 and 26 points, Larry Cullity with a 43 and 21 points and Aiden Fortunato with a 44 and 20 points.
The Rams also had a win over Minuteman Tech by a score of 176-140.
Low medalist for the round was Cullity with a 35 and 36 points.
Also scoring for the Rams were Carpenter with a 36 and 34 points, Tramonte with a 40 and 29 points, Lawson with a 40 and 27 points and Chase Darcey with a 40 and 26 points. Liam Milne added a 42 and 24 points.
Shawsheen started the season with a win over Greater Lowell by a score of 154-84.
Low medalist for the round was Carpenter with a 38 and 30 points.
Also scoring for the Rams were Tramonte with a 39 and 29 points, Milne with a 40 and 26 points, Derek Nazzaro with a 41 and 24 points, Cullity with a 42 and 25 points and Darcey with a 44 and 20 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.