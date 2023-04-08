BILLERICA — Nick Sachetta is a track guy.
During his years as a student-athlete at Shawsheen Tech, the Billerica native and 2018 Shawsheen graduate ran spring track for three years as a distance specialist.
The Rams were successful during Sachetta’s three years with the spring program under coach Jeff McGrath and Sachetta certainly left his mark as he holds school records in the 800-meter run (2:01.28), the 4x400 relay (3:32.57) and the 4x800 relay (9:04.74).
His running career didn’t end with graduation as he went on to be a captain for the track and cross country teams at Fitchburg State University. At Fitchburg, Sachetta did anything that was asked of him, from the 200-meter dash to the two mile to hurdles and the steeple chase.
“It was fun,” he said. “I’m still not quite done as an athlete. I still want to continue to push my times down.”
This season, Sachetta is back with the Rams in a different capacity, as the program’s head coach.
“Nick was a great runner here at our school and was a captain of cross country,” said Al Costabile, Shawsheen’s athletic director. “He’s still very active with running. He’s a very organized young teacher and has a lot on enthusiasm and energy.”
Costabile said Sachetta’s experience as a former athlete in both high school and college is valuable.
“Having been a captain in high school and college, he was great leadership qualities,” Costabile added. “I think he’ll have a bright future. We’re happy to have him and I think it’s a position he can really grow with. Hopefully he will bring some stability to the program.”
While becoming a head coach of two varsity teams only five years after graduating from the school is certainly no easy task, Sachetta isn’t exactly afraid of a challenge.
Along with being a distance runner, Sachetta also went on to study biology at Fitchburg and hopes to eventually teach the subject at Shawsheen.
“It’s just the stuff I’m interested in,” he said of biology. “Hopefully I can instill that into the students.”
Shawsheen had winning teams throughout Sachetta’s time with the squad, something he doesn’t anticipate changing while he’s at the helm.
Sachetta admits that the hopes to continue the winning formula put in place by McGrath and Joe Gore, who coached the program last year.
“I’m trying to re-establish that culture,” he said. “I think that’s why Shawsheen is usually at the top for their programs, because they just have that ingrained culture. I’m just trying to reinvigorate that in a sense.”
Sachetta will have a staff that includes Erica Tildsley, Dan Dorazio and Cody Lusas.
More than 100 athletes showed up for the first day of tryouts.
“I’m excited about it,” Sachetta said. “We’re looking forward to the season.”
