TEWKSBURY – Back in 2020, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Varsity Baseball team finished with a 5-11 record. Last year at this time, head coach Kirk Monbleau hoped and expected that the team would take a big step forward. Although it was late in the season, the Redmen did just that, putting a strong winning streak together which pushed the team to a 10-10 overall record. Tewksbury advanced to the state tournament and were eliminated in the first round by West Springfield, 6-0.
Now a year later, with All-Conference pitcher Kodie LeGrand and league all-stars Michael Sullivan (shortstop) and Dylan Paulding (catcher) returning, the Redmen are hoping/expecting to take another big step forward when the season begins Friday with a home contest against Westford Academy, an outstanding Division 1 program which posted a 17-1 regular season record coming out of the Dual County League last year.
"We have good numbers (overall in the program) and we have eleven returning varsity guys back from last year," said Monbleau, now in his eighth year at the helm. "Our expectations are high, but we know how the game can humble you really fast. I'm trying not to ride too high off of what we earned last year, but the bar has been set high for these guys and I believe they are up for the challenge."
Like any baseball team, success will start and end with pitching. LeGrand had a terrific season last year as the team's No. 1 pitcher. He returns, while, senior Drew Nestor and Junior Matt Cooke are also back and they saw quite a bit of time on the hill as well. Sophomores Zach Russo saw limited action and Monbleau is expecting him to see a lot more time, while depth will be provided by senior Blake Ryder, juniors Aidan Macdonald, Kyle Cummings, William Burriss, Noah Russo and sophomore Phil Lombardi.
"Kodie is back. He had a nice year last year. So far in the tryouts and practices, he's been sharp and so has all of the guys (we're going to use)," said Monbleau. "We have some depth and we also have some guys who were on JV last year, who are up with Varsity, guys like Macdonald and Burriss and maybe we'll get some innings out of them as well. We have a little bit more depth than we've had in the past, so hopefully we can use that to our advantage.
"We also have Matt Cooke and Drew Nestor and both of them saw quite some time on the hill last year. Drew is a guy who can get some spot starts but can definitely help us in relief."
In the other eight positions, it appears as if seven of them are locked down. Paulding, who grew up as a catcher, played first and was a DH at times last year, will go back to his natural position behind the plate. Senior Ben O'Keefe, who also split time at first and DH last year, will have first base to himself. Lombardi, Sullivan and Cooke return at second, shortstop and third.
In the outfield, senior Blake Ryder brings an excellent glove to center field, and senior Ryan Flynn, who had a solid season last year returns to right field.
"Blake and Ryan will be center and right and then we have a couple of other guys are battling for the left field spot. Billy Burriss and Noah Russo are doing a nice job in the infield so we could possibly slide them into the outfield as well," said Monbleau.
Among those battling it out for the last outfield spot includes juniors Cameron Kearney, Ryan Baker and Cummings, as well as Macdonald. Backing up the infield includes senior Tristan Leslie and sophomore Cameron Kingston, while, the back-up catchers include junior Colby Flahive and sophomore Anthony DiFranco.
Offensively, Paulding, Cooke and Sullivan all had real solid seasons last year and will look to lead the way.
"We can swing it but like I said earlier, the game can humble you real quick," said Monbleau. "The league is really tough. We have teams like Chelmsford and Central Catholic and they have some big arms. Regardless of who you play, you are in for a battle and then if you see the other team's ace, you know it's going to be even a bigger challenge for you.
"We're excited to get going. We have a great group of kids and we love how they compete. They all have a good rapport with each other and hopefully that's going to help us win some games by having that great atmosphere in the clubhouse," said the coach.
