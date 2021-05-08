Besides Lucas Frost (featured on front page) taking first in the javelin at the Atlantic-10 Conference Championships, UMass-Amherst freshman Lily Robinson has a blistering performance in the 10,000-meters, coming in eighth with a time of 36:54.79, which ranks her third all-time in program history – and she's just a freshman.
The two of them were just two of many track athletes who enjoyed great success this past weekend in various league championship and invitational meets.
Nichols College track star Jared Mason was an extremely busy person competing at the Commonwealth Coast Conference Invitational, which was held at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island. He competed in five individual events, and was also a part of a relay team. Individually, he was first in the 100 (11.45) and long jump (20-5.75), was second in the 200 (23.46), was third in both the triple jump (38-7.75) and javelin (149-9) and was part of the second place 4x400 relay team.
At the NEWMAC Championships held at New London, Ct., WPI's Chris Nguyen finished sixth in the pole vault, clearing 11-5.75.
At the MASCAC Championship Meet, Bridgewater State College freshman Thomas Barinelli, like Mason, had a very busy meet. He performed in four individual events, taking second in the 110-meter hurdles (16.48) and third in the 400-meter hurdles (1:03.05), high jump (6-0.75) and long jump (21-9). His heroic day helped the Bears capture the team’s third straight championship title.
On Monday, it was announced that Barinelli was named the league’s ‘Rookie of the Week’ after he compiled 26 total points in that meet.
At the America East Championship Meet, three members of the UMass-Lowell men and women's programs competed. Junior Emily Sessa was second in the 1,500-meters with a time of 4:27.60 and she was also a part of the fifth place 4x400 relay team, which had a collective time of 3:57.34.
Her teammate Tatum Pecci placed 15th in the 200 at 26.89 and 16th in the 100 at 13.07, and on the men's side freshman Zach LaLonde was 11th in both the 110-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles with respective times of 16.01 and 59.15 seconds.
Also in the same meet, Worcester State junior Patrick Carleton finished third in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 15:53.35. On the women's side Worcester State's Shaylee Puleo was third in the pole vault clearing 7-6.50 and was sixth in the 1,500-meters at 5:27.87, while, Grace Higgins was part of the second place 4x400 relay team and also placed seventh in the 400-meters at 1:05.90.
On the softball diamond, Adrianna Favreau continues her historic career as a member of the Endicott College squad. She was named the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Player of the Week, respectively, which was announced on Monday.
Favreau batted .750 (6-for-8) with a double, two RBI, four runs scored, and a stolen base in a doubleheader sweep of Wentworth. Over the two games, she reached base seven times in nine trips to the plate for a .778 on-base percentage.
In a 13-5 win over Wentworth last Wednesday, she put together a monster day at the plate as the senior second baseman went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI.
On Saturday, Endicott swept the University of New England 9-8 extra inning win and 13-0 which earned the team a trip to next weekend's CCC Championship series. In the second win, she blasted a home run.
The team's second baseman was the leading batter of the entire conference with a .538 clip, while she also had four home runs, 24 RBI, three stolen bases.
One of Favreau's former teammates, Kirsten Dick, continued her success on the diamond as well. She is a fifth-year senior on the Framingham State University team, who secured the 2021 MASCAC Softball Regular Season Title with a sweep of Salem State in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) doubleheader at Maple Street Field. The Rams took the opener 2-0 before securing the sweep with a 7-1 win in game two.
In the first game, she belted a two-run home run to key the offense.
