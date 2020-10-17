BILLERICA – After opening their season with a victory over Greater Lowell way back on October 1st, the Shawsheen Tech Boys Soccer team had quite the long layoff, with nine days between games before they were finally back in action on Saturday afternoon when the hit the road to take on new CAC rival Lowell Catholic before returning home to take on another new league rival, Innovation Academy, on Monday at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex.
Whatever they did during those nine days between games certainly seems to have worked for the Rams, as they appeared to suffer no ill effects from the long layoff, going 1-0-1 on the week, tying Lowell Catholic 1-1 and rolling to an 8-0 victory over Innovation.
With the undefeated week, the Rams pushed their record to 2-0-1 on the season, and despite the odd circumstances of the season, they seem to have picked up right where they left off last season when they won 11 games on their way to a second place finish in the CAC Large Division.
In the tie against Lowell Catholic, the Rams got their lone goal from senior Tyler Archibald of Wilmington. Lowell Catholic took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a nice shot by junior Harry Grayson, who beat Shawsheen senior goalie Tyler Newhouse of Wilmington with a perfectly place ball. It was the only time the Crusaders would beat Newhouse on the day as he stood firm between the pipes. The Rams battled back to earn the tie when Archibald eluded a defender and put a well-laced worm burner into the net.
Along with Archibald and Newhouse, other Rams playing well on the day were senior James Genetti, along with fellow senior Joe Hansen of Wilmington and sophomore Cam Camelio.
On Monday morning, the Rams returned home to take on Innovation Academy, and gave the other league newcomers a bit of a rude welcome to the CAC, scoring early and often on their way to an 8-0 victory.
Once again it was Archibald leading the way offensively for the Rams, this time with two goals. But he was not alone this time around, as junior Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury also had a pair of goals to power the Rams to the win.
Other goal scorers for the Rams were sophomore Evan Pinto of Wilmington along with seniors Billy Hartshorn and Anthony Papa. Senior Devin Almeida of Wilmington had four assists, while Archibald had two to go along with his two goals. Assists also went to Hartshorn, Genetti, Camelio and sophomore Noah Rizzo. Senior goalie Adam Kearns earned the shutout for the Rams.
The whole team seems to be clicking right now for the Rams, with Archibald and Almeida being among the biggest standouts. Severo has taken notice, and while he not surprised, he is still very happy with the results.
“Tyler's skill level is ridiculous, just off the charts. He thinks the game a level above most others and has the skill to implement it. He sees and makes passes that are two steps ahead. He is playing chess while everyone is playing checkers,” Severo said. “Jeremy is a natural who also puts the time in to hone his game. This season we have moved him from sweeper to forward in an effort to take advantage of the new guidelines and it has paid off. He has great dribbling skills, great balance and provides a constant threat when we get the ball to him.”
But as well as Archibald, Perez and the rest of the Rams have been playing, Severo is taking nothing for granted. He knows they must step up their game even more if they hope to continue this strong start through the rest of the season.
“We are off to a good start, however we have a number of challenging games in front of us,” Severo said. “This team has the potential to put together a great season. It's all been truncated because of Covid, but we have high expectations and so far, we have been on track to meet them. We need to continue to play together, stay cohesive and improve game by game.”
The Rams will try to keep their winning ways going when they travel to Greater Lowell on Friday afternoon for a 4:00 game.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Shawsheen Girls Soccer team has not had quite the success of the boys team to this point, as they have yet to find the win column on the young season, but in a pair of ties this past weekend against a two quality CAC foes, the Rams showed that those wins might not be far behind, particularly if they are able to get their offense going in the right direction.
They have certainly played well defensively to this point, and this past week was no exception, as they played to a 0-0 tie with Lowell Catholic at home on Saturday before playing to another draw, this time by a score of 1-1 in a road clash with Innovation Academy on Monday morning.
In the Innovation game, the Rams probably deserved a better fate, as they controlled play for much of the game, even as they battled one of the top players in the league.
“I felt like we had the ball more and that we controlled play,” Shawsheen coach Doug Michaud said. “They have this one girl on the team who is just phenomenal, just a great player. But we always had a person on her and then another backup person watching her in case she was able to break free of the first person. She was such a threat last year that we knew we had to shut her down.”
Michaud and the Rams had good reason to remember Innovation’s star player as well as the rest of the Hawks from last season. In their first meeting last season the Rams had been completely dominated in a 5-0 loss. They played much better the second time around, but still couldn’t overcome he Hawks, suffering a 2-1 loss.
This is a much different Hawks team this season but Michaud was still happy to see his team play so well against a tough opponent.
“They lost a lot of players from last season, partially due to COVID, because they are one hundred percent remote learning, so that make it difficult for a lot of kids to play on the team,” Michaud said. “But they are still a very good team, and we played well against them.”
The Rams took the lead in this one midway through the first quarter on a goal by senior defender Katie Amidon, who scored her first goal on a tremendous shot from about 30 yards out.
“It was just a picture perfect shot by Katie,” Michaud said. “She put it into the far corner of the net. Not even the best goalie could have stopped it.”
Innovation was able to tie the game in the middle of the fourth quarter, forcing the Rams to settle for the 1-1 tie, with senior goalies Shelby Bourdeau and Isabel Manning combining for the shutout.
“They didn’t see to much action, but they stepped up when they were called upon,” Michaud said. “We possessed the ball more, but we just weren’t able to finish.”
In their prior game, the Rams had also been unable to finish during their 0-0 tie with Lowell Catholic. In this one however, the Rams had also struggled to get started offensively. Whereas they had dominated play in the Innovation game, this game was much more evenly played.
“This was one of those games where the 0-0 tie kind of indicated exactly how the game went,” Michaud said. “Neither team really had many offensive chances. It has been interesting this year because I thought with all of the rule changes that there would be such an advantage on offense and such a disadvantage on defense, but it has not been quite like that.”
A big reason why that has not been the case for the Rams has been the stellar play of not only Bourdeau and Manning in goal, but also the great efforts of Rams defenders like Katie Amidon, Brielle Pigott, Ella Malvone and senior captain Eryn Ward.
The Rams have missed the contributions of senior defender Amanda Howell of Wilmington, who suffered a season ending ACL injury in the first game of the season.
“Our defense has been playing very well,” Michaud said. “Eryn and Katie have played together for a long time and they are very solid back there. Katie and Brielle are so fast nobody is going to get past them. They are all very fast. If a player beats one of them, there is always somebody else there to catch them.”
The Rams will be back in action on Friday afternoon when they host Notre Dame Academy at 4:00 pm.
CROSS COUNTRY
It was a very light week of action for the Shawsheen Tech Cross Country team, with the Boys not competing at all, while the girls had just one meet, taking on Notre Dame Academy in a road meet last Thursday where they suffered a 21-36 loss.
The boys team did not compete in the meet, although they did make the trip with the girls in the hopes and ran the course as well after the start of the girls race. Notre Dame is an all-girls school the high school level, but most years the cross country teams would compete in a tri-meet, with the girls taking on two teams, and the boys opposing just one.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tri-meets are no longer allowed. Males from Fellowship Christian Academy have been attending Notre Dame due to that school’s closure. However, no runners from the cross country team attended the meet, leaving the boys without an opponent.
On the girls side, there were some great individual efforts despite the loss. Notre Dame’s Katie Conrad finished first overall in a time of 24:56, edging Shawsheen senior captain Rachael Halas who finished second in a time of 25:40.
Notre Dame took the next two spots before Rams sophomore Hannah Lyle took fifth overall in a time of 26:39. Also finishing among the top ten overall for the Rams were junior Kaylee Gaffney of Tewksbury in eighth place and Sandra Watne in tenth in a time of 30:29.
Both cross country teams will be back in action on Saturday when they host CAC rival Mystic Valley at 1:00 pm.
