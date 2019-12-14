BILLERICA – In her first year as coach of the Shawsheen Tech Girls Basketball team, things could not have gone much better for Rams coach Kate Marshall and her team. Although they suffered a loss in the first round of the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament to Watertown, the loss marked the end of a very successful 12-9 season for the Rams.
“To make the playoffs the first year as head coach was definitely rewarding, but more so for the seven seniors of the program who had worked fiercely over their four-year careers,” Marshall said. “I was definitely happy with how the season went, but we know there’s always room for improvement.”
Those seven seniors, a class that included such stars as Megan Brown, Alex DiPerri and Rebecca Smith, have all now of course graduated, so the Rams will have to move on without them. Despite those and other losses, Marshall was asked if the team could replicate the success of last year’s squad.
“I wouldn’t use the word ‘replicate’ for this season, because our group is so vastly different than last year’s,” Marshall said. “We have a lot of raw talent, and a fairly young squad but they’re willing to put the work in to improve their skill-sets. I am excited to see what this team is capable of this year. They are certainly willing to work.”
With so many new players being added to this year’s team Marshall and her assistant coaches had not come to a final decision on their starting lineup as of the Town Crier’s press time, but undoubtedly two of the players she will be counting on most will be junior forward Shelby Bourdeau and junior guard Susanna Gillis, both of whom are coming off outstanding sophomore seasons.
“Shelby and Susanna have been varsity players since their freshman year, and saw significant playing time last season,” Marshall said. “Although they’re juniors, they definitely showcase their “veteran” talent during practice and the girls tend to follow their lead.”
Other key returning players for the Rams this season will include senior guard Stephanie Mercurio of Tewksbury, along with fellow senior Ashley Bisso, also of Tewksbury. They will be joined in the lineup by sophomore Darielle Wilson of Tewksbury, and senior Jess Stevens of Tewksbury, among others, including Lindsay McCarthy, Karissa Rogata, Katie Amidon, Sarah Comeau, Kelley DeLosh and Brooke Bicknell.”
“Truly nothing has been set yet. We didn’t make teams until Monday, and we still have three days before our big match-up against Whittier, so we will see,” Marshall said. “I have a feeling the starting lineup will change throughout the season. All twelve girls on the varsity roster will compete. They each bring something different.”
While the roster may still somewhat in flux, Marshall still has high expectations for her team, even as they face some tough competition in the CAC.
“Whittier has been historically good, and they just had a player commit to Providence, a great girl and great player. Greater Lowell and Mystic Valley also tend to be our toughest matchups each season,” Marshall said. “I think making it into the post-season is always the goal for any team/coach.
“My expectations for this season are to build chemistry with a group of girls who really haven’t played together at the varsity level. That is the ultimate hurdle for us this year is that most of these girls haven’t played together in the varsity environment, but I have faith we will come together as a unit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.