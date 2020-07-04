TEWKSBURY – In 2015, Tewksbury and Methuen combined for a co-op/co-ed swim team. There's been a handful of Tewksbury residents who have been a part of the program, having fun and success. When it comes to the All-Decade Team, the Town Crier decided to pick the three Tewksbury residents who had the most impact with the program and that trio includes Callie Legvold, Sydney Menard and Emma White.
All three of them played such an important leadership role with the program, guiding the younger swimmers from Tewksbury into a new program. On top of that, they were the top three Tewksbury swimmers in the past five years on this team.
Besides being a part of multiple successful relay teams, among the individual highlights for the three of them include in 2015, Menard finished 9th in the backstroke and 11th in the 200-IM at the MVC Championship Meet.
Then in 2018, both White and Legvold were key components in the team's MVC D2 League and League Meet Championship titles. At the league meet, Legvold became the first Tewksbury girl to qualify for the sectionals, doing so in the 500-yard freestyle.
In 2019, Legvold was a part of another MVC Division 2 League Championship Meet title. At that meet, she was 11th in the 200-meter freestyle, 13th in the 500-freestyle and part of two successful relay teams.
Besides swimming, White also had great success as a member of the TMHS Girls’ Tennis team.
