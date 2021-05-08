TEWKSBURY – There's certain sports that when it comes to competing in the Merrimack Valley Conference, it's grueling to say the least. That's the case in boys basketball and it's also the case in lacrosse, especially on the girls side.
Back in 2019, the Division 1 North sectional tournament featured five teams, Chelmsford (20-5), North Andover (17-6), Central Catholic (14-6), Lowell (15-4) and Methuen (9-10) who made post-season play with the Lions winning the section and losing in the state semi-finals.
Tewksbury plays in D2 and when the team was entering the 2019 season, it was on its fourth coach in five years, had 33 wins in nine years and had not qualified for the state tournament in nine years.
Former player Erin Murphy took over the reigns in 2019 and she watched her team double its win total going from a 3-16 record to a 6-13 record. Last year's season was wiped out by the pandemic and the team lost two seniors from that roster, meaning this year's team returns a lot of varsity experience, as well as a roster filled with multi-sport athletes.
“We do have a large group of very athletic girls, but the one thing that is a concern for us right now is we have a number of our experienced players are currently injured right now,” said Murphy. “They are still out here everyday, still giving it their all. Susanna Darrigo had surgery on her wrist a couple of months ago, Maeve Cahill has some issues with her hips, Alexis Raymond has some shoulder issues so we're just trying to take it a bit easier in the pre-season so they are ready when the season starts. We don't want to push them past their limits before that time.”
The 2021 roster consists of nine seniors, five juniors, two sophomores and one freshman.
“I'm excited,” said Murphy. “We have some returning players and we have some fresh faces, too. I have heard a lot of great things about Jamie Constantino so today we're going to work with her on some draws and see how that goes. We have some of the hockey girls, like Riley Sheehan has really picked up things up really well, Kat Schille too, but she has played in the past.
“They are an athletic group of girls, they have a terrific attitude and it's been pretty fun so far. We are pretty optimistic for the vibe and the feeling for this season. At the same time we have had a year off, so we are shaking off some cobwebs, but they are a dedicated group. Some of them did some off-season work, but most of them are multi-sport athletes, so that definitely helps.”
Senior Lexi Polimeno is a two-time league all-star and will join reigning league all-star and senior Erin McIntrye in the midfield, along with Constantino, a sophomore. The three of them along with junior Kati Polimeno are in the mix for taking the draws.
“(In 2019), Kati Polimeno took the draws for us and her sister Lexi did some too so we're trying them out at practice along with Jamie and also Erin (McIntrye). She's just pretty scrappy with groundballs so I'm hoping she can be kind of our vacuum out there.”
Senior Ashley Demers and senior Darrigo, once she is healthy, will also be midfielders.
On attack, will include seniors Cahill, Arianna Dawson, Alexis Raymond and Victoria Catanzano, with junior Alianna Kennan, freshman Katerina Schille, while junior Brianna Gagnon will see time in multiple positions.
On defense, the team will look to junior Jessica Driscoll and sophomore Riley Sheehan, along with senior Michelle Hinkle.
“Michelle Hinkle returns to us this year (after playing tennis as a sophomore) and I'm excited about that,” said Murphy. “She is a strong defensive player. She is the sweetest girl, but she's just an animal when she gets on the field. I'm going try to put Riley Sheehan on defense because I think she just has a real good awareness of athletics in general, so she's good at anticipating things. Jess Driscoll will also be back there and I think her and Riley will work really well together as they have that hockey connection with one another.”
The final roster spot goes to goalie Michelle Kusmaul, who returns after playing varsity as a freshman.
“She was a little hesitant to play goalie this year,” said Murphy. “She likes playing in the field and she plays goalie in every sport so I think that kind of gets a little mentally exhausting and lacrosse is a pretty intense sport to play in the goal, but she came to me and said that she does want to remain as the goalie, so I was very relieved because our previous JV goalie did not come back out for the team, so we're kind of starting out from scratch there. That gives me two years to not only work with Michelle, but try to work someone else in to eventually replace her.
“We've got some new equipment this year to try to help Michelle with different drills she can do so she's not taking so many shots and balls at practice as it does weigh on you mentally, which doesn't make you too eager. But when she's in there, she's good and she as a good awareness around her. We're also going to try to work with her on some skills outside the net, which will help her with her play in the net.”
Tewksbury will play a 13-game schedule starting with a road game on Monday against North Andover before the home opener on May 13th against Lowell. The Redmen will face Lowell, Haverhill, Dracut and Methuen twice each and then North Andover, Chelmsford, Andover, Central Catholic and Billerica one time each.
