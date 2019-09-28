TEWKSBURY — On Monday afternoon, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Field Hockey team played in their sixth game of the season, meaning a third of it is over. When they walked off their own home turf with a 7-0 victory over Haverhill, it gave the team half of the points needed to qualify for the state tournament.
If the Redmen can pick up four more wins in their last 12 games, they will head to the playoffs for the second straight season under head coach Jordan Russell.
This past week, Tewksbury edged out Lowell, 1-0, were defeated by a strong Marblehead team, 3-0 in a non-league game played the following day, before beating Haverhill on an extremely hot day on Monday.
The 2-1 week puts Tewksbury at 4-2-0 overall and 4-0-0 against Merrimack Valley Conference opponents.
"It seems like whenever we play a team that we know is good, we play to their level and play better," said Russell. "We then turn it on and the girls know that they just can't rollover. With our two losses, we didn't play well against Tyngsboro and I think that was just a fluke, but we played well against Marblehead, especially in the second half, but they are a good team and are a better team than us."
Tewksbury has knocked off Lawrence, Dracut, Lowell and now Haverhill and face those four teams again which could be a huge factor down the stretch considering the rest of the schedule includes two games with an unbeaten Methuen squad and one each with perennial powers Andover, North Andover and Chelmsford, and then single non-league games with Auburn and Wilmington.
In the win over Lowell, junior Alexis Raymond, a first-year field hockey player, scored the lone goal. Her stick found the back of the net early and often against Haverhill as she scored four of the team's seven goals. The Hillies began the game without their starting goalie so the JV goalie was brought up to fill in. She was removed with less than three minutes left of a 1-0 game in the first half due to heat exhaustion, so one of the team's reserve defenders decided to strap on the goalie equipment for the first time. She made one terrific stop in the beginning and seven in all, before the experience of the Redmen players took over in the second half.
Alaina Kennen scored the game's final two goals, her first two of her varsity career, while, Morgan Woodman had the other. Tori Schille and Ryan Quinn both had two assists each. Goalie Brianna Gagnon picked up the shut out with two saves.
The story of the game belonged to Raymond.
"I really can't believe how well she is doing right now," said Russell. "She is just a very smart player and athlete. She has that raw athleticism and you see that when she plays with this being her first year, but when you tell her to correct something, she knows what to do and how to do it. She just has that strong mentality."
Raymond's strong offense early on against Haverhill allowed her teammates to relax a bit down the stretch, while playing in 90 degree temperatures.
"You could tell in the first half that both teams were effected by the heat," said Russell. "I could see that Haverhill was getting gassed and we just really just came alive in the second half and played well. Hopefully this will carry over to Wednesday with Methuen. They are much improved, so it should be a real tough game."
Before the game on Monday against Haverhill, Russell and the TMHS team gave a bouquet of flowers to the Haverhill Coaching Staff in honor of Jordan Rankin, a player on last year's Haverhill team who tragically passed away due to an automobile accident while driving back home after the Tewksbury-Haverhill game on September, 24th of 2018.
