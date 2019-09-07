Tewksbury Memorial High School senior Callie Legvold is back for her fourth season with the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op/Co-Ed Swim team. Last year she made history by being the first Redmen swimmer since the merge to qualify for the sectionals, doing so in the 500-meters. On Friday morning she practiced her stroke at the Gr. Lawrence High School Pool.

(photo by Jim Vaiknoras).