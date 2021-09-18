BILLERICA – The Tewksbury Memorial High School boys and girls cross-country teams opened their seasons last Wednesday at Veterans Park and both teams were defeated by Billerica, the boys, 17-39 and the girls, 25-30.
On the boys side, Nick Alvarado was the team's top runner, finishing fourth overall at 15:27 for the 2.7 mile course. He was followed by Alek Cranston, who was 7th at 17:15, Tristan Leslie, who was 8th at 17:22, Ben Sharpe who was 9th at 18:33 and Kyle Adams was 11th at 18:51.
“We had five guys race in the varsity meet and another seven guys race in the JV meet,” said head coach Peter Fortunato. “We had a lot of great results in both races. In the varsity race, junior Nick Alvarado set the tone early going out with the front pack of five Billerica guys. Nick ran very smart and held his spot in the pack and in the last mile, beat out two of the Billerica guys to take fourth overall in the race.
“Captain Alek Cranston led our pack and helped push Tristan Leslie, Ben Sharpe, and Kyle Adams. They all started off together with a strong pace. Ben, who is a first time runner for us, as a senior, has shown a ton of potential. Ben ran an extremely smart race and I am excited to see what he can do the rest of the season.”
Fortunato said the solid performances also happened down at the JV race.
“We had seniors, Nick Polimeno and Trevor Trodden lead the way with a one-two finish,” he said. “With how well these guys ran, I fully expect them both to be running varsity here on out. Behind them were all of our freshmen who ran fantastic in their very first race, in order Evan Festa, Njila Lantum, Deven Ricci, DJ Bourque, and Edison Sok. I am very proud of how these guys completed and I cannot wait to see how much they improve this season.”
On Saturday, the team participated in the annual Clipper Relay, which is a non-scoring meet hosted by Newburyport.
“This was a good day for our program, especially for the younger guys on the team. This was the first race that we had any eighth graders run in. Steven Oppedisano who is in eighth grade was our sixth fastest runner in his very first race with the team. He ran two miles at 13:08. Steven has a ton of potential and is a huge addition for our current, and future team.
“Rounding out the first five were Nick Alvarado, Tristan Leslie, Alek Cranston, newcomer Ben Sharpe, and Kyle Adams,” said Fortunato.
On the girls side, the Redmen finished first and second overall, but were edged out by the 25-30 score.
“This was a good start to the season. I don’t think it’s an insult to our team to say that we are in a bit of a rebuilding phase as we’ve each lost some very accomplished runners over the last couple years,” said head coach Fran Cusick.
Seniors and close friends Maci Chapman and Molly Cremin finished first and second with respective times of 17:35 and 17:43 for the same 2.7 mile course.
“Maci dominated the race from gun to tape and had the lead basically from the first step. This is the first cross country race Maci has won outright and it probably won’t be the last,” said Cusick. “Molly also had a superb race. Billerica’s course is two identical loops, and after the first loop Molly was in third place and looked to be laboring a little. She rallied though and caught up to the girl from Billerica, taking second decisively by nearly thirty seconds.”
Billerica took the next five spots, before Tewksbury took the next three at 8-9-10 with Cassidy Paige (21:08), Olivia Millspaugh (21:08) and Elyse O'Leary (21:10).
“Our three through five runners all came in pretty much at the same time. Cassidy Paige, Olivia Millspaugh, and Elyse O’Leary all ran solidly in their first races of the season. Olivia and Elyse are cross country veterans but this is only Cassidy’s second season and she does not have a lot of distance running experience, so I was happy to see her race well,” said Cusick.
Tierney Trant was 15th at 23:04 and Maisen Nguyen was 16th at 23:13.
“We also had several runners finish their first cross country race. Grace Carroll and Skye Tambi ran in the JV race, they have never done cross country before and are making a big impact on the team in the first few weeks,” said Cusick.
