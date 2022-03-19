FRAMINGHAM – Mark Petti holds the distinction of scoring the biggest goal in Tewksbury High School Hockey history.
Now he has company.
Monday night's double-overtime game winner by Nick DiCioccio may not put him at the head of the table like Petti, but he certainly has a seat at it.
The junior defenseman sent a hard wrist shot to the top right hand corner giving the No. 1 seed Redmen, a thrilling 4-3 win over No. 5 Duxbury in the Division 2 state semi-final game played at the Loring Arena.
His goal, coming 43 seconds away from a possible shoot-out scenario, pushed the Redmen to the state final to be played Sunday against the winner of Gloucester/Canton.
“(Getting to the Garden) has obviously been the number one thing that we have been looking to do all year,” said DiCioccio. “I am just so excited right now, it’s just crazy. This has been our goal all year and we did it.”
With 4:20 to go in the second overtime, Duxbury was called for a major boarding penalty, giving Tewksbury a 4-on-3 advantage. After several bids were denied, the Redmen were finally able to execute on the power play coming with under a minute to go. Sophomore Matt Cooke made a rush down the left hand boards and his shot was saved and pushed to the right hand corner. Senior forward Cole Stone then raced to it and sacrificed his body by taking a hit from Wick Ross, while still being able to get enough of the puck on his stick to send it back to the right point. There, DiCioccio collected the puck, took a few strides in, and with Cooke moving in front of the net for a screen, No. 4 took a hard wrist shot, landing over the glove side and into the back of the net for the biggest and most memorable goal of his life.
“I was exhausted but I just remember the shot,” said DiCioccio. “Someone passed it up to me on the point and I saw someone screening in front, so I just ripped it high, a hard shot and it went in. I’ll remember this shot for the rest of my life, for sure. Forever. That's something.”
Earlier in the game, during the past-paced first period, DiCioccio scored his eighth goal of the season on a pretty display of going coast-to-coast past several Duxbury defenders before sending a hard wrist shot to the inside corner. The two goals on the night gives him nine on the season.
“Nick played great tonight. Obviously he had two goals and two big ones for us, especially the last one,” said head coach Derek Doherty. “(Nick) and Caden lugged a ton of ice time. We went with three defensemen a lot tonight. (Duxbury) was a little tricky breaking out (of their zone),” said Doherty. “They were sending a guy out wide, also sending one through the middle, so we had to be really careful so with the younger kids, sometimes it's tough. We needed the bigger bodies out there and the guys who have been around for a long time. All three of those guys (DiCioccio, Connors and Justin Rooney) played tough.”
For Nick – and his pals – he said no matter how exhausted they all were, nothing was keeping them away from getting a win.
“We just kept going. We weren't going to stop. We needed to win that game and we weren't going to stop. We had to finish it.”
That, he did.
