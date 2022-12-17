BILLERICA - The Shawsheen Tech boys basketball team is coming off quite a season.
Head coach Joe Gore, his staff and the players?
They’d like to follow it up with something even better.
“We set the bar high,” said Gore, an assistant coach on Shawsheen’s football team that went to the Div. 5 Super Bowl. “We talked about this as a team and we really have three goals. We want to defend our league championship title, we want to defend our state vocational championship title and we’re hoping to make a deeper run into the playoffs. We have a lot back, we return the league MVP, and we have a lot of talent that we’re really excited about.”
If Game 1 of the 2022-2023 season and the preseason is any indicator, the Rams are already making some good strides.
Shawsheen started the winter campaign with a 65-50 win over Whittier Tech in Haverhill on Dec. 10.
In two scrimmages heading into Friday’s opener, Shawsheen topped Stoneham and Billerica. The Billerica preseason game was played at BMHS in front of a crowd that was much larger than the average scrimmage.
“I know (Billerica coach) Mark Mastrullo really well, we kind of grew up together, and (the scrimmage) is great for both of us,” Gore said. “We’ve done it for a couple of years and it’s a great scrimmage. It’s great work to get us both ready for the season.”
In 2021, the Rams went 14-6, won the Commonwealth Athletic Conference title, won the state’s vocational championship and then beat Madison Park in the opening round of the state tournament before falling to Dover-Sherborn.
Shawsheen is led by two seniors, Mavrick Bourdeau of Billerica and Aiden MacLeod of Wilmington.
MacLeod, a pure big man that got himself into terrific shape in the off-season, had 28 points in the Stoneham scrimmage and had 12 points against Whittier,
“He really transformed his body,” said Gore of MacLeod. “He’s come a long way. He’s going to be a big part of our success.”
Bourdeau, the CAC’s league MVP last winter, had 25 against Billerica including a buzzer-beater to win the game.
Other top returners from last year’s team include junior Ryan Copson of Wilmington, senior Gianni Zompa of Billerica and sophomore Franck Moron of Billerica. The Rams will also get a boost from returners such as sophomore Matt Breen of Wilmington and junior Ryan Sweeney of Wilmington.
Moron and Breen each had 11 points against Whittier while Copson and Sweeney chipped in with 10 points apiece.
Gore said Breen, a 6-foot-4 shooter, his five 3-pointers against Billerica.
“He has such a pure shot,” Gore said.
The rest of the roster includes senior Blake Parrott of Tewksbury and three juniors from Wilmington, Zachary Rogers, Max Boston and Anthony Mara.
Sophomore Lukas Poirier of Wilmington and two Billerica freshmen, Dyllon Pratt and Jevon Moron, will split time between the varsity and the junior varsity.
Gore anticipates Lowell Catholic and Greater Lawrence as the stiffest competition for the league crown.
The Rams faced Dracut in a non-league game on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and they will travel to face Lowell Catholic on Friday with a 7 pm start.
