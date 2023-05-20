BILLERICA/ANDOVER – Championship season is approaching for both the Tewksbury High School boys and girls track and field teams. Despite both squads dropping their meet with Billerica last Wednesday, the Redmen are gearing up for a successful postseason with many individuals on the rise.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
On Wednesday, the girls squad traveled to Billerica where the Redmen fell by a score of 96-44 to a talented Indians team.
“Billerica has been the best team in the MVC Small for the past several years, so no shame at all in losing to such a strong group,” said Redmen coach Fran Cusick following the loss.
Leading Tewksbury on the track was Jayani Santos, who combined for two first-place finishes and 11.25 total points. She was victorious in the 100-meter dash (12.14 seconds) and the 200-meter (25.4). She also contributed to the first place 4x100 squad with Emma Jensen, Kimsan Nguyen, and Amanda Ogden with a time of 51.3 seconds.
“Jayani Santos took home victories in the 100 and 200 and just continues to show her versatility as the top sprinter in the conference,” said Cusick.
Kristina Smith also notched a first-place finish, tossing 92 feet, 7 inches in the javelin.
Rounding out the gold medal winners on Wednesday was the 4x400 squad of Emalee Boyce, Riley Stevenson, Alejandra Segura, and Emma Ryan.
Although it wasn’t enough for a first-place finish, Carrina Barron left Billerica as a school record holder.
“Carinna Barron jumped the school record in the long jump with a leap of 17-6,” said Cusick. “This broke the old record, set in 1992 by Mary Brady.”
Barron also finished third in the 400-meter with a time of 69.
In the field events, the Redmen saw second-place bids from Riley Veits in the pole vault (7-0), Julia Barletta in the high jump (4-2), and Nguyen in the triple jump (30.4).
Jensen finished third in the high jump (4-2) and Ogden finished third in the long jump (16-1).
On the distance front, Jensen qualified for state meet with her second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (16.9).
The Redmen continued their week at the prestigious Andover Booster Meet on Saturday.
“Some members of the team headed down the road to Andover on Saturday to take part in the Andover Boosters Invite,” said Cusick. “We came away with some good tune-up performances.”
Santos continued her dominance, winning the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.69, currently a top five time in Massachusetts this season.
“Before the race, Jayani was skeptical when I entered her at a fast seed time of 57.50, she also hasn’t run the 400 much this year,” said Cusick. “However, she executed the race plan very well and did a great job maintaining her form on the home stretch, where the combination of fatigue and a nasty headwind significantly slowed many of her peers.”
Ogden also impressed in the long jump, placing ninth amongst 34 competitors with a leap of 16-05.
“Amanda started long jump last year and found immediate success in it, but this year has been a bit of a struggle and I know it’s been really frustrating for her,” said Cusick. “However, in the last week she’s been making some big strides, so jumping 16-5 and finishing in a good position at a prestigious meet like the Andover Boosters is a great sign.”
Nguyen placed 13th in the 200-meter (27.88) while Jaden Kasule placed 6th in the pole vault (8-06) to round out Tewksbury’s top performances.
“We are now entering championship season and are looking to really be at our best over the next several weeks,” said Cusick. “We have the MVC League meet coming up on Saturday May 20th at Andover High School and then the following week is the Division Four Championship meet. I think we can do very well at both of these meets.”
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
The Tewksbury High boys track and field team saw a similar fate in their Billerica meet on Wednesday, falling by a score of 99-46.
Kyle Adams paved the way for Tewksbury, placing first in the discus (119-9) and javelin (138-3) in a ten point day.
Right behind Adams was Sal Catanzano, who scored nine points on the day, including a first place finish in the triple jump with a time of 40.3.
He also placed second in the high jump (5-6) and third in the 400-meter (53.3).
In the field events, Tewksbury took the majority of second-place bids, including Jack Callahan in the pole vault (10-0), Elijah Achonolu in the triple jump (38.1), Colby Mengata in the shot put (40-7), and Nick Degloria in the javelin (122.7).
In the distance events, Tewksbury saw another flurry of second-place marks, including Nick Alvarado in the two mile (11:15), Will Eskenas in the mile (4:54), and Ace Aneus in the 400-meter hurdles (67.3), which was a personal best.
Brandon Contardi placed third in the pole vault (9-6).
Rounding out the point scorers were Even Festa in the two mile (11:33), Aneus in the 110-meter hurdles (18.9), Achonolu in the 100-meter dash (11.6), Oppedisano in the 800-meter (2:10.9), and Achonolu in the 200-meter (24.0).
(We’re) on to the MVC Championship this weekend where we hope to deliver better performances,” said TMHS coach Scott Wilson as he looks ahead to the postseason.
BASEBALL
On the baseball diamond, although the Tewksbury High baseball team is 5-9 on the season, the Redmen are beginning to find their stride as well following a recent 2-1 stretch that includes a 1-0 win over Haverhill on Monday.
The contest was at a stalemate until the top of the seventh inning where Cam Kingston was able to drive in Blake Ryder with an RBI double following his two-out single to get on.
Tewksbury turned to Drew Nestor for the bottom half of the inning, where he was ultimately able to strand two Hillie baserunners on first and second.
“Blake had been seeing the ball pretty well today, been on base a handful of times and we were able to get him at second,” said Redmen coach Kirk Monbleau. “It was just enough where we were able to get Drew in. He always has some good stuff and we had confidence he could get that save for us.”
Matt Cooke got the start for Tewksbury, tossing six scoreless innings where he allowed five hits while striking out three. The Redmen defense came to play, including a diving catch from Ryan Flynn in right field to end a sixth inning Haverhill threat.
However, despite the win, Monbleau expects to tighten up the basepaths for the remainder of the season. On Monday, Tewksbury was picked off a total of three times.
“I told the boys we’ll take a win any day of the week but there are still some things to clean up,” said the coach. “These guys have played together for a while and we’ve coached them up and we know they are good baseball players. Some of the blunders we’ve had we don’t expect to make, and we did today and it almost came back to bite us in a one run ballgame.”
“We have a team full of competitors, and they want to win,” he continued. “Sometimes guys try to do too much. We try to preach a conservative and aggressive (style) of baserunning to get a little of both.”
The Redmen offense was led by Kingston (2-for-4), as Dylan Paulding, Michael Sullivan, Kodie Legrand, Phil Lombardi, Flynn, and Ryder all recorded hits.
Tewksbury started their three-game stretch with an 11-1 win over Dracut on Wednesday.
The Redmen got out to a 2-0 lead in the second courtesy of a triple from Cooke and doubles from both Legrand and Flynn. From there, it was an offensive explosion that included Cooke’s first career home run and 13 total Tewksbury hits.
The following day, Tewksbury dropped a Merrimack Valley Conference matchup to Billerica by a score of 9-8.
After trailing 7-2 after two innings, Tewksbury fought from behind all game to eventually tie the contest at seven in the sixth. Billerica then plated two in the sixth, putting the game out of reach.
Currently two positions out of a postseason berth at No. 34 in the MIAA power rankings, Monbleau plans to move forward one day at a time.
“I hate to look ahead and try to anticipate what we need exactly, I just want to win the next one,” he said. “We’re going to have a good day at practice and try and prepare for the next one so we can handle our own fate.”
The team played Chelmsford on Wednesday, but the results were not known as of press time. The Redmen then traveled to Methuen on Friday and Winchester on Monday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
On the lacrosse front, both the Tewksbury High girls and boys team earned wins over Lowell on Friday evening.
With a 15-3 win, the girls team improved to 6-9 on the season and are currently ranked No. 39 in the latest edition of the MIAA Power Rankings.
While Lowell came out strong, Tewksbury was able to recover and take control of the game.
“Lowell was much quicker than us from the jump scoring the first goal, going goal for goal with us for the first three scores,” said Redmen coach Erin Murphy. “We were slow getting back on defense and allowed goals we shouldn’t have. After a timeout about halfway through the first half we were really able to kick it into gear.”
Leading the scoring for Tewksbury was Jamie Constantino, who potted four goals in the contest.
The Redmen had six other goal scorers, including Riley Sheehan (three), Kat Schille (two), and Ava Nordbruch, Mackenzie Hickey, Skylar Auth, Maniscalco, and Emily Picher.
Nikole Gosse made three saves in the first half, while Lydia Barnes posted a five save shutout in the second half.
“It was a solid performance on all aspects of the field once we found our groove and a great win under our belt against one of our MVC opponents,” said Murphy. “I would like to highlight the Lowell goalie as well. Despite our 15 goals scored she made an incredible 20 saves. She really made our offense work for each and every one of those goals and change up how we normally operated.”
Tewksbury looks to make a late season push with three upcoming contests. They played Chelmsford on Tuesday, travel to Methuen on Friday as well as Bedford on Monday.
“With only five games left in the season I would like to see us end on a positive note,” said the coach. “We have some really tough games left in the season and the playoffs are still hopefully within reach with some high ranked teams left on the roster.”
BOYS LACROSSE
The boys also found the win column against Lowell on Friday, defeating the Red Raiders by a score of 7-3 and improving their record to 3-11 on the season. Tewksbury is currently ranked 35th in the latest edition of the MIAA Power Rankings.
“We were fired up ready to play these guys again,” said coach Anthony Pontes. “We knew it’d be more of a battle because we didn’t have the same personnel.”
Once the Redmen offense was able to break through the Lowell defensive zone, they were able to find success around the net. Tyler Barnes exploded for five goals while Cam Guendner added a pair.
“We were moving the ball around nicely but it took us a little bit to figure out how we could break through their zone because we’ve never for a whole game faced a zone defense,” said Pontes. “Once we figured it out we got things going a bit and got a good amount of looks on cage.”
Defensively, the Redmen allowed just one even strength goal, as the other two came as a result of man-up situations.
“The entire defense played an incredible game,” said the coach. “Jaden (Mercer) played great, (Justin) Darrigo played great, (Ryan) Fleming played great, and (Jake) Burns played great. All four of them (were awesome).”
Skylar Schieding made eight saves in between the pipes.
With four games left in the season, the Redmen are still committed to improving.
“Defensively, we’re working to really get some of these younger guys more reps,” said Pontes. “We’re trying to prepare them because next year we’re losing our entire defense besides Burns and (Ryan) Benchater. We’re going to be starting at square one on defense next year so we’re trying to get some of the younger guys more involved in the systems.”
The Redmen played Chelmsford on Tuesday, then host Methuen on Friday.
