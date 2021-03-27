Over the course of this winter season, we started a series looking past at the best winter sports teams in TMHS history. Previous stories have been done on the 1989 wrestling teams, the three consecutive TMHS Boys Hoop team in the mid 1970s, the 1974-'75 boys hockey season, the wrestling teams from 1975-'76 team as well as the '76-'77 team, 1982 girls basketball team, the Boys Indoor and Outdoor Track teams of the mid 1990’s and below is the story we ran in the March 22, 1995 issue on the TMHS Boys Hockey team winning its first ever state championship title.
BOSTON — When the 1994-95 TMHS hockey season began, head coach Bob McCabe said he would use three equal lines and superior conditioning to wear down opponents and skate to victory.
When the season ended Sunday afternoon, with Tewksbury having worn down the State of Massachusetts’ entire Division 2 hockey population, culminating in a 9-1 blowout of Whitman-Hanson at Boston Garden to give him and his team the school’s first ever state hockey championship, McCabe credited … yup, his use of three equal lines.
“I thought that our overall depth was the key today,” McCabe said Sunday after Tewksbury High hockey had contributed a memorable page to the final chapter of the Garden.
A week earlier, after his team knocked second-seeded Bishop Fenwick from the tourney, McCabe offered that “Flowing three lines made the difference again.”
And who could argue?
Out of nine goals in the title-clincher, the first line potted two, the second scored four and the third netter two. McCabe’s seldom used fourth line even got into the act, making the most of their minute on the Garden ice with a power play goal to cap the game’s scoring.
And it was the same all season, through 19 wins, five losses, a tie, and oh yeah, one Division 2 State Championship (it sounds too good to say it just once) for this rock-solid, superstarless team.
In the finale, it was sophomore and team scoring leader Andy Beasley, who provided the scoring spark and the only goal of the first period.
With 2:48 to go in the opening third and his team up a man, junior Jarrod Gennetti hit senior Petter Butt with a pass. Butt looked and made the extra pass, a good one, to Beasley, who rifled a one-timer top corner past Whitman-Hanson goalie Ron Savill, who up to that point had done his best imitation of Danvers netminder Sans Milbury, who shut Tewksbury out of the state semi-finals a year ago.
But Savill hadn’t seen nothin’ yet, and wouldn’t through a 64-second stretch beginning four minutes into the second period in which Tewksbury netted three goals and effectively iced the title.
Senior Jim Hebert got things going when he flipped the rebound off a slapper from the point redirected by sophomore Roger Tanguay into an open net.
A little less than a minute later, Gennetti would take a pass out of the corner from Butt and flip an innocent looking backhander home for a 2-0 Tewksbury lead. Senior Claude Drevet also assisted, and with the announcer still sorting things out for the large and spirited crowd, sophomore Nick Solis off the center ice faceoff from junior Brian Sabato and walked up the middle for his first of two pretty Garden goals, beating Savill five-hole
But then the refs got into a little bit, whistling Hebert for a “Your team’s up 4-0 in the state championship game” tripping call and 13 seconds later, Butt followed with a “One is not enough” interference infraction.”
Whitman-Hanson made the most of its five-on-three opportunity scoring its only goal on a slap shot from the point to cut the Tewksbury lead to three and remind everybody about Thursday’s semi-final, ref-induced nail-biter against Hingham at B.U.
In that one, with Tewksbury up 3-0 and four minutes from the Garden, Hebert was called for a trip and during the delay, junior Steve Perna took a holding penalty. Hingham scored two quick power play goals and then barraged senior goalie Randy Boyce for the final two-and-a-half minutes before the buzzer signaled Tewksbury’s survival. Boyce was immense. With 2:12 to go, he made a huge left pad save and covered up. With 1:37 left he was there again. And with :47 remaining, after Drevet just missed banking home an empty-netter from behind his own blue line, Boyce would stop everything else, including one with his head, to secure the Garden appearance.
Tewksbury scored all of their semi-final goals in the first period. Hebert tipped the first one home off a drive from the point by senior defenseman Tony Sala just two minutes into things. With 8:34 left, Solis (set-up by Perna and junior Scott Sullivan) wheeled in front, collected his own rebound and fired it home. And with 2:53 to go, Beasley provided the game winner, tipping in a shot by Perna.
But Sunday, one was all Whitman-Hanson would get, while Tewksbury would net one more in the second to take a 5-1 lead into the final 15 minutes of their glorious season.
Following the Bishop Fenwick game, a 4-2 win at Watertown Arena, McCabe joked that his team could score, but that “unfortunately, it has to go off one of our kids’ heads to go in.” Well, in nine big goals against Whitman-Hanson, only one goal resembled that description, and it came off Roger Tanguay’s back with 31 seconds left in the second period, courtesy of a wicked slap shot from Perna that everyone and Tanguay was trying to avoid.
But there was no avoiding the Tewksbury onslaught for Whitman-Hanson, as the Red pumped in four third period goals to walk away with the big prize.
Solis showed some flash in burying his second of the game, this one off a feed from Sala three minutes in. Then, on the power play at 5:46, senior Rob Joyce converted a Tanguay pass that made it 7-1 and chased Savill from the game.
With 5:42 to go, Tanguay showed his first goal was no fluke, taking a pass from Perna, breaking in on the right side and sliding a pretty tough-angle shot into the cage.
With 2:19 to go, on the power play once more, McCabe gave his fourth-liners a taste of the big time, and they didn’t disappoint. Some poised passing from Rob Klerowski and Mike Lynch produced the final goal of the Tewksbury High hockey season for junior Andy Rubin.
“We beat a quality team and we scored nine goals on them,” McCabe said after the game. “I thought we hustled just a little bit more and wanted it a little bit more … This is as well as we can play … I’m proud of us.”
Hebert summed up the reaction from the team - “Unbelievable.”
Solis, who with two goals confirmed that he saved his best game of the year for last, captured the selfless modesty that characterized this group of young men all season.
“We were just happy to come and be able to do what we did. We don’t really get a chance to play in such a prestigious place,” said Solis, of the Garden.
Butt, who served as a co-captain along with Drevet, and called the title “A dream come true,” added some closing perspective on the best Division 2 hockey team in the state.
“No superstars on this team,” he said. “We just went out there and brought home the championship … outstanding goaltending, outstanding defense, outstanding forward play and a lot of support from the fans.”
A championship recipe.
