The last time the Tewksbury High School boys lacrosse team played Methuen, the Redmen suffered a 12-3 loss where they ultimately struggled to find the back of the net.
On Friday evening, the two teams met for their second of two contests this spring — and it came right down to the wire.
“That was our best game of the year so far and most competitive game for sure,” said Redmen coach Anthony Pontes on the 9-7 loss. “We played hard, I have no reservations with how we played today. Everyone played a full 48 minutes and left everything they had on that field.”
In a game where either team’s lead never cleared two goals, Methuen’s 8-6 lead with eight minutes to play was ultimately enough to pull away with the victory. The loss drops Tewksbury’s record to 4-12 on the season.
The Redmen set the tone early, playing physical, fast, and aggressive, scoring the first goal of the contest. Skyler Schieding made his first of 19 total saves, who then cleared the ball to Tyler Barnes, eventually feeding a pass to Mario Simeone who scored his first of two goals in the matchup.
This ensued 48 minutes of back and forth lacrosse.
Sean Callahan, Cam Guendner (two), Barnes, and Ryan Fleming rounded out the Tewksbury scoring.
“Most of our goals came off unsettled or fast break,” said Pontes. “That was our emphasis coming into it, and it was nice to see that actually work and come to life.”
Despite facing a whopping 29-12 shots on goal disadvantage, the Redmen were able to be in the game until the very end, thanks to the heroics of Schieding. His nine-save third quarter highlighted the dominant performance.
The game was knotted at four headed to halftime, which Methuen was able to open up in the third quarter to take a 6-5 lead. Even though Tewksbury was unable to catch up to the Rangers when the final buzzer sounded, Pontes was impressed with his team’s showing on the defensive end.
Jaden Mercer, Cian Dawson, Justin Darrigo, and Fleming all played active roles in disrupting Methuen’s offensive set.
“One thing that we hammered in before this in film was defense really needs to sink in,” said the coach. “We did a lot better job with that today. We were sinking in, we slid well, and for the most part had our sticks in the skip lane.”
Most importantly, Pontes and his coaching staff are taking notice to the underclassmen flourishing at the varsity level. Five of the seven goals were scored by freshman and sophomores, who have been unexpectedly inserted into the lineup due to a wave of openings throughout the season.
“All these younger kids are really stepping up,” said Pontes. “A lot of them got thrusted into a starting role, they weren’t starters at the beginning of the year. They’re getting a lot more comfortable and they’re getting a lot more confidence. We definitely see that in practice and during games.”
With playoffs out of the picture, Pontes is still seeing his team improve on a day-to-day basis — which he hopes will carry into next spring.
“Our offense is playing with more confidence and our defense is playing more like a team and as a unit,” he concluded.
Tewksbury played Dracut on Tuesday then hosts Watertown on Friday in their season finale.
GIRLS LACROSSE
As the Tewksbury High girls lacrosse squad is seeing its season come to a close with playoffs being out of the picture, the team isn’t giving up.
With a pair of games left on the schedule, coach Erin Murphy expects a high compete-level to be put on display.
“We really do have a special group of girls this year, who did nothing but support each other on and off the field,” said the coach. “It was positive from the beginning and it has remained positive throughout and it’s been a great season.”
On Monday, despite a 21-9 loss to Bedford, senior sniper Jamie Constantino’s seven goal performance eclipsed the 100-career goal mark. The senior has over 50 goals this spring alone.
“The impressive thing about Jamie is she missed a season for COVID, so she was able to accomplish it in three years which some can’t do in four,” said Murphy.
In the loss, Murphy was proud of the way her offense competed against a talented Bedford squad.
“Bedford is very good, which we knew from the first time we played them,” said the coach. “They have a lot of height and good stick skills and were able to unfortunately find the back of the net many times.
“We played better than the first time we played them,” she continued. “We had a little more intensity on offense so it was nice to see the girls step up on that side of the field.”
Kat Schille and Riley Sheehan rounded out the scoring.
The previous Friday, the Redmen put forth a valiant effort against Methuen, falling by a score of 11-8.
“It was definitely a lot better showing than the last time we played them when we had the four yellow cards,” said Murphy of the previous 20-9 loss. “It was much more on par with what the first half of the last game was and we were able to compete with them the way we should have the first time.”
Constantino scored four goals, while Schille (two goals), Sheehan, and Mackenzie Hickey also found the back of the net.
In between the pipes, both Nikole Gosse and Lydia Barnes stopped nine shots each in the effort.
Tewksbury also suffered a loss to powerhouse Chelmsford last Tuesday in 16-4 fashion. However, Murphy is proud of the way her group competed.
“This is probably one of the best games we’ve played against them in years,” she said. “We were able to get seven draw controls, which is great because they usually have a specialist.
“We were able to compete, even though it was 16-4,” said Murphy. “The game wasn’t gone from the get-go, which was nice because Chelmsford obviously is the top team that we play.”
Constantino (two), Schille, and Hickey were the Redmen goal scorers. Gosse made six saves, while Barnes made five.
Tewksbury played Dracut on Tuesday then closes out its season with a game against Wakefield on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
The Tewksbury High School girls softball team is heating up at just the right time. Currently riding an eight-game winning streak with one game remaining in the regular season, the Redmen are beginning to find a new gear.
In a 16-3 win over Div. 1 opponent Westford Academy on Thursday, Sam Ryan stole the show for the Redmen. Not only did she record four hits and a home run, she was the winning pitcher after five innings of work where she tallied six strikeouts.
As the team as a whole is catching fire, so is Ryan — which again couldn’t come at a more perfect time.
“I knew she was going to heat up, and this is the perfect time for it to happen,” said Redmen coach Brittney Souza. “I had all the confidence in the world in her, she was just missing every ball by the smallest bit. She had a great batting practice session with us in the cage today and we felt it was going to be her day today.”
The game lasted six innings before the mercy rule went into effect, where Whitney Gigante recorded the final three outs of the game.
Tewksbury’s 15 hits were ignited from a seven-run third inning, where the team sent 12 batters to the plate.
Leading the offense was Avery Della Piana (3-for-4), Abby Tower (3-for-4), and Sam Perkins (2-for-4).
“I said let’s score every inning and put the pressure on,” said Souza of the offensive approach. “Once we get two, let’s not settle and they showed it today. Going in the next three games we said we’re playing like it’s playoff time.”
As the team prepares for playoffs, it’s all about patience at the plate for this Tewksbury team.
“They were patient,” said Souza. “That’s a good pitcher and a good team overall, they don’t make many mistakes. We said be patient at the plate, wait for your pitch early in the count, and attack the ball. They did just that.”
On Monday, Tewksbury shut out Woburn by a score of 2-0. Once again, the win was headlined by the dominance of Ryan, throwing a complete game where she totaled 12 strikeouts.
She also went 2-for-3 at the plate, recording the game winning two-run home run in the third inning.
Perkins, Della Piana, and Alyssa Adams also notched hits.
Tewksbury played their season finale on Wednesday against Peabody, but the results were not known as of press time. The Redmen currently sit at No. 3 in the MIAA Power Rankings as they await their tournament draw.
BASEBALL
At No. 31 in the MIAA Power Rankings, the Tewksbury High baseball squad is battling to hold onto a playoff berth.
Following a recent three-loss stretch, the Redmen are looking to turn the page in their final three games of the regular season.
On Monday, they were bested by Winchester by a score of 7-5.
“We came out a little loose today which I thought was nice,” said Redmen coach Kirk Monbleau. “Sometimes you can get a vibe of how it’s going to go if the players feel like they’re pressing a little bit or if they’re loose in a good way. That’s how I felt today and that’s how it started.”
The Redmen were out to a 2-0 start in the second inning due to an RBI single from Ben O’Keefe.
“Based off how that inning went I thought that was how we were going to roll through the game for the most part,” said Monbleau.
However, that’s when the game’s momentum went on a roller coaster.
After leading 5-4 in the fifth inning, Winchester scored three runs by the end of the sixth to get out to a 7-4 lead. Unable to capitalize with two runners on base in the seventh inning, Winchester’s 10-7 hits advantage ultimately made the difference.
Dylan Paulding blasted a 2 RBI single, while Phil Lombardi and Ryan Flynn each recorded RBI’s.
“There wasn’t a whole lot of mistakes,” said Monbleau. “We were sort of outplayed, they had a couple more hits than we did in big spots and that’s really what it was. They executed a little better than we did.”
The Redmen were mercy-ruled in a contest with Methuen on Friday, falling by a score of 12-2.
“That was one of the games where we played defensively a little bit sloppy and we didn’t execute a first and third in a big spot,” said the coach. “They outplayed us.”
Paulding and Blake Ryder recorded hits in a late game push that was too little too late for the Tewksbury offense.
The previous Wednesday, the Redmen endured another competitive duel with Chelmsford in a 2-1 loss.
On the mound, Kodie Legrand’s complete-game effort put Tewksbury in an optimal position to win.
“He had a really good performance for us on the mound,” said Monbleau. “That’s two consecutive for him, one against Dracut and one against Chelmsford. He did his job against a well-known division one team. We were proud of Kodie for doing a good job that day.”
With three games remaining in the regular season, Monbleau and the coaching staff are looking to hammer down on a team identity — one that will clinch a playoff berth and be a team who doesn’t go down without a fight.
“We just want to be a team that when another town comes in and plays us, they’re like ‘That was a good baseball team’,” he said. “They were disciplined, they knew what they were doing with the ball when it was hit to them in the field, and they didn’t just give it to us. We want it to be a dogfight for everybody and to play good fundamental baseball.”
Tewksbury played Winchester on Tuesday and closes its season in the Haverhill Holiday Tournament as the Redmen face Methuen on Friday and Haverhill on Saturday.
