TEWKSBURY – When it comes to describing what coaches want from 'a team captain,' there are many different ways to do it. When it comes to Tewksbury Memorial High School senior Will Eskenas of the boys soccer team, his head coach Mario Almeida seems to have explained it the best.
“Will (changed positions) and I think that’s a sign of a true captain, who is willing to sacrifice (his own needs) for the better of the team,” said the coach.
After the Redmen lost their goalie to an injury and not having a true back-up on the varsity roster, Eskenas, who started his third varsity season once again as one of the cornerstones of the team's defense, immediately told his coach that he would jump in the net and do whatever it takes to help out the team.
Last Thursday, in just his second varsity start in net, he made all four saves to earn the shut out as the Redmen defeated Dracut, 2-0.
“The shut out is the team and it's not just the goalie,” he said. “The defense has to be strong, the midfielders have to be strong and get to all of the balls and offensively the attackers have to finish.”
All of that happened in the victory. Minus the loss to Lowell last Tuesday night, those things have happened nearly every game for the Redmen, who after the win over the Middies, are now 5-1-2 on the season.
“We have the same amount of wins right now that we had all of last year,” said Eskenas. “We got a few big wins early, but started off with two ties. It is what it is for those but then we started to get things going. I think we won four in a row. It’s good. A lot of guys are stepping up. We’re playing like coach said still shaky in some areas, but overall I’m happy with how we’ve been playing.”
Back on Monday, September 26th in a game against Danvers, the team's starting goalie Aayush Ranjit was injured. Eskenas finished out the game, then has been there since, playing complete games against Lowell and now Dracut.
“I've known William for a long time. I know that he’s been in those situations with me before on club (teams) being thrown in as a goalie. I know that he’s had those experiences and I trust and believe in him,” said Almeida. “We’re hoping on getting our starting goalie back soon.
“You gain, you lose and you try to balance a little bit. Will’s a captain and this transition is not easy. It’s not easy for someone just to make that switch to that position. It takes someone who has a little experience or even a lot of experience to be successful there.”
That lack of experience though, certainly plays a factor. Eskenas knows that he doesn't really have any, so he relies on his athleticism, especially his quickness, and his soccer smarts to help him out.
“In like sixth, seventh and eighth grade, I played goalie a little bit, a half here and then played defense like I do now. Since freshman year, I really haven't played any games in net except if I was needed as an emergency goalie like today and last Tuesday,” he said. “Not having experience is what I struggle with the most.
“This is really my first time even playing a full game (in net) since like seventh or eighth grade. Being a defender, I feel like I know the balance of when you need to push up on the attack, or when you need to stay back a bit more. I'm 5-feet-6 inches (tall) so I struggle with my size and I can't get a lot of those balls that are in the air.”
In Thursday's win, he made the saves that he needed too – including a nice catch one moving to his left in the first half. Eskenas wasn't tested all that much the rest of the game besides a few shots from the outside and he said that's all because of the defensive players in front of him including Jack Rennell, Sal Catanzano, Will Humphrey, Shea Moynihan and Austin Mannetta.
“Mario expects the most out of our defense, probably out of anyone. It starts with us and we like to build from the back. We have a good group back there and we’re trying to possess the ball as much as we can. We’ve been alright, we’re building (our offense) from the back, but we know there’s areas that we can improve on,” said Eskenas, who hopes to study chemical engineering in college, and is a member of the TMHS National Honor Society. “Defensively we were better today. The young guys we have back there are stepping up. They are getting more minutes on the field and really earning it.”
As of Thursday, Eskenas said that the hope was Ranjit would be back in the net for the team's next game, but if that doesn't happen, he doesn't mind juggling between different positions – which is something his sister Sophie has done as a member of the University of New Haven women's college team.
“We are both undersized, we both play on the outside, but in college she’s been playing more in the middle as an attacking midfielder so there’s a little difference there,” said Will. “We both started as outside back and we both make those quick passes and try to push the ball up the field so we have that same kind of style.”
That style though, attitude wise is also the same – just do whatever the team needs. A true sign of a great captain.
“We’re hoping (Aayush) is going to be back for Tuesday’s game. Obviously, I’ll be ready if needed,” said Eskenas.
