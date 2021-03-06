GIRLS JV BASKETBALL
At the varsity level, the season could not have gone much better for the Tewksbury High Girls Basketball team, as the Redmen soared to the Merrimack Valley-2 Championship Cup title with a win over Dracut.
At the junior varsity level, the Redmen also had an outstanding season, posting a 9-4 record in their abbreviated campaign, showing remarkable improvement as the season went on. About midway through the season, the Redmen were struggling along with a 2-4 record, but at that point something clicked for the young squad, and they started to hit their stride.
Hit their stride might actually be an understatement, as the Redmen did not lose again for the rest of the season, impressing head coach Joel Mignualt with their resilient effort.
"With the new changes to the season, we drew a pretty tough schedule. With that being said, outside of the first game against Central, we had a chance to win every other game," Mignault said. "The girls really played hard down the stretch winning our last seven games in a row, where we were missing some key players during that time due to injuries, etc. The team really stepped up in each of those seven games. The positive energy these girls brought every day made my job so enjoyable, I can't thank them enough for that."
Making the Redmen's gaudy record even more impressive, is that they did it with such a limited roster. With only nine players on the roster, the Redmen had a limited bench even when at full strength, and as Mignualt said, very often that was not the case, as the Redmen were bitten by the injury bug more often than would have liked.
"We only had nine girls and out of our 13-game schedule, less than half of those games we were full strength," Mignault said. "So all the girls were really so crucial to our team's success."
The Redmen's roster featured four sophomores, Lauren Bielecki, Brooklynn DeGrechie, Vanessa Green, and Kiley Kennedy, along with five freshmen Alyssa Adams, Skylar Auth, Rebecca Boudreau, Rebecca Harris, and Dakota Malizia.
"Our sophomores really set the tone early and were great leaders and mentors to our freshmen," Mignault said. "Our freshmen really stepped up down the stretch and came into their own as the season progressed.
"As a group, our defensive focus all season is what helped us win games. A lot of that is credit to them being coachable and giving their best effort on defense. Kiley Kennedy was our captain this season, voted by her teammates, and she was someone who we really leaned on to do a lot. She along with many others have a very bright future."
That defensive focus for the Redmen was never more evident than in a pair of games against Billerica and Central Catholic. While one game was a win, and one was a loss, they both exemplified the great effort the team put in all season long.
In the Redmen's second matchup of the season with Billerica, the game came down to the last possession, with the Redmen pulling out a dramatic victory. With about 13 seconds left to play in a 30-30 game coming out of a timeout, Skylar Auth made a big heads up play going backdoor on her defender who was denying her the ball, and Alyssa Adams made a perfect pass to give Auth a lay-up with seconds remaining to secure a 32-30 victory.
The Redmen's second game against Central Catholic was another back and forth affair. Two days prior to this game the Redmen had this same Central team by 20 points, giving up 54 points to the Red Raiders. But this time, the Redmen learned from their mistakes and turned the rematch into a nail biter before losing 29-26.
"We watched the film the next day and made some adjustments at practice and ended up holding them to 29 points," Mignault said. "Although we came up short in that game, it was an outstanding effort by the team. We had a few chances to tie late in the game, but couldn't find the bottom of the net.
"We went into the season sort of believing every game would be our last game due to the circumstances, so the fact that we played out our entire season schedule made every game a little extra special, we wanted to leave no regrets."
The season was indeed a special one for the Redmen, who battled injuries, rule changes due to COVID, and limited practice time to have a successful season. For Mignault and his players, just getting on the court this season was a success in itself.
"I'm just really grateful that we were allowed to have a season and that these girls made it so enjoyable. We dealt with Covid a little, but it never affected the energy they brought when we could be in the gym," Mignualt said. "Our athletic director, Ron Drouin, did an excellent job making sure that we had all the resources that we needed and made the girls feel comfortable and safe to play the game that they love.
"Also, our administration was very supportive of us which is so refreshing because not every school had that luxury. I think this season taught us a new way on how to battle through adversity and built some great character that I hope we can use as a foundation going forward."
GIRLS FRESHMAN BASKETBALL
At the freshman level, the Redmen Girls also look like they will be contributing to the program's future success in the years to come. While their record of 4-6 was not as dominant as that of the JV team, they had several players show tremendous potential throughout the season and seem poised to continue their improvement throughout their careers.
The youngest group of Redmen showed evidence of that improvement in their first year of playing high school basketball, picking up some impressive victories along the way, but perhaps no win was more important than their early season 35-30 win over Central Catholic in Tewksbury, after losing to the same team just a couple of days earlier on the road.
"The girls, like they did all season, played extremely well on defense. After playing our first two games against a strong Chelmsford team and then losing to Central a couple nights before it was a great win for the team," said coach Jamie Bruno. "They played hard, never gave up, and started to put together something on offense. Anytime you can get a win against a strong Central team is a great win in my opinion. It was a great game to coach!"
Probably the game where their improvement was most noticeable was in their last game of the season, when they defeated a strong Billerica team by a score of 26-18.
"The first time we played them we let up 18 points to a very strong post player," Bruno said. "In this second game, with a different game plan, the girls were able to keep her to only scoring eight points, and only allowing Billerica to score 18 points all together as a team! The girls on our team executed the best in this game, and proved to me once again how strong they are as a team defensively. They play defense with a lot of heart, and hustle."
While the improvement was certainly dramatic, in many ways it came as no surprise to Bruno, who witnessed firsthand the effort that her players put in while trying to improve.
"No matter what our record was, this team impressed me with how much they improved throughout the season. With limited practice times this year due to COVID-19 and all teams practicing at the high school, I was extremely impressed with how hard they worked at the practices we were able to have," Bruno said. "This team practiced hard and throughout the season always had a no quit attitude. They always kept fighting in games, and never gave up. It was impressive to watch throughout the season.
"For example, throughout the season, the most we lost a game by was seven points, and most games we only lost by two to five points. That shows their no quit and hustle attitude."
That hustle and determination, not to mention great talent, was perfectly exemplified by the Redmen's Mackenzie Hickey.
"Mackenzie was our best offensive player this season," Bruno said. "She is a very good shooter and I can see her having success at the next level in the program. In one of our games vs. Billerica she hit four 3-pointers and had 16 points. In the majority of games she was our leading scorer."
But Hickey was not alone in leading the Redmen this season, as Bruno noted every member of the team contributed to their success.
"A strong defensive player that stood out for her leadership, blocks, and rebounds was Avery Della Piana," Bruno said. "But really, the whole team stood out to me for their effort on the floor. That includes Kristina Smith, Stephanie Mercurio, Tea Nickerson, Delia Conte, Aislin Davis, Chelsea Keefe, and Kimsan Nguyen."
Bruno and the Redmen were of course thrilled to come up with some big wins on the season, but their biggest thrill came from just having a season at all, something which looked very doubtful in the days leading up to the season. Bruno thought her team did well in adjusting to this most unusual season.
"I thought the team did extremely well with adjusting to the modifications made due to COVID1-19. They did an amazing job wearing the masks, and never once complained about it in practice or games," Bruno said. "I believe they were just extremely happy to get the chance to play. Thanks to Athletic Director Ron Drouin and the MVC they had that opportunity unlike other schools across the country.
"This was a great group of girls who came to practices and games ready to work. I had half of these girls during soccer season as well and I have to say it's been fun, and easy to coach this freshman group. They are a very resilient group!"
BOYS JV BASKETBALL
As any coach of a sub-varsity team will tell you, while they are certainly trying to win every game, that is not the ultimate goal of the team, as it is much more important to oversee the development young players, with the hope that they can someday compete and contribute at the varsity level.
That was certainly the case for the Tewksbury High JV Boys Basketball team this season, as the Redmen struggled to an on the surface disappointing 1-9 record on the campaign. However, while head coach Bob Briggs obviously would have liked to pick up more wins, he was anything but disappointed in his team's effort this season.
"Although the season was very different, the JV boys had a tough practice schedule with such a short season. But when they practiced, they were always working on their game and improving. They worked hard," Briggs said. "This particular group of kids are all stand up players. They supported each other and wanted to help each other improve. They were all very coachable and that always makes it easier to coach."
"The biggest downfall of the season was falling behind early in most games. While there were a few games where they did not show up, they made great efforts to claw back into most games. Lack of confidence on the offensive end led to many mistakes and turnovers. Defensively this young group has a lot of improving to do in order to take it to the next level. But as I said, there was no lack of desire to be better."
The overall results may not have been very good, but this group of players offers plenty of hope for the future at the varsity level, starting with sophomore standouts Brian Carleton and Ryan Cuvier, as well as fellow sophomore Evan Mendonca.
“Both Brian and Ryan have developed a good solid game ahead of what is expected and both have a good shot for next year's varsity if they continue to improve," Briggs said. "Evan Mendonca is also a solid player that was very vocal about wanting to always be better. He always asks what he can do to help the team. He understood his role and knows he has to work hard in the off season."
The trio was not alone in their contributions to the team as fellow sophomores Drew Nestore, Colin Caggiano and Romyn Lorick also contributed to the team and Briggs is looking to see how much they improve in the off season.
Several freshmen also had fine seasons for the Redmen, with Colby Flahive, Luke Montejo and Kenny Nguyen all looking to have a good future in the program.
"While still young, they all have effort and talent that will carry them through to varsity at some point," Briggs said.
Sophomore Blake Ryder and junior Aiden Crogen, the only junior on the team, also left an indelible mark with the Redmen.
Blake, who was out with an injured arm in the very first game, was a relentless teammate. He stayed loud and vocal the entire season on the bench and brought with him a great attitude. Blake is a talented player and should be a big part of the program moving forward," Briggs said. "Aiden was a very tough defender and always contributed on the offensive end. Aiden worked hard every second he was on the floor."
When looking back on the season, there were not a lot of wins to choose from for the Redmen, but that doesn't mean there weren't several highlights, such as the Redmen's lone win of the season, a 48-44 victory over Central Catholic.
In the Central Catholic win, the Redmen were down by one after three quarters, but scored a solid 17 points over Central's 12 points to take the win, led by Carleton's 12 points as well as eight from Roman Lorick, while Cuvier, Caggiano and Mendonca all chipped in five each.
"The team played very well that day and it was a team effort. Eight of our nine players got on the board," Briggs said.
That victory however, in Briggs mind was only their second best game of the season, with their best coming in a 71-65 double overtime loss to a tough Dracut team that had brought three players down from their varsity team.
Tewksbury played their best game of the season and went up by 19 early in the third period, 48-29. Dracut went on a 5-0 run to end the period giving the Redmen a 13-point lead going into the 4th, but it was not enough. Switching back and forth from zone to man kept Dracut at bay for most of the game, but unfortunately for the Redmen, Dracut clawed back on a few turnovers and missed shots and came back to tie the game at the buzzer 59-59.
In the first overtime the Redmen scored one basket and went to the line for three more points, Dracut, again, hit a quick three pointer and then tied the game up with seconds left hitting a pair of clutch free throws. In double overtime though, the Redmen could not score as fatigue set in and managed one free throw while Dracut scored seven to pull out the win 71-65. The Redmen played their best defensive game and perhaps the most solid offensive game of the season. On fire for the Redmen and dominating the whole game was Carleton with 21 points and Cuvier with 25. Also contributing big was Mendonca with nine points.
When he looks back on this season, Briggs will not only think about those games, but will also think of the way his team battled throughout the season, despite some very unusual circumstances.
"I think my JV team dealt with the new rules and restrictions pretty well. As we all know the masks and a few pauses in the season made it very difficult to stay engaged," Briggs said. "But they pulled through and, in my opinion, never affected their desire to play. This team was realistic with what we had to deal with and handled it like the fine young men that they are. Even though none of us were happy with the record, I was very proud of them.
BOYS FRESHMAN BASKETBALL
The Freshman Boys Basketball team at Tewksbury High saw many players take their first steps towards what they hope will be a varsity career with the Redmen, learning some key lessons about what it means to be a part of the Tewksbury Basketball program. They also picked up some pretty big wins along the way, finishing with a 5-7 record while playing against a very challenging MVC schedule.
Redmen head coach Dan Kassner was impressed with the way his team battled to a 5-7 record, and even more impressed with the way they maintained their focus and continued to improve as the season went on despite the unique challenges this season brought them during their first year of high school basketball.
The team really improved over the course of the year. Each and every player contributed, and each and every player improved in their own skills and overall performance,” Kassner said. “This was super important — individual success ultimately led us to team success.
This year was a true 15-man team effort and we worked hard together to play better each week, capitalize on our strengths, and improve our weaknesses. Especially with the COVID-19 protocols and the flexibility that we had to maintain over the course of the season, it was impressive to see these kids come together in the way they did and improve as much as they did.”
Among their five wins this season were a few that really stood out to Kassner, as they showed a nice glimpse into both where the team had come from, as well as where they hope to be as they continue their careers.
“This year was full of ups and downs as all seasons are. But we made significant strides over the course of the year which was great to see,” Kassner said. “One of the highlights was a huge victory over Central Catholic which was a real accomplishment for our team. CC is a very good basketball team, and our victory really showed how far we had come over the course of the year to that point. We also swept the season series against rival Billerica which boosted our confidence and again showed how far we had come since the first weeks of practice.”
As Kassner said, this was a true team effort in every sense of the word this season for the Redmen. However, a few players did stand out, shining in several games while helping lead their team to some big wins.
“A lot of individual players played significant roles for us this year. Our five starters really led the team in performance both on and off the court: Timmy Bradley, AJ Seney, Jack Baron, Kyle Cummings, and Zach Hayes,” Kassner said. “This five man group was important in leading our team to success this year. Additionally, Noah Russo and Michael Gaglione played big roles off the bench, helping to provide the much needed boosts in our second and third units.
“But more than anything, it was the competition that was fostered in practice and the attitude of all of our players that helped us be successful this year.”
Along with winning some big games, the Redmen, like other teams throughout the state, had to deal with playing through a season that nobody could have possibly imagined in the past, with rule changes, cancellations and limited practice time. But Kassner says his young group responded well to each challenge they faced, a fact that he believes says even more about their character and desire to be a part of the basketball program at Tewksbury, as it does about their basketball skills.
“It was tough this year with the rule changes, the constant calendar changes, and the overall pace and squeeze of the season. But our kids adjusted great. They came ready every day, they paid attention to the health and safety protocols, and they worked as hard as they could for the whole season.” Kassner said. “I think this group has a lot of potential as they mature and grow into JV and eventually varsity players. The program that we are building in Tewksbury is going to be rooted in our young guys and their development. The other coaches contributed greatly to our success this year both on and off the court. They helped coach up our guys and show them the path forward in our program and most important the core principles that Tewksbury Basketball lives by: trust, hard work, enthusiasm, and commitment.”
In addition to the players mentioned above, other players who contributed to the Redmen’s success included Cameron Kearney, William Burris, Adam Saad, Jaden Sanchez, Daniel Sullivan, Braydon Aylward, Benjamin Piccolo and Luke Shaw.
BOYS JV HOCKEY
In a season filled with several close games, the Tewksbury High Boys Junior Varsity Hockey team saw a few more go against them than for them on their way to a 3-7 overall record in an abbreviated season. But despite the record not going the way they would have liked, the Redmen had a very successful season overall in terms of preparing their players to move up to the next level of hockey at Tewksbury High and continue the tremendous winning tradition at the varsity level in the years to come.
“We had a lot of close calls but the kids didn't get frustrated, they didn't lose interest, and they continued to work hard,” Tewksbury coach Shawn Scott said. “As a coach you can't ask for more than this group gave us in terms of character and effort in a tough season.”
That effort was evident for the Redmen in the way they closed out their season with a pair of impressive wins over Methuen, by first finally getting one of the close games to go their way, and then closing out the season with an exclamation mark,
“In this season's ‘COVID-19 schedule’ we played each team twice in the same week. We started the Methuen week on the road and squeaked out a 2-1 win in a shootout,” Scott said. “In the days between games, we took advantage of the school vacation and some available practice time and got a good chance to kind of put a bow on all the things we had been working on all season. The kids showed an incredible amount of character by showing up every day that week and working real hard each day to prepare for the final game of what ultimately had shaped up to be a ‘losing season’ on paper. The result was a dominating 8-0 win to end the season. I was so happy for the kids to come together and end the season that way.”
The Redmen had several players at various grade levels step up and lead them this season, starting with junior forwards Andrew Della Piana and Cody Mercuri, as well as sophomore defenseman Cian Dawson
We relied on the experience and leadership Andrew and Cody, and Cian was a workhorse for us on defense,” Scott said. “He led by example every day that he came to the rink.”
Junior Ben Sharpe and sophomore Andrew Whynot were moved back to defense from forward mid-season when the Redmen lost a strong defenseman in Alex Sovie to a broken leg.
“They both did a fantastic job adjusting to the change and played a lot of quality minutes for us on defense late in the season,” Scott said.
Freshman forwards Joey Bourgea, Victor Pacheco, Ryan Baker, and Aidan MacDonald and freshman defenseman Michael Connors were all strong and showed promise for the future.
Senior goalie Dylan Swimm was perfect in two shootout victories for the Redmen, going 5-for-5 on the season in shootout saves.
Freshmen Peter Civitarese and Benjamin Doucette, along with sophomore John Ragucci, and junior Jared Garber also helped lead the Redmen this season.
With a small roster, the Redmen were certainly hit hard by several of the rule changes this season, but through it all, Scott says his team adapted well and enjoyed just getting on the ice together and improving as the season went on.
“The area we were most affected in was the inability to move players back and forth between the varsity and JV team this season,” Scott said. “The other area that was different and challenging was not having access to locker rooms. The kids would show up to the rink in all of their equipment except for their helmet and skates. It was a challenge getting the team ready and prepared for the game without a locker room but even more so the kids were missing out on the team aspect of being in the locker room together.
“At the end of the day, the kids were happy to be there playing hockey and did a fantastic job doing the right things so everyone could be safe and the season could go on.”
