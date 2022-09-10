BILLERICA – While every team has had to deal with some inconveniences, restrictions and schedule changes over the past couple of seasons, it is doubtful that many have had to deal with as many issues as the Shawsheen Tech Volleyball team. While they, like most other teams, dealt with the “Fall 2” season in the spring of 2021, they also were not able to just go back to normal this past fall like most teams were.
With the Shawsheen gym being upgraded last fall, the Rams were a team without a home for much of the season, holding their tryouts outdoors and then practicing at other local school in the early going of the season. Despite their best efforts under the direction of former coach Kelsey St. George, they were never quite able to find the groove they were looking for as they struggled to a 3-10 record on the season.
But hopes are high for the Rams this season under the direction of first-year coach Katie McGinness, who takes over for St. George after her two-year stint with the Rams. McGinness is hoping that a return to normalcy for the Rams will also mean a return to their winning ways.
“Unfortunately, last season, there were so many restrictions with COVID, this team was not given the best circumstances to start out in. They didn’t have a gym, they weren’t practicing at their school, so they were already given a tough start,” McGinness said. “But this team has come in this year, and they are excited to start and excited to be at school and to come in and work hard, so we are hoping to get off to a good start.”
There is good reason for the optimism, as the Rams return a solid core of players who saw a good amount of playing time last season. They did suffer some key losses to graduation, including captains Bianca Corso and Chloe Gaglione of Wilmington, as well as Kayla Mirisola and Gabby Ortiz of Tewksbury, among others, but McGinness has liked what she has seen from both her returning players as well as the Rams newcomers.
“We have a pretty solid group of returning kids, with five seniors leading the charge, and we have five juniors, who all also have some varsity experience under their belt, so we are pretty heavy in the returning players which is great,” McGinness said. “But we also have some new kids who have come out for the team and they are fitting right in with the returning players.”
Two of the returning players that McGinness is most excited about are her senior co-captains, Kiley McFadden and Gabby DiSalvo, both of Tewksbury. McFadden is an outside hitter for the Rams, while DiSalvo is their libero, or defensive specialist. They will both play key roles for the Rams not only on the court this season, but off it as well as team leaders.
“I can’t say enough good things about Kiley. She was just named captain today. She has put in the effort to help get everybody ready for this season. She spent her summer working out with these girls.” McGinness said. “She wanted everyone to be ready and raring to go for this season. She is a natural leader. She shows up every day ready to work and she lights a fire under her team like I have never seen before. She is also one of our power hitters, so I am looking forward to a big season from her.”
DiSalvo has also shown a great ability to be a leader for the Rams, not only with her guidance of the younger players, but also with her willingness to do whatever it takes on the court to help her team win.
“Gabby is again, a natural leader for us. She, like Kiley helped get the players together this summer and get ready for the season,” McGinness said. “She plays a very key role for us on this team as our libero. She gives such great effort to go after every ball. She has just been great, and we are looking for her to play really well for us this season.”
Another key returnee for the Rams is junior setter Cade Barron of Tewksbury. Barron is coming off a sophomore season where he took his game to a very high level for the Rams, but McGinness feels like the Rams will see even better things from him this season.
“He is definitely a leader on the court. He knows the game very well and he knows where his players should be, which is why he is such a good setter, because he knows where he is putting the ball and that his players will be there to hit it,” McGinness said. “He is a natural leader on the volleyball court and he is going to be a huge part of our offense this season.”
Several other players will also return to the lineup, including senior outside hitter Alexia Bonilla, sophomore middle hitter, and senior right side hitters Kali Spooner of Tewksbury, Gabby Walazek and Olivia Venezia.
They also have a group of talented newcomers who have already impressed McGinness with their efforts in the preseason, including senior middle hitter Brooke Haley of Tewksbury, sophomore right side hitter Meagan O’Leary of Wilmington, junior outside hitters Reagan Bowden and Haylee Johnston, junior middle hitters Adrianna Damiano of Tewksbury and Paige Fuller of Wilmington, as well as freshman outside hitter Francesca Reardon and freshman defensive specialist Isabella DiSalvo of Tewksbury.
“This group has totally meshed. They are working hard, and they are working together,” McGinness said. “I have seen a total team effort in them, which is great as a new coach to walk in and see them all wiling to work and to work together. It’s invigorating, and they want to do really well this season.
“We are lucky in the respect where we have a good mix of all grades, so there is room for growth throughout the whole program.”
McGinness is hoping to see some of that depth in their lineup on display this season as the Rams newer players gain more experience.
“I am looking forward to seeing what they can do,” McGinness said. “We have some great returners, who I feel like can help the younger players. That is important, because you want that kind of depth. You want to be able to carry things on after this group of older players graduates.”
While jumping from a three win team to a tournament berth will not be easy, McGinness is not ruling anything out when it comes to this group of players.
“It can happen. It can happen for anyone, as long as we are willing to work hard,” McGinness said. “We are going to try out best and hope to come out on top in as many games as possible this season.”
