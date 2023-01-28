TEWKSBURY – In the history of Tewksbury Memorial High School Athletics, there hasn’t been too many student-athletes who served as a team captain for three different sports, totaling four seasons in all. There also hasn’t been too many athletes who left the school with 12 varsity letters, spending four seasons each with three different sports.
Catanzano checks the boxes of being a captain for four seasons and had it not been for the missed COVID-19 season, a 12-varsity letter winner.
Unfortunately, her playing days at TMHS have come to an abrupt stop. Catanzano — who this upcoming spring will serve as the girls’ lacrosse captain for the second straight year, is coming off serving that role this past fall for the soccer team and is currently in that role with the basketball team — received absolutely crushing news this past week when she was told that she tore her ACL in her left knee. This injury comes after tearing ligaments in her right knee two different times, the first while in eighth grade and the second just about six months later.
This third incident happened at a practice while going up for a lay-up and it will end her basketball season and the upcoming lacrosse season.
“My mom says that you never know what's going to happen and I appreciate everyone telling me that I can get through this and that I'm tough and that sort of thing,” she said. “It's just the mental toll that it takes on you. It's just not worth it. If I'm not going to be back for high school (sports) and then I screw it up again in a pick-up game in basketball while I'm at college, I'll never forgive myself. It's just not worth it, so I think I'm done.”
This news has hit the local sports community hard with coaches, teammates, parents and school administrators all devastated by the news. It hurts more knowing that Catanzano is such a high character student-athlete. Besides her athletic skills on the fields and court, she is a National Honor Society member, is also involved with Best Buddies, School Council and the Prom Committee. In addition, she is part of various fundraisers and volunteer events that the local high school teams participate in, such as the Jimmy Fund Walk and singing Christmas songs for the elderly.
“Unfortunately, now she is sidelined again, but this time I am very confident that I have just secured another great assistant coach that will continue to lead her team and do whatever it takes to help the team because that is what Victoria is willing to do,” said girls basketball coach Joel Mignault. “Having coached three sports for over a decade now I have coached a lot of athletes. Victoria ranks up at the top when it comes to her character. She is extremely smart, very mature, and totally understands what it takes to win and represent her community in the right way. She understands how to help a program build that family bond that every group tries to create. One of the highest character athletes combined with an unmatchable work ethic, she is going to be sorely missed by many.”
ROUGH AND TUMBLE
Victoria is the oldest sister to Salvatore, a talented sophomore defender on the Tewksbury High boys team, Growing up the two were true competitors and it wasn’t until Victoria ended her sophomore year when Salvatore came to the high school, that the two become really close siblings.
“I love having a little brother. We didn't really like each other when we were younger. It wasn't until high school when we really started to get along. We rarely fight now and get along very well. When we were younger, we were definitely at each other's throats all of the time,” said Victoria with a big laugh.
When she was a young child, Victoria played soccer but also dabbled in gymnastics, as well as boys hockey and wrestling. Later on, she settled in on soccer, basketball and lacrosse. She believes basketball is her best sport but it also happens to be the sport that landed her on the operating table twice already, with the third one coming on February 9th.
“The first injury happened when I was in eighth grade and we were playing Andover. I don't remember a lot of it because it was so long ago, but I left the game to get X-Rays (but nothing came up). I sat out for two weeks and my mother said that something was definitely wrong,” said Catanzano. “We went to see an Orthopedic and had an MRI and I found out that I had torn my ACL in my right leg. I had surgery on February, 15th which is almost four years to the exact date of this year's surgery. (After rehab), I came back and played a little bit of soccer – the last four games. I then tried out and made the varsity basketball team as a freshman.”
Trying to make an impact as a freshman didn’t last too long.
“Everything was great and then my first few varsity minutes, I went into my first game and I tear the same knee again. It was nothing like the first time. I was just chopping my feet on defense and I had very minimal pain,” she said. “I heard the pop and that's one of the key signs (knowing that it was torn). I was sent to the hospital just in case but no one thought anything was (seriously) wrong. Then the MRI came back and I tore the graph that they used from the first surgery.
“I went in for another surgery that following January. That was a much quicker recovery because I was strong from rehabbing (after the first one), so I was back in mid-July.”
During that time, Catanzano was working to get completely healthy again, all the while schools and the country was shut down with COVID-19. She made it through both of those obstacles, worked herself to get back healthy for her sophomore soccer season. Despite the strange rules during that abbreviated season, she was just glad to be back there, healthy and playing. She was a year older at that time, and coming off making varsity teams in soccer and basketball. She said that the captains on those teams were big influences in her life, which ultimately helped shape her into a three-sport captain.
“Growing up I was always that outgoing kid. I was always local and my mom would tell me that I'd be a leader (when I got older),” she said. “When I got into high school, I was timid my freshman year. I was a freshman and the smallest girl on every team I played on. And I think I was the only freshman girl to make those three teams so it was intimidating. I learned a lot from the upperclassmen growing up and I found my voice. It means a lot to me that my teammates, my coaches and my peers see that I have the ability to have the role of captain for all three of my sports.”
After participating on the soccer team – with a knee brace – during that sophomore season, Catanzano carried that success over to basketball and then lacrosse. Counting that sophomore soccer season, she was healthy for seven straight seasons. In soccer she played various positions and could only play for small amounts of time because of her knee. In lacrosse, she was a mainstay on defense and she was also that way on the basketball court, while adding a key basket here and there.
“I first met Victoria back in summer camps and I remember seeing her often in the bleachers at the JV/Varsity games back when she was in eighth grade. I always heard she was a special player and she was sidelined during her eighth-grade year due to her first ACL injury. She bounced back nicely making varsity her freshman year. Even with missing most of her previous year you could see the potential in her,” said Mignault. “Fast forward to junior year she was our hardest worker. She received the practice player of the year award at our banquet which I want all my players to strive for.
“Victoria has one speed and it's full speed. She gives you everything she has all the time. I had a few conversations with Victoria that year about her leadership abilities and although she was only a junior many of our players looked up to her and highly respected her. By no surprise her teammates voted for her to be a captain for this year's team. She started right where she left off day in and day out being our hardest worker at practice which ultimately translated to the most active player on the floor on game day.”
Catanzano played all three seasons as a sophomore and a junior, but with mixed feelings. On one hand she was healthy, having fun and emerging as a leader, but on the second hand, she was conscious about every move she made with a ball. One wrong move could jeopardize everything.
“It was definitely more mental (pain) than physical. There was always a part of me whether I was on the court or on the field, where I always wanted to play my best but it was always in the back of my head that I can't get hurt again,” she said. “I'm not one to slow down or take a break, so I usually just fight through the pain. (After the first two injuries) I knew that I had already lost a lot of time and I only have four years of high school so I couldn't take anything for granted so I kept playing.
“Just being in the gym and on the field every single day, it's just good to have that. I have said to my mom before that if I didn't have sports, what would I have in my life? I'm at practice every single day after school so it's just a routine for me. Sometimes it's not just about being a captain. That's important to me, but everyone on the team means just as much as the next person, but Coach Mignault emphasizes that the girls on the team look up to me and that means a lot because I was a younger girl who was the one looking up to (those older kids and captains).”
THIRD TIME IS NO CHARM
Catanzano was coming off a fall soccer season that wasn’t successful in terms of wins and losses, but she said the team chemistry was great and she enjoyed the season. On came this basketball season where the team was hoping to improve on last year’s season, which included almost upsetting an outstanding Canton team in the state tournament.
“Canton (loss) was tough, really tough. If didn't have such a tough first quarter we probably would have come out on top. We played until the end so that was good to see,” she said.
This basketball season started and Catanzano was back on the floor, hustling up and down the court, providing great defense which sometimes would translate into offensive points.
“She was recovering from a few injuries in soccer and battled a few leg injuries early in our season too, but it was going to take something serious to slow her down,” said Mignault. “Victoria knows what it feels like to be sidelined and takes full advantage of the opportunity she gets every day. As a coach, I admire and respect that very much. I wish it didn't take injury to get players to have that perspective, but she did and I wanted her teammates to feed off of that and follow her lead.”
About two weeks ago during a practice, Mignault and the entire team witnessed the latest injury to one of their starting guards. A simple drill turned into yet another injury.
“We were at practice and Coach (Mignault) always emphasizes doing everything at full speed, so I was going at full speed and I did a jump-stop going from defense to offense to make a lay-up, and (my left knee) just popped right out,” she said. “The second that (the injury) happened, I knew it. I heard the pop and it was painful, definitely. I bent went I jump-stopped and my knee got stuck. It's been stuck in that spot ever since. I knew right away and I didn't want to believe myself. I always live by 'don't worry until you have to worry' but it was hard when I had already been through it twice.
“I'm in good spirits. I'm surrounded by (great people). It definitely hasn't been easy. If I didn't have my teammates, my family and the strong support system that I have, I don't think that I would have gotten through it. People are constantly checking in. (High School Athletic Trainer) Chris (Mahanna) has been amazing, my doctors, the surgeons (have all been so great). If I'm going to be in this situation, I'm glad that I have what I have because I am very, very grateful.”
After the surgery on February 9th, Catanzano will be rehabbing her knee for the next 8-to-10 months. It starts with a CPM Machine, which spins your legs and keeps them moving. Then after six weeks of being on crutches, she said with the advanced technology, the hope is she’ll be up and literally running in two months.
She certainly has many people in her corner.
“I am fully convinced Victoria is going to be extremely successful when she leaves TMHS and that no adversity stands a chance when it comes to her. She is so resilient and determined and has helped me grow as a coach and I am just so thankful to be able to know her and coach her for the last few years. I'm excited to see her win this battle yet again, and we will be with her every step of the way,” said Mignault.
Those future steps include attending college and becoming a physical therapist.
“I just want to have an impact on people. I'm a people person and love being around people, so if I can be around people and help change lives, that would be great,” she said.
Before she left the interview, she was asked one last question: are you going to be alright?
“I'm going to make it. I'll be good,” she said while sporting the biggest smile.
