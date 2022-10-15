LAWRENCE – Both the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys and girls cross-country teams traveled to compete on in a quad meet held at the Central Catholic three-mile course last Wednesday and both teams were swept.
The girls were defeated by both Central Catholic and Andover by the same 15-50 scores as well as losing to Methuen, 21-36. The Redmen are now 2-5 on the season.
“Wednesday's meet was tough for both girls and boys teams. Central, Andover, and Methuen all have very talented teams so the competition was fierce. In addition, Central's course is extremely challenging with lots of hills and the weather was less than ideal,” said girls' head coach Courtney Graffeo. “Each and every runner from our teams gave it there all and ran to their full potential.
“I am extremely proud of every single one of our runners for pushing through and being competitive when the odds were stacked against us. We have been working hard and looking forward to racing North Andover next week.”
For the girls, Emma Jensen was Tewksbury's top finisher as she crossed 18th overall at 25:09. She was followed by Sophie Scott, who was 19th at 25:13, Teagan Claycomb, who was 22nd at 25:40, Riley Stevenson, who was 28th at 27:15, Olivia Millspaugh, who was 31st at 28:33 and Skye Tambi, who was 32nd at 28:36.
On the boys side, the Redmen were defeated by the same 21-40 scores by Central Catholic and Methuen, and also lost 15-46 to Andover. Tewksbury is now 3-4 on the season.
Leading the way for the Redmen was Nick Alvarado, who was 8th at 18:33. He was followed by Steven Oppedisano, who was 13th at 19:12, Tristan Leslie, who was 25th at 20:20, Evan Festa, who was 26th at 20:23, Njila Lantum, who was 36th at 20:51, Deven Ricci, who was 34th at 22:15, Edison Sok, who was 35th at 22:19 and Payton Haines, who was 37th at 24:41.
