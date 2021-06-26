TEWKSBURY – Led by a strong offensive attack where every spot in the order either got a base hit or a walk, the No. 7 seed Tewksbury Redmen Softball team trounced the No. 10 seed Essex Tech, 13-1, in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 North Sectional tournament played Monday afternoon at Hazel Field.
The win pushes the Redmen (11-4) into the quarterfinal round where they faced No. 2 seed Whittier Tech (13-0) at their place on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime.
If Tewksbury defeats Whittier, it would then face the winner of No. 3 North Reading (13-1)/No. 6 Gloucester (12-3), on Thursday, on the road regardless of who the opponent is. If the winning continues, they would then advance to the sectional final on Saturday against Bedford/Danvers/- Burlington/Arlington Catholic.
Against Essex Tech, Tewksbury scored one run in the first, before breaking it open with five more in the second.
“The girls were ready and they hit phenomenal today. We haven't played since last Tuesday, we scrimmaged one day and we also worked on a lot of the little things over the last couple of practices and it was great to see them put it into play,” said head coach Brittney Kannan-Souza. “We worked on tags, on stealing, on rundowns and today those were all huge in this game. It was just awesome to see that the stuff we have been working on paid off in the game today.”
Sophomore Sam Ryan retired the side in order in the top of the first and then she got the offense going with a lead-odd double and she moved to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a passed ball.
In the second, Katie Cueva drove in Becca Harris, who started the rally off with a double. After a walk to Maddie Stovesand, Ryan absolutely crushed a three-run homer, which Athletic Director Ron Drouin tweeted out saying, “if the ball didn't hit the street, it would have landed on Livingston Street”. Gianna Pendola scored the fifth run of the inning after she walked and later came in on a sacrifice fly by Ashley Giordano.
Cueva singled in Harris with another RBI single in the third and then Tewksbury added five more in the fifth on singles by Pendola, Avery Della Piana and Harris, and then doubles by Paige Talbot and Stovesand.
The mercy run rule came into an effect in the seventh as Giordano walked, went to second and third on passed balls, and then scored in a wild pitch.
Ryan, Harris and Cueva had two hits each, while Ryan had three RBI and Cueva and Stovesand had two each.
“We just have a game plan of who is hitting well the day of the game and it's really a game-time decision every time,” said Kannan-Souza when asked about her changed line-up card. “The younger kids have really been strong with the bats, too, so we have been able to get them in as pinch-hitters and they have all come up big.”
Ryan went the first four innings, giving up an unearned run on two hits, while walking three and striking out five. Whitney Gigante tossed a scoreless top of the fifth.
Defensively, Tewksbury did record two outs getting two base runners in rundowns, while catcher Sam Perkins gunned out a runner trying to steal third in the second inning.
Tewksbury faced Whittier, a 14-0 winner over Triton Regional, who is coached by Tewksbury resident Alan Noyes. Lefty Emily Graham tossed a one-hit shut out with nine strikeouts to earn the win for Whittier, while two of her teammates, Alicia Habib and Dani Lear, belted home runs.
Whittier has been a sound team for many years, including beating Dracut in the state tournament two years ago, before falling to Gloucester in the sectional semi-finals.
