TEWKSBURY – It's one thing to be a new coach, but it's another thing when you have to physically go out and try to lure members to join your team.
In the case of Courtney Graffeo, that can be more exhausting than being a cross-country coach and doing the actual mileage with the kids.
The 26-year-old was named the new coach back in August, replacing Fran Cusick, who resigned. Graffeo becomes just the fourth coach since 1978, following Bob MacDougall, Peter Molloy and Cusick. MacDougall finished with a career mark of 177-72-1, Molloy finished at 77-73 over 15 years and Cusick spent three years with a 13-14 overall mark, including 2-8 last year.
When Graffeo showed up for the first day of tryouts, she only had three runners ready to go. Over the following week or two, she worked extremely hard to get a few more members out and now she's up to ten.
“Not that Christina (Keefe, the new boys cross-country coach) has a huge roster, because she doesn't, but Courtney was given a roster that was in single digits and she has worked hard to go to a couple of the freshmen orientations and has worked hard to try to get some more girls out for the team,” said Athletic Director Ron Drouin. “I know she's reached out to our volleyball coach with hopes of getting some girls who have been cut from that program. So now Courtney has got our numbers up a little bit from where they were at the beginning of tryouts.”
Cusick resigned from the post at the end of June, while several weeks before that the boys coach Peter Fortunato had resigned as he took a teaching job at Greater Lowell Tech. That left Drouin looking for two coaches and not a lot of time to work with. Eventually he found both Keefe and Graffeo.
“I heard about the position through my dad (Dean, who is a longtime volunteer coach with the boys' basketball program). He thought that I should try it. He had talked to Mr. Drouin and my dad thought that I would be great at it because I have past running experience and the positivity that I bring to things,” said Graffeo. “I don’t have a lot of experience in coaching cross-country, but I think that I bring that positivity and good energy to the team. I think those were some of the things that Mr. Drouin was looking for when he recruited me. Plus, I figured that I had the time after school gets out, so why not?
“For the past four years I’ve been (a teacher) at the Ryan School. I did a couple of years of special education and one year as an aide, now I’m a fifth grade math and science teacher.”
Graffeo was a four-year member of the girls' cross-country team under Molloy. She graduated in 2014 and went on to UMass-Lowell and then Merrimack College for her Masters Degree, but did not continue to run. She recalls a lot of great memories during her high school running days and wants to incorporate the same love for the sport but also with one another.
“When I was with the program, it was always good vibes. I just remember that we were all just a great group of friends. We would always have sleepovers or meet-ups or pool parties during the summers, or we’d go running together,” she said. “You wanted to run because you wanted to be with your friends more than anything.
“Molloy was such a great coach and he really fostered that team together and go out and do things together (mentality). I’d like to bring that back to what we’ve got here. We’re a young team so we’re trying to bring those good vibes back. We were even talking last night about doing the 99 Restaurant Trivia Nights or just bring things like that back because if you want to come here and run, even though it may not be the best thing to do, you always have people around you and supporting you.”
Now that Graffeo has a full team and can compete in actual meets, she was asked about the workouts. More so, she was asked if it's been a challenge to put something together – appropriate training regiments that suits everyone on the team from the two senior returners Emma Jensen and Olivia Millspaugh and down to the incoming freshmen.
“(Christina and I) met with Molloy before the season started and he shared with us all information on all of the past seasons, where to pull training information, how to plan and balance a work-out,” said Graffeo, who like Keefe will be assisted by another former runner Shaylee Puleo. “That stuff I kind of do remember when I was with the program. We would do an easy run and then a long run and have recovery and strength days and stuff like that. That stuff kind of just came naturally to me. So being on the team in the past was nice to have that drive to pull that from.
“I’ve been kind of looking back at the most successful seasons with the Sessa sisters and seeing what workouts they did and what worked for them during weeks and adjusting that to our younger team and trying to get them into shape. I just don’t want to push them too hard so they want to quit.”
That hasn't happen because Graffeo's fun and upbeat personality, seems to be rubbing off on the members of the program.
“Courtney has a nice way about her. She's always smiling, always energetic and super positive. I couldn't be more happy with the job both of them are doing. Christina and Courtney have stepped in here in a time of need for us and they've hit the ground running and have done a fantastic job,” said Drouin.
