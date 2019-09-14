TEWKSBURY — Last year as a junior, Will Andella made a pretty big leap with the cross-country team. It was only twelve months before as a sophomore when he finished 39th in the JV race at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet.
In 2018, he was a member of the varsity team and ended up finishing 63rd at the MVC Championship Meet, improving his time by 64 seconds over a year. He went on to finish 131st at the Division 3 Eastern Mass Championship Meet.
While he made some giant leaps, the team took a few steps backwards, finishing 5-4 and missing out on qualifying for the All-State Meet after six straight appearances. The senior co-captain believes that this year's team has the maturity, work ethic and attitude, to erase some struggles from last year and get back to the forefront.
"I like where we are heading," he said. "Compared to last year, I feel like our team culture is better. Over the summer we all ran a lot so I like where our top seven runners are at. We all look like we have improved. The culture and the work that we put in this summer, I like it for the future (of the program).
"I think everyone that we have this year has just bought in completely. Last year we were a more talented team, but just not completely bought in. This year we are much more bought in and I think we’re going to do a lot better than we did last year."
Andella has followed in the track footsteps of his two older sisters, Lindsey and Lauren.
"Lauren did track both seasons and was a captain," he said. "She was very good and had some really good times (in her events). She’s the one who got me into track and cross-country and I’m so glad that she did.
“Lindsay was also a pretty good athlete also. I’m pretty close with both of them, they are both my best friends, but it was always nice having both of them around when I was growing up."
When Will got into track at TMHS, he wasn't a long distance runner.
"Will started off as a sprinter, early on (in his track career). His sisters I believe were more sprinters and jumpers, so he kind of followed along there and then he chose to come out (to cross-country) to be a distance runner and not too many guys do that," said head coach Peter Fortunato. "Usually, it’s me picking them, but he chose to and he enjoys it.
"He has learned a lot over the years. He put together a great summer. He asks all of the right questions and he is someone who has really bought into the sport. He loves running and he kind of knows where he is at in terms of the team and he knows the work that is cut out for him as both a captain and as a runner. He loves it, he’s just a guy who really enjoys the sport."
That's certainly true. After competing for the cross-country and indoor and outdoor track teams as a junior, he picked a fourth sport — off-season running.
"We all ran with each other almost every single day," he said. "Seven of us ran daily. I ran about 470 miles, Bricen Boudreault did 500 and I think the rest of them did anywhere between 350 and 480."
Andella and company withstood the incredible humidity during the summer and still logged several hundred miles. He was asked if there were any tough days or doubts of why he was putting himself through the tough workouts everyday, instead of hanging at the beach or sleeping in?
"A little bit. Those things happen with every single runner at times, but this is my last year so I want (the team) to be at least .500 (in dual meets), and at the state meet do better than we have in the past," he said.
While the team went through some peaks and valleys last year, so did Andella. Even though his time at the MVC Meet was a big improvement, he felt as if he could have done better himself.
"At the end of last season, I was a little burnt out," he said. "My legs weren’t doing that great and I over trained a bit during the summer. I don’t think those times are truly reflective on what I can do and what I’m capable of doing. I definitely feel like I can do a lot better and bounce back. With the shape that I’m in, I want to be just as fresh come November because it’s all about November."
Coach Fortunato is certainly hoping that the work Andella has done over the hot summer months and previous seasons, will pay off over the next few months.
"Will has fully bought in. He’s been a great captain and he was one of the leaders from this past summer. He’s probably going to be in our two-to-three range," said Fortunato.
