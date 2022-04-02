VIRGINIA BEACH, VA — Anybody who has followed the Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team this season is well aware of the tremendous success the Rams had on a local level, with four of their wrestlers placing at the All-State Meet and advancing to the recent All New England Tournament.
The tremendous season confirmed what most in the local high school wrestling community already knew about the excellence of the Shawsheen Wrestling program over the years.
This past weekend, the Rams went about showing the rest of the country what their program is all about, as they sent those same four wrestlers to the National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) High School Nationals at the Virginia Beach Sports Center
As they have all season, the quartet represented the Rams very well, with freshman Sid Tildsley earning All-American honors with a seventh place finish at 126 pounds, while fellow freshman Brayton Carbone went 3-2 at 106 pounds and senior Lucien Tremblay was 1-2 at 113 pounds.
Sophomore Caleb Caceres wrapped his tremendous first season as a high school wrestler with an 0-2 record against some very stiff competition.
On the Girls side, the Rams were also very well represented, with All-State champion Tayla Tildsley going 2-2 on the weekend, coming up just one win shy of earning All-American honors.
Fresh off a season that saw him go 60-0 to become the first freshman wrestler in Massachusetts history to go undefeated and win the All New-England championship, Sid Tildsley once again led the way for the Rams at Virginia Beach.
Wrestling at 126 pounds, as opposed to the usual 132 where he had dominated all season, Tildsley went 5-2 on the weekend, winning three of his matches by pin. Tildsley started his weekend with a win by forfeit in the round of 64, before winning two straight matches by pin to advance to the quarterfinals.
Once in the quarterfinals, the freshman faced defeat for the first time all season, but not without a fight, dropping a double overtime 11-8 decision to Miles Velasquez of Oklahoma. Velasquez would go on to finish fifth in the tournament.
Losing a match for the first time in his high school career certainly stung Tildsley, but the talented freshman didn't let it keep him down for long, battling back in the consolation bracket to take a 5-1 decision over Ian Fritz to assure himself of All American status.
“He knew he had to win the next match if he was going to be an All-American, so he didn’t dwell on the loss,” Shawsheen coach Doug Pratt said. “He has been there before. He knows what it is like to lose a match from being a youth wrestler as he was learning. But he knows how to bounce back and he did a great job. The kid from North Carolina was really good, but Sid fought hard and got the win.”
Tildsley closed his day on Saturday by losing a heartbreaker of a 2-1 decision to Chase Hantz of Pennsylvania, but once again showing great resiliency, he bounced back the next morning to pin Mason Ketcham of New York in a time of 4:52 and improve his overall record for the season to 65-2.
“Me, Sid and his dad (Brian) talked about it in the hotel room on Saturday night,” Pratt said. “We said, look, we are at 64-2 right now. It’s been a great season. Let’s go out and end the season at 65-2. And sure enough, he went out and did it and finished the season on a winning note.”
Another Shawsheen freshman, Brayton Carbone, also had a great weekend for the Rams, going 3-2 at 106 pounds and coming up one win shy of also achieving All-American status.
Carbone, the Division 1 state champion, faced a loaded field at 106 pounds, losing his first match in the Round of 256 to eventual fifth place finisher Colin Martin of Virginia by a technical fall score of 15-0. Carbone was undeterred, however, coming back to win three matches in a row in the consolation bracket, two of them by pin
He started with a pin of Demian Pryima of California in at time of 2:26, before pinning Braydon Pequignot of Pennsylvania in 3:16 and then taking a 7-2 decision over Grant McCord of North Carolina. Carbone's tournament finally came to an end with a 6-3 loss to Aiden Krass of Louisiana.
“Bray did a great job bouncing back as well,” Pratt said. “Winning three in a row in that tournament is pretty good. If he puts a little more time in during the off season he can be even better. He just needs to wrestle a little more and learn a little more and will have a great season next year.”
Senior Lucien Tremblay had a bit of an unfortunate matchup in his 113-pound weight class. After winning his first match in the Round of 32 over Stephen Bowden of Virginia by pin in a time of 1:47, he had the misfortune of drawing number one seed Billy Smith of Ohio in the Round of 16. Tremblay suffered an 8-0 major decision loss to the eventual national champion, and was then eliminated in his next match with a loss by pin to Wyatt Fitzgerald of Virginia in a match he was winning 5-0 at the time of the pin.
The 1-2 weekend capped off a great senior season for Tremblay, the Division 1 North Sectional champ.
“He got a bit of a tough break being matched up with the number one seed in his second match,” Pratt said. “And then he was up big when he lost the next one on a defensive pin. He had some bad luck. Who knows what could have happened if he won that match? But he had a great season. He wrestled hard all year and got the most out of his talent.”
Sophomore Caleb Caceres went 0-2 on the weekend at 132 pounds, losing a pair of decisions. He dropped a 3-1 decision to Tyler Goldin of Georgia in the first round before being eliminated by Cael Harmon of Pennsylvania by a score of 8-2.
But the 0-2 weekend could not diminish what a great season Caceres had, taking third place at both the Division 1 North Sectionals and the Division 1 states. Although he is a sophomore, this was Caceres’ first season as a high school wrestler, after playing lacrosse during last year’s ‘Spring 2’ season.
“Cale is a tough kid, and a strong kid,” Pratt said. “And as I told him, he has an advantage that no other kid in the state has, because he gets to go against Sid Tildsley every day in practice. He can’t help but get better, and he has. After this season, he loves wrestling now. He hasn’t really been putting in the time yet, but he will now, and he is going to be even better.”
The Rams were well represented on the girls side as well, where senior Tayla Tildsley went 2-2 on the weekend at 144 pounds, narrowly missing out on achieving All-American status.
Tildsley started her tournament with a win by pin over Nicole Lewis of Arkansas in just 26 seconds in the round of 32, before picking up a 7-2 win over Jenna Filieri of New Jersey in the Round of 16.
Tildsley, the Massachusetts All-State champion at 150 pounds, then lost a pair of tough matches by decision, first losing by pin to eventual finalist Ruby Rios of Washington in the quarterfinals before being eliminated in a 5-4 heartbreaker in the consolation round to eventual third place finisher Alexis Jimenez of California.
Tildsley led that “blood round” match 4-3 with 30 seconds left before Jimenez caught her with a takedown. A win in that match would have earned All-American status for Tildsley, making the loss especially hard to take. But Pratt knows there are better days ahead for the senior, who will head to Philips Academy in Andover for a post graduate year in the fall, before deciding where she would like to wrestle in college the following year.
“Tayla just relaxed for a second and got taken down,” Pratt said. “She was pretty devastated. But she has another year of high school wrestling ahead of her and then four years of college. She will learn from this and she is going to win a lot more matches.”
