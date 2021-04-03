TEWKSBURY – It was a near perfect day weather wise to play a near perfect football game.
On Saturday afternoon, playing in their first home game not at Center School/Doucette Field since 1938, the Redmen made it five wins in a row over their archrivals of Billerica, while making it three wins in a row to open the Fall-2 season with a 41-14 thumping over the Indians held at the Ed Dick Memorial Turf Field at TMHS.
Besides some late penalties and Billerica having the ball for the final nine minutes of the game and registering 113 of their 253 total yards of offense during running, the Redmen were terrific defensively once again, especially against the run.
On the flip side, Tewksbury saw touchdowns come in all kinds of various ways including a kick-off return by Will McKay to open the game, as well as three rushing scores, a receiving TD and then sophomore Michael Sullivan with a pick-six.
This was the first time in three games that Tewksbury had its full line-up with the additions of Olu and senior back Sean Fahey, which provided much needed relief and depth to the offense.
“We had a good week of practice. It was certainly good having (senior fullback) Kalu (Olu) back out there with us. He adds a certain element and gives us another (offensive option) for us and he played well,” said head coach Brian Aylward.
While the scoring was spread out over the four quarters, the defensive effort was dominating throughout the first three quarters before the lead went to 33 points. Sullivan had the pick-six, Michael Duggan and Aaron Connelly recovered fumbles, while Connolly and Davenche Sydney were immense on the Defensive Line, both having a pair of tackles for loss of yards.
The two of them along with Duggan, Cole Kimtis, Nick Wilson and Colin Bozek provided a lot of the great play from both sides of the line.
“I think our guys upfront really played well,” said Aylward. “They (Billerica) have a strong group up front and they showed it. They pushed us around a lot in the first half. I talked to (our players) at halftime and said this game will come down to whose front is able to have more juice in the end and our guys fought hard in the second half. I think that was the difference.”
Billerica kicked off and the ball took several bounces before McKay picked it up at the 19, went up the middle before cutting to the left sideline and went untouched for the 71-yard score. Senior Nabil Barkallah booted his first of five PATs on the day for the 7-0 lead just 14 seconds into the contest.
“When you start any game off like that, it's just tremendous. We had a couple of lucky things on special teams, the squib kick at the end ended up turning into a turnover,” said Aylward.
Billerica was able to manage two first downs and move the ball to the T29 on the ensuing drive. Facing third-and-nine, Sydney got in to tackle QB Dennett Sidell for a loss of a yard, and that was followed by an incomplete pass, giving the Redmen the ball on its own 30.
This time it took Tewksbury nine plays before adding to the lead. After eight plays of getting small chunks of yards and two first downs, the Redmen were facing third-and-nine from the B40, when Rametta (7-for-10, 138 yards, 1 TD) threw a deep pass to Kyle Darrigo (3 receptions, 99 yards), who went untouched for the TD, quickly making it 14-0 with 2:27 left in the first.
Billerica stormed right back putting together an impressive 15-play, 60-yard drive capped off by a 1-yard QB keeper by Sidell, and he rushed in the conversion to make it 14-8 with 5:14 left in the half.
Just like the Indians did, Tewksbury countered back. This time big plays were the reason behind the score as Rametta connected with Michael Kelly for an 18-yard reception and the following play, Olu went for 16 on the ground.
Five plays later, Kelly made a great catch, staying in bounds on a nine-yard throw, which put the ball on the Billerica 6 with 53 seconds to go. Olu then took the ball and went to his left for the touchdown and the kick was good, giving Tewksbury a 21-8 halftime lead.
Connolly's big tackle in the backfield for a loss of four yards on third-and-five, forced Billerica to punt to open the third quarter. Tewksbury managed one first down before punting and Billerica had the ball on its own 20 with 7:34 left in the third. Sidell went back to pass and Sully read it perfectly, as he jumped ahead of the receiver, made the interception before going down the left sideline for the 26-yard return TD, which all put this game away.
Duggan's fumble recovery led to a second TD by Darrigo, a 4-yard rush. Connolly then recovered the fumble off the squib kick, and two plays later Darrigo made a catch from a Rametta, ran across the field, was dragged down at the 1 on what turned out to be a 54-yard reception. Fahey then ran it in to make it 41-8 with 9:04 to go.
Billerica scored a late touchdown to make it 41-14.
Tewksbury will now travel to face North Andover on Friday night at 5:00 pm, before coming back home to face Lawrence on April 10th to conclude the league's regular season schedule.
