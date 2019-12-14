TEWKSBURY — Last year was a season to fondly remember for the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' ice hockey team.
The Redmen finished the regular season with a surprising 13-4-3 record, despite having about a half-dozen freshmen players in the line-up. After that, the Redmen picked up a lot of steam in the playoffs, dramatically defeating Lynnfield and Lincoln-Sudbury in overtime, before then sending Danvers and Boston Latin home. Those wins put Tewksbury into the state final and the Redmen were defeated by an outstanding Canton team, 6-2.
That was last year and as our famous New England Patriots head coach says, "we are onto ... " and in this case that would be Chelmsford on Monday night in the team's season opener.
"It's so early, especially losing the days to the snowstorm, but so far we look good," said head coach Derek Doherty. "We are just a work in progress right now. We have a lot of younger kids, especially on defense so that's a real work in progress but so far that group has looked good.
“We're young, so a lot of these kids come into the season and you need to teach them about position hockey, where to be in the offensive and defensive zones, plus my system is different from what they are used too, so all of that just takes some time.
"Overall at this point, I'm happy where we are at. Last year we had a lot of seniors and a lot of freshmen, and we lost a lot of senior forwards, and right now we're trying to develop some defensemen. Our top returning defenseman is a sophomore, so we're definitely rebuilding in that position. Now it's just a matter of who will step in and fill those roles."
This year's team will be led by captains Campbell Pierce and Patrick Letourneau, as well as assistant captain Will O'Keefe, who is a junior. Pierce will be one of the top players in the entire conference once again this year. Over the last two years, he has split time between forward and defense because of his excellent skills and Hockey-IQ, but as of now, Doherty said he will most likely be on the top forward line with O'Keefe and sophomore Jason Cooke.
Last year Pierce finished with 27 points including 10 goals and 17 assists and has 26 goals and 33 assists over his three-year career. O'Keefe finished with 23 goals and 11 assists and really exploded onto the scene as a dynamic player with exceptional speed. Cooke also had a very strong rookie season.
"Campbell has developed into a real good player, who is real good at both ends of the ice, offensively and backchecking and getting back in our defensive zone," said Doherty. "He sees the ice really well and he has the experience, playing the last three years with us. It's his time to lead, which he does already. I think our first line will be very good."
As of Monday, Doherty said that he believes his second forward group will consist of senior Kyle Morris and sophomores Cole Stone and Sean Lane.
After that he said the next six spots are still being determined between juniors Asa DeRoche, Dan Kusmaul, John Beatrice and Anthony Pecci, as well as freshmen Brady Chapman, Conor Cremin and Ryan Flynn.
On defense the team's most experienced player is sophomore Caden Connors and joining him in the mix will be senior Andrew Camelio, sophomores Billy Doherty and Justin Rooney and freshman Nick Dicioccio, who has opened up some eyes during the pre-season.
The team will carry three goaltenders this season with Letourneau returning for his fourth season as the starter, Chase Perault returning for his second season as the back-up and freshman Ben O'Keefe is also with the club.
The final two players on the team are returners, senior Michael Dell'Orfano and sophomore Aaron Connelly, who are both out all season with ACL injuries coming from playing different sports.
Tewksbury beefed up its schedule this season. The Redmen will once again compete in the MVC/DCL Division 2 Conference with Boston Latin, Lincoln-Sudbury, North Andover, Concord-Carlisle, Haverhill and Lowell, who moves up from D3, while Methuen moves down.
In addition are crossover games with D1 teams Chelmsford, Westford Academy and Billerica, and with D3 opponent Dracut.
"Our league is always extremely good but this year I think it's going to be even better," said Doherty. "Almost every team brings back the brunt of their teams. Lincoln-Sudbury, Boston Latin and North Andover are all going to be very good, and then we have Chelmsford, Billerica and Lowell, who are coming off real strong seasons. We never get a night off playing in this league.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.