OSTERSUND, SWEDEN/TEWKSBURY, MASS – Samantha Taber has already enjoyed many personal and team highlights in her young hockey career life, but recently, that went to a different level.
The senior at Cushing Academy, who much earlier verbally committed and then signed her National Letter of Intent to play the next four years at Boston College, was a member of the U18 National Women's Hockey team, which took part in a two-week world event held in Sweden.
The team left on December 30th and had a pre-camp, followed by five games, including bringing home the Bronze Medal with a 5-0 victory over Finland. In the five games, Taber scored two goals.
“It was definitely really special (to be a part of it all), especially the people I was with,” she said through a phone interview on Monday night. “The people on the team were so nice. I would score a goal and it felt like everyone on the team was on my side. The whole thing was such a great experience, just awesome. This was definitely the experience of a lifetime. I've never experienced anything so special (in my hockey career).”
To be chosen for this team, Taber had to outlast a large number of other talented hockey players through three different camps, one in Minnesota, another in Buffalo and the third one was held in Calgary, Canada.
“The camps were really tough mentally. Physically it was also tough, but mentally it was more like 'OK I'm here, let's just make it to the next round'. I tried to stay confident and it worked out,” he said.
It certainly did.
After leaving on December 30th, the team landed in Sweden and held a pre-camp for about a week.
“We did just practices and team bonding and stuff like that to get to know each other.”
The tournament officially began on January 8th as United States took on host Sweden and came away with a 6-3 victory. Taber scored the team's second goal, a wrist shot that banked off the goalie's mask and went in.
“(When that first game begun) I felt like I was adjusted because we had gone through the pre-camp and I was used to playing with such competitive people,” she said. “Obviously it was a real exciting feeling to being playing (in that first game) against Sweden. We got that (first) win and all looked good.”
That first goal is something she'll always remember.
“(The puck) hit off something off of the goalie and then it went in. That feeling (of scoring a goal) was really special. I went into the game obviously not expecting to score, but expecting to do a lot to help the team,” she said.
Throughout the tournament, Taber and her linemates Ava Lindsey and Josie St. Martin, both of Minnesota, played a regular shift, and played extremely well together.
“They both play a somewhat similar (style to mine). We clicked right from the start. We're all speedy, little players. We're all below 5-feet-5 inches,” said Taber.
After that first win, the US trounced Finland, 8-1 and again Taber scored the team's second goal – the game winner – on a pass from Joy Dunne.
Now with a 2-0 record, the US faced Canada and were defeated 3-1.
“It was a tough game. Mentally going into the game, I think we were a little shaky but during the game I thought we played fine. We just couldn't finish (on our scoring chances),” said Taber.
The Americans reached the semi-finals, and a win would put the team into the final with a rematch with Canada. Facing Sweden for the second time, the Americans were defeated, 2-1.
“Being in Sweden and losing to Sweden was not fun. The arena was sold out so we had everyone rooting against us. That was pretty tough,” said Taber. “The referees and just everyone else seemed like they were on Sweden's side. The place was packed so that was a nice feeling, but not when they're rooting against you it's not such a great feeling. They just seemed to capitalize on their chances, plus they played a different goalie and she played really good.”
The two straight losses put the US in the consolation final and again they easily got past Finland by a 5-0 score.
“Obviously we didn't want to be in that game, but it is what it is. We just came together as a team and we decided that we needed to win a medal,” she said.
The team celebrated with the medal and for Taber, she was able to enjoy that moment with her mother Dianne, one of her sisters Hayley and her two grandparents, who came along for support. Her other sister Eryn, was in college, as she's a key member of the Southern Maine University women's team.
“The team is doing really good. I think they have just a few losses. She's my biggest supporter and I'm her biggest supporter. We always talk about hockey and how her game is going and how my game is going,” said Samantha.
Taber, who back on December 2nd reached 100 points in her career at Cushing Academy, was one of two players on the entire roster from Massachusetts, joining Woburn's Lucia DiGirolamo, a forward on the team.
“I have known Lucia since I was about ten years old. We have been on a lot of the same teams growing up and would play together over the summer. Playing with her is really special. Having a childhood friend with you and being able to play with her on a world stage like this was really special,” said Taber.
