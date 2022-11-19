TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High volleyball team made it to the MIAA D3 Final Four for the second consecutive year with a 3-0 triumph over Cardinal Spellman, last Thursday night at Romano Court.
The seventh-seeded Cardinals gave two seed Redmen their toughest test to date, but Tewksbury was ready for whatever was thrown at them. Cardinal Spellman's best showing was in the second game when it tied the score twice at 20-20 and 21-21, before the Redmen came up with the final four points to take a 2-0 lead. The final game scores were 25-19, 25-21, 25-12.
"So great," said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi, when asked about the win. "We worked really, really hard all season and really had to fight and really practice to get this far. The girls are so proud."
Senior co-captain Carrina Barron continues to play like each point might be her last, getting 19 kills both with menacing power and deft touch and placement. She also was tremendous on defense with 19 digs.
"She's a powerhouse," said Luppi, of Barron. "She absolutely dominated and played great, and that's what we need. In really important games, you need your great players to play great, and she did, which was really, really awesome."
It was also a special night for the Redmen seniors, who were now truly playing in their final home game, with a Final Four berth on the line.
The nerves were apparent in the first game as some early mistakes kept things close for awhile, before a couple Barron smashes down the left line woke everybody up. Senior co-captain Tori Rowe started serving at 3-3, and kept on going for seven points to give Tewksbury a 10-3 lead.
Cardinal Spellman fought back to get the deficit down to three, 12-9, but that would be as close as it would get. Olivia Cueva helped serve out the set and McKayla Conley moved outside for the kill that gave the Redmen game one, 25-19.
"I was really happy that we came out with really strong energy," said Luppi. "We had really powerful kills right from the jump, and that really set the tone and allowed us to play confidently the entire time."
The Cardinals knew they could not fall behind, 2-0, so they really went for it in the second set, making the Redmen play great defense.
Cardinal Spellman led 5-3, and 6-5 before Tewksbury went ahead for the first time at 7-6. Nice points from seniors Vanessa Green (10 kills) and setter Kiley Kennedy (35 assists) helped get the lead out to 12-8, helping the Redmen to withstand some solid play from the Cardinals, as the rallies began to get longer and more exciting.
When it was 23-21, Conley came up with a huge block that made it 24-21, and forced a Spellman timeout. Kennedy, who also had a block and an outstanding diving, one-handed dig in the game, closed out the set with a touch over the net into an empty space for the 25-21 win in game two.
Between Barron, Kennedy, Rowe and the other players on the front line, the Cardinals were seeing the writing on the wall. Tewksbury moved out to an 8-1 lead to start the third game and Cardinal Spellman was on the ropes for the rest of the game.
Rowe had a nice service run and multiple kills (she had six in all, to go along with a team-high four aces), senior Maddy Montejo had three kills and a block. Barron closed out with an ace on match point, 25-12.
"They were crying after, which is nice to see," said Luppi, of her players. "It shows how much they wanted it, it showed how much they cared, and how hard we fought all season to get here. I'm honored to be their coach, they are such a great group of girls."
Junior co-captain Ava Fernandes also had a great game at libero, coming up with a season-high 15 digs. Senior Jennie Lester had some nice service runs along the way to go along with six digs.
"It works because everyone is a part of it, and everyone is doing their job," said Luppi. "It allowed us to be so successful today."
Tuesday night's semifinal with Newburyport was the most important step, because this is where the Redmen bowed out last year, to eventual state champion Old Rochester. With such a short drive to Lowell High, Tewksbury was looking forward to having more fan support, as opposed to last year's semifinal at Bridgewater-Raynham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.