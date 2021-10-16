BOSTON – Back when he was a member of the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team, Pat Wild was part of the offensive line and when the group did well, line coach Paul Norton would reward the players with chocolate milk and ring dings.
So when Wild crossed the finish line of his first Boston Marathon on Monday, he was jokingly asked if he rewarded himself with the same snack.
“That's throwback high school football days,” the 2017 TMHS graduate said with a laugh. “It's funny because my Apple Watch tracked my calories and it said that I burned like four thousand calories. I knew the amount would be high but I didn't think that high. The first thing I thought of when I saw that was that I could eat anything I wanted. I walked into the corner store, and I grabbed the big glass bottle of chocolate milk and then I got the most unhealthy thing I could find, one of those fifty cent Honey Buns and one of those Ring Dings.
“It was the best post workout snack that I have ever had in my life. I think I had two bucks in my pocket and (the guy at the register) said it was two dollars and I'm like, this is amazing.”
The 22-year-old needed that reward because of what happened at the 16.5 mile mark during the 125th showing of the 26.2 mile event, which was held for the first time since April of 2019 because of COVID-19.
“The start of the race went really well. It was very lively, a lot of people were rowdy and there were definitely a lot of people lining the streets,” he said. “I know historically there are some dead zones (of no spectators) but I definitely didn't see any of those during the entire run.
“It was a very good start and I was off to a good pace. I was shooting for a 7:55 (pace) per mile and I held true to that up until 16.5 miles. Everything was going great, I was having such a fun time and then at the 16.5 mile mark, I don't know what it was but my legs just buckled. Both of my calves and quads just felt like they had nothing left in them and my legs just stiffed up.”
Not able to move, quickly Wild grabbed onto the guardrail, which just happened to be right next to him.
“I grabbed it and stretched out a little bit and then after that I had to cool down a little bit. Then of course, just my luck, the hills started right at mile seventeen, so right when I was having leg trouble, I had these four massive hills to get over,” he said with a laugh, knowing he wasn't laughing at the moment of being in pain. “I started walking a half a mile, then I would run a half mile and whenever my legs cramped up again, I would do a stretch thing.”
He had to walk/run for the next few miles, feeling good and then not so great, but once he got into the city, that pain and discomfort went away.
“Once I got into Boston, the crowd is just insane and that kind of took me through (to the end). You see the Citgo sign, you go under the bridge and the crowd, which was like eight people deep all the way down Haverford and Boylston Streets and then I just took it home from there,” he said. “It just hit me like a ton of bricks – I was running and then all of a sudden it felt like someone hit my legs and I was like 'I can't walk'. I think it was just a muscle cramp. It was painful but it was one of those things when our muscle just stiffed up and I couldn't move my leg. Once I grabbed the guardrail, I stretched for about ten seconds and walked to the next water station, got some Gatorade and then luckily my legs went back to normal and I did the combination of walking and running because I knew at that point, there was no way I could keep my (7:55) pace.”
He ended up finishing with a time of 4:08.27 and was the fifth fastest out of the 15 Tewksbury residents who competed.
Wild graduated from Tufts University last spring with a degree in Mathematics and Economics, but when COVID-19 shut everything down, he needed an outlet to stay in shape.
“When gyms closed, I figured that I needed a way to stay in shape,” he said. “I just started running and I eventually started going up and up with my miles. By May (of 2020) after I had been running for two months, it was the first time I ran over ten miles so that's when I thought that I could make something out of it if I kept at it. That's when I reached out to the (Tufts Marathon Team) coach.
“I thought there was going to be a marathon last October, so I knew that I had a chance to make their team and if I got that chance, I wanted to be ready in case I got the call.
“In April, I happened to run into the marathon coach on campus and I asked him again. He sent me over a link to 'apply' to be on the team, and after seven very long days of waiting, I got the great news that I’d be apart of the 50 person team,” he said, while noting that he raised over 3K for the cancer research at the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy.
Despite the 18 months of training – throughout all four seasons of the year – and despite his leg issue, nothing will take away the experience and joy that he endured when he crossed that finish line and celebrated that moment with his family, girlfriend and friends.
“It was unbelievable. It's funny because it's 26.2 miles and that two tenths part is really the kicker. Once you take the left onto Boylston, you don't realize how far down the finish line really is. I took the turn and it was like 'oh no, not again'. I could see the finish line, my leg was just stiffed up at that point, and I sprinted towards it as much as I could. I crossed the finish line and it was just very surreal, knowing that I had been running six days a week for the past 18 months so to have those few seconds of passing that finish line, was all definitely worth it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.