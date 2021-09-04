TALLAHASSEE, FLA., TEWKSBURY – Back in December of 2019, Adam Fuller was hired as the new defensive coordinator of the Florida State Seminoles Football program. Previously at Memphis and Marshall State where he immediately turned those teams' defenses around, the former Tewksbury Memorial High School star (1994 graduate) said at the time of his hiring that it would take some time to do the same in the sunshine state.
Last year, FSU finished 2-6 in the COVID-19 season and despite the team's subpar record, four players on the defensive side were taken in the NFL draft, including defensive back Asante Samuel, Jr., along with two defensive ends and another defensive back.
In order to get the defense and the team's record back on track this year, Fuller and company have their hands full when the season starts Sunday against Notre Dame University, who advanced to the semi-final round of last year's playoff system, finishing 10-2.
“We're just trying to get better so we can beat Notre Dame,” he said through a telephone interview. “There's not a lot of thoughts except individually every day try to strive to get better and making sure that we're going about building a program the right way, to recruiting, to developing these guys in every single way. It's an every day process and it's something that I absolutely love. We are here for a reason and we are here to help these guys.”
Last year the Seminoles gave up an average of 36 points per game and were last in the ACC in QB sacks. This year's team returns a handful of talented players including defensive linemen Keir Thomas, Derrick McClendon and Robert Cooper, to go along with linebackers Emmett Rice, Amari Gainer and Stephen Dix.
“We've had a lot of transition. Asante Samuel was drafted in the second round by the Chargers. We had two defensive linemen taken in the draft and then Hansaih Nasirildeen by the Jets. These guys played in different roles last year. Some guys were injured, some guys had really good years and some were in between. With the new portal rules, we had to go out and get some guys to fill the roster and get some balance, but also create competition and make sure that we get the great elite players. We brought in a number of players to add into the already roster, so it's been a year unlike many with the new rules in college football now. We've got three transfers on the defensive line, we have four different defensive backs, plus the freshmen class, so it's been a lot of transition and building relationships, creating on top of the things you do every day on the football field.
“It's been a lot of interesting moving parts and it's our job to put them into place and give them some structure, some standards so they have accountability so we can get this thing back to a winning culture.”
Sunday's opener will be televised on national television, ABC, and certainly ND is the favorite. This will be one of several non-conference games that FSU plays, before getting into the ACC schedule with the likes of Clemson, NC State, Boston College, Louisville, Wake Forest and Syracuse. FSU is predicted to finish 5-7 on the season and in fifth place in the league. The season starts Sunday and Fuller was asked what he's expecting.
“Four 15-minute quarters and they will run some plays, we'll run some plays and we'll try to stop them. They were a top of the echelon program last year, making the college football playoffs. They have done a great job since Coach (Brian) Kelly has been there. They've got their program running on all cylinders right now. They have put several recruiting classes together, they've had success and they are one of the top programs in the country right now,” he said.
Although Sunday will be no easy task, Fuller said that thus far through the pre-season camp, he likes what he sees, but knows turning the program back to national championship seasons, won't happen overnight.
“It's going good. It's a great place to work. It's one of the proudest and richest traditions in the country. We have a lot of work to do. We made a lot of strides last season but we still have a lot of work to do, and we're hoping that will pay off. We want to restore to the way it was in the past and the way that people here in Tallahassee are used to. We're just putting in a lot of work right now,” he said.
