This past week, the Tewksbury High School wrestling squad improved their dual meet record to 3-0 with wins over league powerhouse Chelmsford and then non-league opponent Tyngsboro/Dracut, another strong program under the direction of former TMHS Wrestler Mike Donovan.
Last Wednesday, the Redmen pulled out a hard fought victory over the Lions by a score of 47-24, crowning ten winners.
“It was like an old school MVC showdown to be honest with you, said head coach Steve Kasprzak. “We were coming off a big win with Central the week before, so after an emotional win like that you kind of get worried about the let down and then you look right to the next opponent and it’s Chelmsford, and it’s no easy task.”
The ten Redmen winners included Nick Desisto (113) by pin, Angelo Desisto (113) by major decision, Ben Barrasso (120) by decision, Jack Callahan (126) by pin, Sean Callahan (132) by major decision, Ryan Fleming (145) by pin, Hunter Johnson (152) by decision, Sean Hirtle (182) by decision, Paxton Green (195) by pin, and Manny Mengata (220) by pin.
“Our kids went out and they just fought,” said Kasprzak. “Like I said before, we just have a bunch of kids that want to go out and scrap and I think we just out toughed them just a little bit the other night. I was thinking maybe we could get out of there with seven or eight wins and kind of stay off our back and maybe pull it out, and to their credit they came away with ten (wins). (It) was a really good performance overall.”
The Redmen had one day of rest before a matchup with Tyngsboro/Dracut on Friday. Due to a specific coaching matchup, Kasprzak and the rest of his coaching staff circle matches like this on their calendar.
“Tyngsboro is tough,” said Kasprzak. “They are well coached, (they have) the Mike Donovan that was here with us for a few years so we kind of know what he’s all about and that’s been kind of a bigger meet than most people realize every year just between coaching staffs. We like to get after it with each other.”
To make the night even sweeter, Tewksbury pulled out a convincing victory by a score of 60-24, crowing ten more winners.
Ben Barrasso (120) and Nick Desisto (106) won by forfeit, while eight other Redmen won by pin. Angelo Desisto (113), Jack Callahan (126), Sean Callahan (132), Jack Donovan (138), Hunter Johnson (145), Ryan Fleming (152), Paxton Green (196), and Manny Mengata (220) were all victorious on Friday.
Kasprzak thinks the Redmen benefited from drawing Tyngsboro-Dracut early in the season, acknowledging their age and lack of experience.
“To Mike’s credit, they’re really young in some spots, so that kind of helped us out,” admitted Kasprzak. “I don’t think they’ve been as tough as they’ve been but they will be that by the end of the year, I think if we saw them at the end of the year it would be a lot closer than it was.”
Looking back at a very successful week, Kasprzak gives credit to his team’s readiness to go out and handle business on the mat.
“Our kids were just ready,” said Kasprzak. “They’ve been ready from jumpstreet. Those first two weeks of practice when we just had to kind of beat ourselves up they were so excited to go out there and beat other teams up.”
A large part of Tewksbury’s early success is the depth in their very skilled lineup. The experience of Callahan, Johnson, and Donovan will keep the lineup in good shape consistently, but many Redmen have raised the bar for themselves.
“I don’t know if I’d call it a surprise, but our expectations of little Sean Callahan, he’s really kind of stepped up and set some tones for us in some big matches already,” said Kasprzak. “I think he’s only got two losses in that Sons of Italy Tournament. Otherwise, I think he’s kind of undefeated. He’s beaten two really strong physical seniors in a row (as a freshman). We drew the weight class for Chelmsford the other night and we ended up starting at 132, and he went out there against a big physical senior and really kind of set the tone for the whole match.”
“Both Desisto boys, Angelo is wrestling great at 113. Nicky is still steady ship at 106,” said Kasprzak. “Manny Mengata, we talked about him in the preseason, we thought he could be something. He’s really kind of molding himself into a well-rounded wrestler.”
As a result, Kasprzak is confident his group of wrestlers has what it takes to have a chance to win every night.
“Obviously, we are 5-1 or 6-1 with those two big wins against Central (Catholic) and Chelmsford, (we) did well in the Sons of Italy, so we’ve had a lot of success up and down the lineup. And we’re going to need that because not everybody is going to be able to get it done every night,” said Kasprzak.
The Redmen competed in the first day of the two-day Lowell Holiday tournament on Tuesday, with the completion of the tournament scheduled for Wednesday with results not known as of presstime.
This is nationally recognized tournament with about 80 teams from all over New England.
“The big thing is, if you can get to day two, if you can qualify for day two, you’re doing a lot of right things, said Kasprzak. “So we just want to get as many guys as we can to day two, and then from there it’s kind of about who just wants to kind of grind it out. It’s tough to go two days in a row and especially when (you’re) facing that level of competition. So a lot of it turns into a mental game that second day.”
With the level of competition and variety of teams who will be making the trip to Lowell, Kasprzak has his eyes set on a top 25 finish for his squad. For many of the finals matches, it will likely be a preview of the New England finals.
“We’ve had state champs not place in this tournament, that’s how tough it is,” recalled Kasprzak. “Dylan Chandler a couple years ago won New Englands and he took third.”
