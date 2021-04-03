TEWKSBURY – The hockey career of Richie Colarusso has taken the Tewksbury native on quite the journey over the past few years, with plenty of ups and downs along the way. Not too long ago in fact, the talented defenseman didn’t know when or where he would be playing his next game.
Well, Colarusso now knows very well where he will be playing next, after recently signing on to continue his academic and athletic career at St. Anselm’ in the fall. The 20-year-old will not be completing a goal he had set long ago, while overcoming some bumps in the road on his way to achieving it.
“I am very excited for it, and I can’t wait for the season to start,” Colarusso said. “I am going to keep prepping all summer and be ready to go and crack the lineup there. That is the next step. That is what I have been working towards.”
But before looking ahead for Colarusso, it might also be helpful to look back at where he has been. After briefly playing at TMHS, he then transferred to the Hoosac School, a prep school in upstate New York, graduating in in 2019.
From there, Colarusso signed on to play with the Rochester Monarchs of the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) for the 2019-20 season. Colarusso played in 42 games for the Monarchs that season, tallying one goal and five assists to go along with 85 penalty minutes, before moving on to sign with another NCDC squad, the Twin City Thunder, based in Auburn, Maine, for the 2020-21 season. But he never suited up for Twin City, after contracting the Coronavirus early in the preseason (September of 2020).
Shortly thereafter, Colarusso was released by Thunder, and he found himself unsure not only of what the future held for him in terms of his health, but also his hockey career.
For two months Colarusso was in a state of limbo, searching for a team to play for, while also trying to recover from COVID, two things that didn’t go together very well.
“I was mostly just tired all the time, and trying to get my lungs back. You definitely need that if you are going to play at a high level,” Colarusso said. “I was off the ice for a month, and then I went and skated for some different teams, but I really had no idea where I would end up.”
Then a friend of his told Colarusso about an opportunity with the New England Wolves of the Eastern Hockey League, and Colarusso jumped at the chance. It was another step up in competition from the NCDC, but it was a step that Colarusso was eager to take. And after speaking with the Wolves coaches, including head coach Tim Kunes, he knew this would be the right fit for him. He signed with them in late November, making his debut just after Thanksgiving.
“The coaches with the Wolves were great,” Colarusso said. “They told me right from the start that I would have a good opportunity to go play in college and it ended up working out. They were a big help to me.”
The coaches with the Wolves were also extremely patient with their new defenseman, who despite being a couple of months removed from his initial diagnosis, was still not close to being one hundred percent, especially in terms of conditioning.
“My first few games I felt off, just from not being on the ice for so long,” Colarusso said. “I would say it took me four or five games to get back to where I was before I got sick.”
The Wolves coaches were willing to give Colarusso some time, as they knew what they had with their new addition. Their patience in him certainly seemed to pay off, as he tallied two goals and 11 assists for 13 points in 25 games, showing both the ability to provide an offensive spark as well anchor the blue line defensively.
“He’s a hard working kid, and he’s got a good energy and passion for the game,” Wolves head coach Tim Kunes said. “Every day in practice, he was one of those guys who was happy to be there and worked hard and you are going to better because of that.
“He definitely seemed to improve as time went on. Our practices are set up to help guys get better if they want to take advantage of that, and he definitely fell into that category. He showed up every day and just continued to get better.”
Colarusso played so well in fact, that he had multiple options as far as college choices were concerned. But in the end, St. Anselm was simply the right choice for him, both for their hockey program and for their academics where he hopes to major in cyber criminology.
“After looking at a bunch of different schools, St. Anselm, just seemed like the right place for me,” Colarusso said. “I liked the campus. The rink was right on the campus, which I really liked, and they had my major, and I liked their coaching staff, so it really just seemed like a good fit.”
As much as Colarusso sees a good fit at St. Anselm, he also is well aware that the step up to the college game will be a big one. That being said, it is a step up he feels like he is ready for.
“Division 3 hockey has a lot of big kids, and a lot of fast kids. It is pretty much a must these days that you play juniors before you go on to college, but this is still a big step up from juniors,” Colarusso said. “But I am going to work hard and get ready for it. I am looking forward to it.”
Kunes acknowledges that the jump from juniors to college can be a big one, but he is also confident that Colarusso has what it takes to get the job done.
“The biggest change when going to college is that here in juniors, the oldest player is usually 20 years old, but when you get to college you are going against guys who are 24 or 25 years old. They are a lot older and they have spent a lot more time in the weight room,” Kunes said. “But he is definitely ready. He will be a good player for St. Anselm. He is going to have to have a good summer and keep working hard, but I think he will be ready to be a good player for them.”
Colarusso has been adjusting to stiffer competition throughout his career, whether it be moving from Prep School to the NCDC or from the NCDC to the EHL, he has made the adjustment. This also includes his very first move, when he moved from Tewksbury High to the Hoosac School. Colarusso had made the Redmen varsity squad as a sophomore, and had kicked off his high school career in grand style with 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 points.
But after his sophomore year, he made the difficult decision to leave his friends and teammates, not to mention his family, behind to go on to the Hoosac School.
“I made the move mostly because of hockey, because I knew I wanted to play juniors, and it ended up working out well,” Colarusso said. “It was a really big jump for me, especially at first because everybody was just so fast, but I adjusted to it an overall it was a really great experience being at Hoosac. The coaches helped me out a lot getting me ready for juniors.”
His move to St. Anselm also provides another nice bonus for Colarusso, as it will keep him at least relatively close to home, in Manchester, New Hampshire where his parents, Richie and Julie, as well as his sister Ashley, who recently graduated from Stonehill after a fine track career, can come and watch him play. That was something that was no small factor for Colarusso when making his college choice.
“My parents have done so much for me, from the time I was growing up to helping me make my decision, they have supported me all the way,” Colarusso said. “It will be great to have them there. I really just want to thank my parents, and my family as well as my friends and coaches for helping get where I am.”
