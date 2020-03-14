METHUEN – Prior to high school Dylan Chandler had never wrestled before. And before this weekend's New England Championship Tournament, he was entered in the 24-man bracket as an unseeded wrestler, ranked No. 4 in Massachusetts.
Certainly all of the odds were against him to further his successful season during the two-day tournament held before a jam packed crowd at Methuen High School. Coming off a disappointing fourth place finish at the Massachusetts All-State Meet, the thought of being the best in New England would be a tall mountain to climb.
Yet the underdog did it. Chandler captured the NE title.
Along that journey to the top, Chandler came from behind in four of his five matches. He knocked off the Connecticut State Champion and also the New Hampshire State Champion. The thrilling overtime victory over the NH champion put Chandler in the finals where he went up against another unseeded wrestler, Tyrek Williams of New Bedford, who Chandler faced twice already this season, winning round one at the Lowell Holidays back in December before losing round two, just six days earlier at the All-States.
Again trailing 1-0 early in the second period, Chandler scored five points with a take down and three additional back points before adding another point in the third period which gave him the 6-1 win, and more importantly the title of the 285-pound champion in all of New England.
Chandler becomes the eighth different wrestler and ninth in all, from the program to win a New England title, joining David Donovan (1975) at 134 pounds, Dana Rasmussen (1977) at 114 pounds, Brian Aylward (1987) at 169 pounds, Scott Devivo (1988) at 152 pounds, David Carciofi (1989) at 189 pounds, Mike Howell (1996) at 189 pounds and Dave Shunamon ('97 and '98) also at 189 pound class.
It's been 22 years since a Tewksbury wrestler's arm was raised as being the best in his division in all of New England.
"This means the world (to me)," said Chandler minutes after the victory. "I started wrestling four years ago and I fell in love with (the sport) my sophomore year. Winning this has always been such a dream of mine. I came into this tournament as such an underdog. I came here to show that I could battle with the best of the best and I wanted to be the best of the best."
Chandler started off the tournament with three wins on Saturday. He pinned Atley Jenness of Mount Hope High of Rhode Island at the 3:16 mark of the second period. He advanced to the round of 16 to face the Connecticut Champion and No. 2 seed Jaylin Houston. Chandler trailed 5-0 but came back to win 13-11.
"The Connecticut champ was good. He got up on me by five points at one point of the match," said Chandler. "Going into the third period, he was still up on me so I knew that I had to take it to him and take it to him again."
That exciting victory put Chandler in the final-8. In his third match of the day he defeated Gregory Harris if Springfield Central, 5-3. That win came after he trailed 2-0 and was able to put Harris on his back to gain the necessary points and come out with the win. Chandler had defeated him 6-3 at the All-State Meet.
Beating Harris ended Chandler's day on Saturday. He went home, got a good night's sleep and came back Sunday and wrestled No. 6 seed Josh Ozaria, who was the New Hampshire State Champion. The Salem resident went up 1-0 before Chandler evened things out to force overtime. Then with about ten seconds left, Chandler put him on his back for the two points and the 3-1 win.
"The Salem kid is really tough and we had a real tough match going into overtime," said Chandler. "I knew what I had to do and I had a feeling what his game plan was going to be."
That victory pushed Chandler to his 49th of the season but also into the New England Finals against Williams which was the last championship match of the day. The two were scoreless after the first period, before Williams gained a point early in the second, which set up the dramatics with the five points coming later in the period.
"I knew it was going to be tough," said Chandler. "He beat me last week and I beat him earlier this season so we were tied 1-1. I knew his game plan and I had a game plan, so I did what I had to do. I knew that I had to stay aggressive. If I gave him any kind of momentum, he was going to run away with it so I had to keep it."
Chandler was asked about being behind by the point, before getting the five points and almost winning it by a pin.
"I just knew that I had leverage and it was better than his. I had to take advantage of the good position that I had put myself in and just get the job done," he said.
Ahead 5-1 going to the third, Chandler knew that he couldn't make any ill-advised mistakes in the third and absolutely couldn't get caught in anything. He just had to wrestle his way, and the way that he did all season, especially with titles from the Division 2 Sectional and State Meets.
"I don't know what happened (last week at all-states)," he said. "I guess here I just wrestled better, I wrestled smarter and I was more aggressive. I went on my offense and relied on my defense. I practiced hard all week."
Chandler grinded things out in the third period and came away with the victory, believed to be his 150th of his outstanding career.
"This is the third time this season that Dylan has faced (Williams)," said head coach Steve O'Keefe. "It was the rubber match and Dylan wrestled great. He's wrestled great this whole tournament. (On Saturday) he was down by five (points) in one of his matches, he battled back and persevered and won. It was just a great weekend for him."
O'Keefe was then asked about the difference of taking fourth at All-States and then first in New England?
"His head – (Dylan) was in it," replied the coach. "He wasn't afraid to go after stuff. You saw that in the final match. He was really aggressive against a good athletic kid, so I couldn't be any prouder. Dylan has put a lot of work in. He had never wrestled before high school and he put in a lot of work during each season and also in each of the off-seasons. I think all of that work has paid off.
"It's great to see kids come in as a young freshman, have success and I hope that it carries on through the rest of their lives. No one can take this away from Dylan – he's a New England Champ."
Chandler was asked if the title has sunk in yet and he replied, "It'll definitely set in when Shunamon texts me. He was the last one to do it here out of Tewksbury, so it'll settle in when he texts me."
