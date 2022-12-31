GORHAM, MAINE – The Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Hockey team picked up two more wins this past week, blanking North Andover 1-0 last Wednesday, before trouncing Scarborough, the defending Class A State Champions of Maine, 10-2, in the first of two games in the annual Maine Tournament held on Tuesday afternoon.
The two wins puts the defending Division 2 state champions at 5-0 on the season.
The game against Scarborough was relatively close until Tewksbury wore them down in the final period which resulted in five goals.
“We opened it up after the second period and were able to find ways to score. We were deeper than they were,” said Tewksbury head coach Derek Doherty. “They won the (Maine) state championship last year, Class A. This year they were ranked No. 1 in Maine. It was close until the third period and that's when we opened it up. We had some first things today, Victor Pacheco scored his first varsity goal, freshman Tyler Bourgea scored two goals, (forward) Matty Cooke played dynamite and Anthony DiFranco played great on defense.”
On the day, Matt Cooke led the way with two goals and two assists, with one goal and one assist coming short-handed style. Nick DiCioccio added two goals and one assist and Tyler Barnes and Jeremy Insogna each had a goal and two assists. Bourgea had his two goals and Connor Cremin had two assists.
Rounding out the goals included Pacheco and Ryan Flynn, and then Peter Civatarese, DiFranco, Cian Dawson and Jackson Feudo had one assist each.
Last Wednesday, Tewksbury defeated North Andover, 1-0, despite outshooting them 50-10. The Knights' goalie Troy Takesian was outstanding, turning away 49 shots as the Redmen totally dominated this game.
“The kid played great in the net. The game wasn't as close as the score says, but you know how that goes – one little bounce of the puck (can change things). But we have Benny (O'Keefe in net),” said Doherty. “They get up to play us and it was a physical game, as usual when we play them. It was a good game. We outshot them 50-10 and their goalie just played fantastic.”
DiCioccio scored the lone goal coming on a shot that went through the legs of Takesian.
On Wednesday, Tewksbury took on Chevrus/Yarmouth in the second game of the Maine Tournament with results not known as of presstime. The Redmen will then have a week off before its 'Exclusion Game' next Wednesday afternoon against Northern Highlands of New Jersey, to be played at Fenway Park.
