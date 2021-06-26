CONCORD – The game of baseball is pretty easy when it comes to winning and losing. Good pitching and defense takes you a long way, as well as timely hitting.
Throughout this season, those three ingredients were sporadic for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Baseball team. There were times when all three things came together and the Redmen won some games, times when some or all three were non-existent, and that led to some losses.
Last Friday afternoon, the No. 19 seed Redmen traveled to face No. 14 seed Concord-Carlisle in a Division 2 North preliminary state tournament game.
Offensively, Tewksbury couldn't get the big hit early on – some did come later – and defensively there were a few miscues which prolonged innings and pitch counts, while seven walks through the first four innings didn't help matters either.
In the end, it just wasn't Tewksbury's day, as they fell 9-4.
“Offensively in the beginning, we were OK. We were taking a lot of walks which obviously helped us (but we only scored one run),” said head coach Kirk Monbleau, who saw the team finish the season at 5-11.
Joe Walsh started for Concord-Carlisle and he was bringing some serious heat, the only problem was he didn't know where the ball was going when it left his hand. He also really didn't have any secondary pitches. The Redmen did a relatively nice job laying off the high fastballs, and staying patient, which led to three walks, a hitbatsman and a run in the top of the first. Then in the second inning another walk to No. 9 hitter Kyle McHugh and that followed with two wild pitches, but he was stranded at third base.
On the flip side, Tewksbury's starting pitcher Drew Timmons struggled with his command early on walking the lead-off hitter and hitting the second. No. 3 hitter Ryan Grace followed and he hit a high chopper to McHugh, and the southpaw turned a nifty 3-6-3 double play, before Timmons struck out Walsh on a nice inside curveball.
In the bottom of the second, things just unraveled quickly for the Redmen. The first six batters all reached base on a single, double, walk, error and a walk, which lifted Timmons, who came out of the game with an injured throwing shoulder.
“In the second inning, Drew had a tough time of settling in. We had talked all week about this game and he was gung-ho on starting and felt fine. I think this season just took a toll on him and his shoulder just didn't feel right. Ryne (Rametta) we always trust to come into a game in any position, but I don't think he anticipated coming in the second inning. It's usually later in the game when he has a closer's role.
“A lot of these guys have their routine so when something like that happens, it throws them for a little bit of a loop.”
Rametta walked the first batter he faced, gave up a sacrifice fly and then got out of the jam on another groundball double play, and the Patriots had a 4-1 lead after two very long innings.
After the walk to McHugh, Tewksbury's next eight batters were retired, with sidearm relief pitcher Roman Scroli shutting down the Redmen with his unorthodox delivery.
Concord-Carlisle added five more runs in the bottom of the fourth on an infield error, a walk, back-to-back home runs, a double, a dropped third strike and back-to-back singles to open it up at 9-1.
Tewksbury came back to score three runs, including a two-run home run by Rametta, while Aidan Crogan singled, stole second and score the team's final run.
The loss ended the season and careers for eight seniors including James Ministeri, Will O'Keefe, Adam Favreau, Will McKay, Ryne Rametta, Kyle McHugh, Drew Timmons and Michael Duggan.
“We are losing quite a bit. A lot of the guys we are losing I think would have played a big role if we had a season last year,” said Monbleau. “Guys like Will McKay, Drew Timmons and all of those guys and most of them would have been varsity juniors, so we do have to reload a little bit with some of the younger guys who we do have. We will miss that senior leadership, their understanding of the game and all of that stuff.
“Guys like Will McKay and Ryne, who are multiple sport athletes and who are battled tested. I don't know how many guys we will have (next year) who are battled tested, so we will throw these younger guys into the fire next year and see how they respond. I just really appreciated all of the seniors and everything they did for this season and throughout their careers.”
Certainly the biggest loss will be four-year member Ryne Rametta, who last week was named to the MVC All-Conference team, just the second player in six years to achieve that status.
“He's a guy who we put at shortstop this year and that comes after being a catcher (for the first two years). Aiden (Crogan) did a nice job for us, but it's obvious that Ryne did a great job in that position as a freshman and sophomore and he would have done just as good, if not better had he played there this year,” said Monbleau.
“Ryne is a good senior leader. Alot of the hard work that those guys like Ryne and Michael Duggan, there's so much behind the scenes work that they do. I know it's there, the rest of the coaching staff knows it's there, it's one of the things that I respect the most about Ryne is when his buddies are hanging out getting something to eat or whatever, he is working on his game. The same can be said for some of those other seniors. He's just a really, really hard worker.
“If other guys in the program can get an idea of how hard he worked and how it reflects the outcome of his performance, I think help them out, too.”
Overall, Tewksbury finished 5-11, which included winning a pair of games at the end of the regular season against Methuen.
“We definitely improved as the season went through specifically at the plate. Defensively, we cleaned up a lot of things, but I thought we hit much better as the season went along and that showed in the two Methuen games late in the season and then we showed a lot of grit in general,” said the coach. “I've been saying that about these guys all season long that even though their record doesn't show it, they come in, they work very hard every single day at practice and in games and I wouldn't trade them for anything.
“I told them that at the end of the game today. I wanted more for them so it could reflect their hard work that they put it. It is what it is but very rarely do you win your last game of the season anyway. Not to get romantic about the game, people always say how sports in general is a good metaphor for life and I feel the same way. There's been a lot of times when I have a kid in class who works really hard and it's the same way on the field.
“These kids work really hard, they carry themselves so well and I think they will be just fine in their next phase of their lives.”
