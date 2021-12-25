TEWKSBURY – Before meeting up with the Goliaths of the Merrimack Valley Conference, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys basketball team opened their season up against two Cape Ann League teams, first Masconomet last week and then Georgetown at home this past Thursday night. In both cases, the extremely young and inexperienced Redmen team had built 9-point third quarter leads, only to see those disappear into two losses, first 59-56 and then 63-46.
"We as a group need to do a better job of playing all four quarters," said head coach Steve Boudreau. "We have to do a better job of starting halves and we have to do a better job of sustaining our performance. The encouraging thing is I think we have proven in our first two games that when we execute and follow our game plan, it works, so now it's just a matter of putting that together for 32 minutes."
Against Georgetown – an excellent team, who certainly has potential of being one of the top teams in all of Division 4 – the Redmen trailed by three after the first quarter, only to go up by two at the break. Just 1:07 into the second quarter, the Royals went up by six points at 21-15, before Luke Montejo came off the bench for the Redmen and scored six straight points in exactly two minutes, the first four came on back-to-back put backs, before going to the line for two freebies.
He finished the night with eight points and five boards.
"Luke's had a really good pre-season. He has worked hard, I think he has improved every day. He's starting to become more confident in his abilities, so he was definitely a bright spot tonight," said Boudreau.
Tewksbury was able to take the lead after a pair of three-pointers by Christian Marsden and David Miller, before Thomas Crawford ended the scoring with a nice end-to-end bucket coming with 1:40 to go. On the other end, the Redmen's stingy defense kept the Royals off the board for the last 2:21 of the half.
That changed in the second half as the Royals top two players, Harrison Lien and Jack Lucido started to get hot. Lien is one of the top local players and he finished night with 18 points with six coming in the second half but he was involved in a lot of the offensive play.
After Tewksbury opened the third on a 5-0 run thanks to a three-pointer by Brian Carleton and a steal and lay-up by Crawford, Georgetown closed out the rest of the third quarter outscoring Tewksbury 24-5 with Lucido connecting for three treys as part of his 14-point performance.
"Stopping good players is really hard and (to do that) it takes all five players on the floor. We did that for spurts tonight, but it wasn't enough to get it done," said Boudreau.
Trailing by ten after the third, the Redmen were able to cut it to eight with 5:11 to go, but Georgetown closed out the final 5:10 outscoring Tewksbury 9-0.
Crawford and Miller led the way with 11 points each and Montejo had his eight. Crawford also had three steals.
Tewksbury faced Haverhill in their MVC opener on Tuesday and once again were just edged out, losing 68-61. Marsden led the way with 15 points, including five treys.
“We showed a lot of resolve and resiliency tonight,” said Boudreau. “We competed and executed the game plan. The next step is doing a better job valuing the basketball and ending possessions. I’m excited about where this group is headed and we’re excited to get back to work.”
The Redmen will have a week off before facing Chelmsford on the 28th in the first round of the annual Romano Christmas Tournament. A win puts them into the finals on Wednesday against Burlington or Malden at 6:30 but a first round loss would slate them for a 3:30 consolation final game.
