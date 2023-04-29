Brian McCarthy has seen his Shawsheen Tech baseball team win in just about every way possible so far this spring.
Last week, the Rams chose the method that probably increases their coach's gray-hair count.... nailbiters.
In back-to-back Commonwealth Athletic Conference showdowns, Shawsheen beat Lowell Catholic by a 3-1 score and edged Greater Lowell in eight innings, 1-0.
The victories improved the Rams to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in CAC contests.
Senior Aiden MacLeod of Burlington pitched a complete game against Lowell Catholic, striking out five and allowing just four hits in seven innings on the bump.
Shawsheen went down 1-0 in the third inning, but that frame could have been much worse for the Rams, who ultimately worked out of a bases-loaded jam with a 1-2-3 double play to end the inning.
MacLeod cleanly fielded a grounder on the play, threw home to junior catcher Brendan Lee, who fired to Mike Maselli at first base for the third out.
The Rams didn't waste any time building on their momentum.
After a single by Robbie Welch to lead off, senior Mavrick Bourdeau was hit by a pitch.
That set the table for run-scoring hits by Nate Galanis and Mike Maselli to put Shawsheen in front, 2-1.
In the fifth, the Rams added an insurance run when a Bourdeau double scored Welch.
Bourdeau and Galanis each had a pair of hits to spark the Shawsheen offense.
"This was a really good high school baseball game," McCarthy said. "Both teams got great pitching and defense."
Against Greater Lowell, Conlen Powell was on the mound and threw only 78 pitches, yielding five hits in seven innings of work.
"He worked efficiently," said McCarthy. "He relied on his great defense behind him.
After the Rams scored the game's only run in the top of the eighth inning, Bourdeau came in to pitch in the bottom of the eighth and retired Greater Lowell in order.
Defensively for the Rams, Lee was solid at catcher and Lukas Poirier had an outstanding game at second base.
Shawsheen's winning run scored when Bourdeau crushed a two-out double to right field and then scored when Galanis also hit a double that plated Bourdeau.
Bourdeau finished with three hits on the day, Galanis had two and Maselli, Lee and Poirier all added singles.
Monday’s non-league game against Saugus was postponed.
The Rams have a two-week stretch coming up jammed with action.
Shawsheen was scheduled to play Saugus on Tuesday, visits Northeast Regional on Wednesday and travels to Whittier Tech on Friday before three games the following week that include a Monday home game against Essex Tech, a Wednesday trip to Greater Lawrence and a home game next Thursday against Greater Lowell.
TENNIS
The Shawsheen Tech tennis team moved its record to 4-1 overall with another dominating performance against Nashoba Tech on Monday.
The Rams won 7-0 on the day, losing a total of just 11 games. Shawsheen won two matches by 10-0 sweeps and three matches while dropping just one game.
The closest match of the day came at fourth singles where Ram Faith Martin edged Arthur Hargett, 10-6.
“That was a great win for Faith,” said Ram coach Jay Tildsley. “The match had a lot of long points and Faith’s consistency really made the difference. She is a hard worker and it paid off today.”
At first singles, Shawshee’s Ethan Hines cruised to a 10-1 victory over Ben Reese.
Second singles was a 10-1 win for Trevor Engel against Nashoba’s Nathan Philips.
No. 3 singles saw Ram Bobby Dodge pitch a shutout against Chris Richard, winning by a 10-0 score.
In doubles, the Rams were ever more dominant.
Nate Barnes and Will LaMonica won easily at first doubles by a 10-1 score over Michelle Dunn and Eric Caulfield of Nashoba.
No. 2 doubles saw the Ram combination of Jasmine Johansen and Christian Rivera defeat Connor Maher and Amira White by a 10-2 final.
Third doubles was another shutout for Shawsheen as Jake Metcalfe and Sarah Johansen beat Lorrainy Rodrigues and Amira Smilovitz, 10-0.
Nashoba fell to 2-2 on the year.
Shawsheen improved to 4-1 overall.
Aside from a 4-3 loss to Mystic Valley, the Rams are 4-0 with wins in 27 out of 28 possible matches.
“We really responded well to that loss,” Tildsley said. “I’m proud of the way the team got right back to business.”
Upcoming action for the Rams included a Wednesday home match against Fellowship Academy and a Thursday afternoon visit to Greater Lawrence.
Next week, Shawsheen hosts Northeast Regional on Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Shawsheen Tech girls lacrosse coach Alex O’Reilly is a big-picture kind of coach.
After a 17-5 loss to non-league opponent Melrose High on Monday, the Ram mentor knew that the result wasn’t about to ruin her team’s season.
Not even close.
“These games are challenging, but we need them to see the aspects of our game that still require work,” O’Reilly said. “It’s important to get ourselves out there and take on stronger teams like Melrose, and our team really rose to the occasion. This is the kind of game where the score doesn’t matter, because the fight that the girls brought to the field was admirable. They were in it the whole time with their heads high, and they were excited to get back to work at practice (Tuesday) afternoon.”
Senior Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury had a big day for Shawsheen with four goals while senior Kerry Brown of Billerica had the other Ram tally.
Pieris Fowler and Mia Vacha split the duties in goal. Fowler started and finished with eight saves and Vacha had two spots in the final 10 minutes of play.
“Kiley McFadden was a key player in this game,” O’Reilly said. “She has the strength and ability to play low in our defense, shutting down the hard drives from behind. She scored four out of five goals for us as a result of capitalizing on her offensive opportunities down the other end.”
O’Reilly was pleased with her team’s defense against such a talented opponent.
“Makayla Melanson had an unbelievable game,” said O’Reilly. “She was loud, she played big, and shut down many drives to net. She was pivotal to the success of our defense in this game. The girls did a great job of working together and talking themselves through the game.”
After facing Northeast Regional on Wednesday, the Rams are back on the field Monday with a home game against Essex Tech. Essex beat Shawsheen in a tight game early in the season by a 15-10 score.
BOYS LACROSSE
It wasn’t easy, but Belmont High handed the Shawsheen Tech boys lacrosse team a 10-7 defeat last week in Belmont.
“We didn’t play a full game at all,” said Ram coach Chuck Baker, whose team fell to 4-3 overall, but remain 3-1 in Commonwealth Athletic Conference play. “We let them go on a five-goal run and got into a hole.”
The Rams still had some offense to speak of.
Junior Trey Elliott of Billerica had three goals to lead the scoring while senior Derek Maguire of Wilmington had two goals and an assist. Sophomore Brayton Carbone of Billerica also added two goals and one assist.
In goal, junior Quinn Guinane made 11 stops.
Shawsheen now starts a seven-game stretch against CAC opponents.
On Wednesday, the Rams hosted Northeast Regional before visiting Minuteman on Friday.
Next week, Shawsheen hosts Essex in a huge game on Monday afternoon and then plays at Greater Lowell on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
The Shawsheen Tech softball team’s two-game winning streak ended this week as the Rams dropped back-to-back games against Arlington Catholic and Whittier Tech.
The Rams dipped to 3-4 overall, but have a chance to get back on track this week with a Wednesday visit to Northeast Regional and a Monday home game against Minuteman Regional of Lexington.
Shawsheen lost 6-0 against Whittier on Tuesday in a game that was much closer than the final score would indicate.
The Rams trailed only 2-0 heading into the fifth inning before the visitors scored two times in the fifth and twice more in the seventh.
“It was a great game to watch,” said Ram coach Jodi Campbell. “We just couldn’t get our bats on the ball.”
Shawsheen totaled only four hits on the day, two by Raegan Bowden and one apiece by Frankie Reardon and Brooke Carlquist. Carlquist hit a leadoff double for the Rams in the seventh inning and Reardon had a double to start Shawsheen’s fifth inning.
Mia Bisso had a good game on the mound for Shawsheen, but was victimized by five errors.
Campbell was also pleased with the play of junior catcher Haylee Johnston.
Whittier had six hits on the day and three unearned runs. In all, Bisso struck out 16 batters and walked three.
Against AC, traditionally one of the top teams in the area, Shawsheen saw the Cougars pile up 10 runs in the top of the first inning on the way to the five-inning, mercy-rule shortened contest.
AC scored five more runs in the second and then three times in the third and fourth to build the 21-run advantage.
The Rams didn’t quit, scoring once in the fourth and two more times in the fifth before the game ended.
In the fifth, Alivia Imbimbo had a one-out single before a base hit by Bowden and a walk to Carlquist loaded the bases.
Gianna Caruso hit an RBI single, scoring Imbimbo, and Bowden scored the final Ram run on a fielder’s choice grounder by Bisso.
In the fourth, Caruso doubled and Reardon singled before Bisso drove in Caruso with a grounder to second.
Shawsheen actually had at least one baserunner in every inning.
In the first, Bowden drew a one-out walk and Reardon had a one-out single in the second.
In the third, Stephanie MacKeen reached on an error and Imbimbo drew a walk with one out, but the Cougars escaped the inning without allowing a run.
