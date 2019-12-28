WILMINGTON - Dylan Chandler has some big goals set for himself this season. After winning the Division 2 North Sectional title at 285 pounds last season and finishing second in the Division 2 State Tournament and seventh at All-State Tournament, the Tewksbury High senior is looking for even bigger things, including a state championship this season.
There is a long way to go before Chandler has to worry about that of course, but he took a good first step towards improving on last season on Saturday afternoon by taking home the 285-pound title at the Wilmington Sons of Italy Tournament. Chandler was also named Most Outstanding Wrestler in the upper weight divisions for the tournament.
The championship was especially sweet for Chandler, who had been the runner up at the tournament last season, as his victory in the finals came over Jay Levy of Haverhill, who had beaten him in last year’s finals. This year was a different story as Chandler took control early in his finals match and then closed it out with convincing 5-1 victory.
“It feels great. I got my revenge after losing to the same kid last year in the finals, so it’s just amazing,” Chandler said.
Chandler figured going into the tournament that it was inevitable that he and Levy would face each other in the finals, but the route to the matchup was a little different than he expected.
“At first I thought he would be seeded above me because of the match last year,” Chandler said, “But I ended up being the one seed and he ended up at three, so there was a little curiosity there as to who was going to come out of the bottom of the bracket, but really I knew it was going to be him.”
Chandler had gained some measure of revenge of Levy later last season when he beat him in their dual meet, so he had a good game plan going into his finals match. He didn’t change his strategy much from last season, but he made sure he didn’t make the same mistakes that cost him at the Sons of Italy last year.
“I knew what I needed to do on top. He caught me lacking last year when my weight was in a bad spot, so I knew I needed to watch that this year when I was on top, and I did that and it worked,” Chandler said.
Tewksbury coach Steve O’Keefe was happy to see his senior star take home the title this year after coming so close last season.
“Dylan had a really great day overall. He actually split with that kid last year. He lost to him here, but beat him in the dual meet, so this was a nice kind of rubber match win for him,” O’Keefe said. “But he will see that kid again in the dual meet this year.”
Chandler had stormed his way into his finals rematch with Levy, winning by pin in both the quarterfinals and semifinals, winning in the quarters with a pin in just 54 seconds over Isaiah Vieux of Gloucester and in the semis over Zachary Peltier of Tyngsboro in 1:17.
Chandler used his fast start to his advantage once he was in the finals with Levy
“I was coming into the match with some momentum from the earlier matches and I didn’t want to let him take it away,” Chandler said.
While winning the Sons of Italy Tournament was a great first step, Chandler has his eyes on much bigger things for both himself and for his team, which is off to a fine start this season. Chandler is hoping that Saturday’s tournament win is the first of many for him, and a sign of good things to come for the Redmen as a team
“This will definitely motivate me even more. I know what I have to do to win in the finals of a tournament and I know what I have to do to be a state champ and I am not going to settle for anything less,” Chandler said. “The season has been great so far. We have such better numbers this year. We have always struggled with a small team, but we have upwards of 30 kids this year. There is just a different energy in the room this year.”
O’Keefe is also looking for bigger and better things from Chandler for the remainder of the season.
“He was second in the state last year and placed in the All-States, and qualified for New Englands,” O’Keefe said. “The goal this year is to win New Englands. To win them all really and he is on a good path for that. He wrestled really hard today and we are very proud of him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.