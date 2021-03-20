TEWKSBURY – As a freshman and a sophomore Zach Connolly didn't compete in either the Merrimack Valley Conference or the Eastern Mass Championship Meets. He was a three-seasoned runner who was trying to get better every day, while getting his first taste of varsity running in the highly competitive conference.
In his three distance events, the 1,000, mile and two-mile, he made significant progress. In the 1,000, he went from 3:34.5 to 3:03.17. In the mile he went from 5:56 to 5:12.87 and in the two-mile, his strongest event, he went from 11:22 to 10:45.13.
He also made drastic improvements as a four-year member of the cross-country team.
He firmly believes that he can do much better than that.
Had this Fall-2 season been a normal season with a real indoor track season, Connolly would have been going against an extremely competitive and loaded two-mile race at the MVC Championship Meet with the likes of Lowell's tandem of Joeben Jacobs and Nathan Petterson, as well as Chelmsford's Aiden Hennessey. Last year Jacobs won the event with a time of 9:44.99, which is over a full minute ahead of Connolly.
There won't be any league championship meets this abbreviated season, so Connolly won't be competing against those three, so for him, he has set out a realistic goal which he thinks he can meet head on.
“I know that I'm in much better shape so I'm hoping to drop my time somewhere near 10:10,” he said. “I haven't ran that yet, but during the winter we did a time trial and it was in 30 degree weather, and I was still able to beat my best time in the mile, so I think I can get (the 10:10 time) because I'll have over another season of training to do it.”
That 10:10 time, he said is also significant for another reason – if he wants to run the next four years in college.
“I'm going to UMass-Lowell (next year),” he said, while later adding that he will study mechanical engineering. “I want to run there but they are a D1 school so I'm not sure if I would be able to make it. I think if I can go under 10:10 (in the two-mile) or under ten minutes would be better, that maybe my chances are better to make it. If I don't get that time standard though, I'll probably try to walk-on to the team.”
Connolly started his love for long distance running when he was in the seventh grade.
“When I was in sixth grade, we were training for the mile for the Presidential Fitness Test and my gym teacher, Mr. Manley noticed that I did like 40 laps and he asked me if I did cross-country,” said Connolly. “I didn't know what that was at the time so I asked him what it was and he suggested that I try it, so I did (the next school year).”
Six years later, Connolly is still running, while being one of the captains on both the cross-country and indoor track teams at the high school.
“I know he's been contributing to the team for four years,” said newly appointed head coach Nick Parsons. “I first met him when he was a freshman and it's awesome to see him grow and mature. I have a soft spot in my heart for anyone who becomes in love with this sport and just works their tails off. I value that. This is his senior year, and he's making the best of these unusual circumstances so he's working to find any kind of silver lining that he can.
“I'm excited to see what he does. He was the unanimous choice for team captain. That was great to see as he's a great team leader so we're all excited to see what he does this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.