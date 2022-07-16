HAVERHILL/WORCESTER — A great hockey tradition returned to area rinks recently, with the annual Hockey Night in Boston Summer Tournament being played in Haverhill and Worcester, bringing together some of the best young hockey talent in all of the Northeast for both boys and girls to what is consistently one of the most prestigious tournaments in the entire country.
For nearly 50 years, players from as far away as Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and many other states have descended the rinks of Boston to provide fans, not to mention college scouts, with a glimpse of future collegiate stars.
This year was no different, with the past couple of weeks providing thrills in both the Boys and Girls Tournaments. Another tradition also continued this season, with several local players making their mark in the tournaments.
JUNIOR HIGH FESTIVAL
Boys and girls from Tewksbury and Wilmington made big contributions in each of the many HNIB Tournaments over the past few weeks, but perhaps none more so than in the Junior High Festival, which was held at the Worcester Ice Center this past weekend, from July 7-11.
One team in particular had a lot of local flavor to it, as Team Eastern coached by Shawsheen Tech head coach Chuck Baker, finished 4-1-1 in the tournament, earning a first place finish in the National Division, before dropping a tough 1-0 decision to Essex in the tournament semi-finals.
Leading the way for Eastern was Justin Thibert of Wilmington. The Shawsheen Tech bound forward had four goals and two assists in the tournament, placing him among the scoring leaders for the tournament. Thibert’s best game came in a 7-2 win over Bay State, when he had two goals and two assists to power the Eastern offense.
Thibert was joined on the Eastern roster by fellow Wilmington residents Eric and Jake Banda, both defensemen. Jake had two goals and one assist for the tournament, while Eric had two assists. Other Wilmington players on the team included forwards Camden Gray, who had one assist in the tournament, as well as Isaac Tavares.
Goalie Matthew Boyer rounded out the Wilmington players on the roster, stopping 63 of the 70 shots he faced in the tournament, while posting a 2.33 Goals Against Average. Boyer stopped 16 of the 17 shots he faced in the semi-final loss to Essex.
They were joined on the team by several Tewksbury players, including defenseman Michael Macauda, who chipped in with a goal and three assists, as well as forwards Ben Christopher (2 assists) and Jason Shreenan (1 goal, 1 assist).
Also competing in the Junior High Festival were Wilmington residents Roman DiZoglio, Emrick O’Brien and Derek Perault, all forwards playing for Team Merrimack, who went 2-1-1 in the tournament. DiZoglio had a team high four goals in the tournament, while O’Brien had two goals and two assists and Perault had a goal and two assists. They were joined on Team Merrimack by Cohlton Carmody of Tewksbury.
Defenseman Nathan Caples of Wilmington had two goals while helping to lead Team Northeast to a 3-2-1 record, while goalie Evan McLean of Wilmington posted a 4.50 GAA for Team Suburban, including stopping 20 of 22 shots in a 2-2 tie against Eastern.
Meanwhile, defenseman Aydan Badrikian of Wilmington helped lead Team New England to a 3-2 record in the tournament.
For their efforts, Thibert and Caples were selected to play in the Junior High All-Star game, where Thibert scored a goal and Caples had an assist as part of an exciting 4-3 win for the Gray All-Stars over the Orange All-Stars.
BOYS MASS NORTH/NORTHERN NEW ENGLAND FESTIVAL
Several locals also played in the Boys Mass. North/Northern New England Festival, which was held back on June 22nd and 23rd at the Haverhill Valley Forum. Team Black, under the direction of Malden Catholic head coach Chris Kuchar, had five local players, including four from Tewksbury.
The Tewksbury players on the roster included Tewksbury High senior defenseman Robert Beggan and junior defenseman Michael Connors and Cullen Mangan, along with Central Catholic senior forward Andrew Duval, who had an assist in the tournament. They were joined on team Black by Malden Catholic junior forward Patrick Hounsell.
Also competing in Festival was Shawsheen Tech junior defenseman Nicholas D’Amico, who Light Blue team want 0-2-2 in the tournament.
SOPHOMORE SHOWCASE
Tewksbury High sophomore forward Jake Civitarese was the lone local player in this year’s 42nd Annual Sophomore Showcase, helping Team Middlesex to a 1-2-1 record in the tournament, which was held from July 7-11 at the Worcester Ice Center.
GIRLS NE FESTIVAL
Several local girls also made their mark with HNIB this year, playing in the Girls New England Festival, led by two members of Team Royal, Tewksbury High sophomore defenseman Sarah Doherty and Malden Catholic sophomore goalie Megan Mullarky.
Doherty had an assist in Royal’s 3-3 tie with Team Green, and helped lead Royal to a 1-2-1 overall record, while Mullarky posted a 4.00 GAA, including stopping all eight shots she faced in Royal’s 3-2 win over Team Red to close out the tournament.
Team Green went 0-3-1 in the tournament, but got strong efforts from a pair of Wilmington residents, as Wilmington High junior Lily Mackenzie had two goals and an assist in the tournament, including an assist in their 3-3 tie with Team Royal.
Malden Catholic junior Lexi Engvaldsen meanwhile, had an assist in Team Green’s 3-3 tie with Team Royal.
