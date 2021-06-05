TEWKSBURY – Before Pat Ryser came on as the head coach of the Tewksbury Memorial High School Field Hockey team, like all other high school programs, this one had its ups and downs with some really good teams and some subpar teams.
In doing the research to compile this team, certainly despite the ups and downs, you realize how many great players suited up for the Redmen before Ryser came on, which minus one season, is when I started covering the program. Certainly, like the others, this was not an easy team to pick. I loaded up on forwards and midfielders and ended up taking 19 total players.
Once again the selection process is based on the impact that the athlete had during her entire high school career, while talent, accolades and accomplishments weigh in. Those players who did not finish their careers through their senior years are eligible.
Some athletes are not in alphabetical order for layout purposes.
Here goes:
KRISTIN CRONIN
In all of my years of covering field hockey, Cronin by far hit the ball the hardest and the longest and her stickwork was absolutely a sight to see. In 1999, the center-midfielder helped the Redmen finish 7-3-9 and she was named to the MVC All-Conference and Eastern Mass Best of 60 players.
She left TMHS and had a dynamite career at Bentley College, which included being a part of the Division 2 National Championship team of 2001.
TINA COFFIN
One of the all-time greatest female athletes to ever walk through the high school, Coffin excelled in basketball, softball and field hockey. She was named to the MVC All-Conference team and was the Team's MVP during the 1978 season, while being known as one of the area's top goal scorers.
She went on to play both field hockey and softball at UMass-Amherst, selected as a captain on both teams. In field hockey, she led the team to a 16-0-2 record and to the first ever NCAA Division 1 Championship playoffs.
Upon her induction into the TMHS Hall of Fame in 1998, she had moved from Florida to North Carolina.
LAUREN DICREDICO
As a junior, she played center-midfield and helped lead the team to a state tournament berth, while being named to the MVC All-League team. As a senior, she dropped back to play the center-back position and continued to excel, again helped the team into the tournament and was named All-League.
She went on to play softball and had a terrific career at Salem State, despite having some heart issues.
MARI FAKUDA
As a junior, she was named to both the MVC and Lowell Sun All-Star teams after the team finished 5-8-5. The next year, Fakuda was instrumental in helping the team qualify for the state tournament for the first team in program history, according to past TC issues, finishing 13-3-2, which included a loss to Reading. She was named All-Conference that season.
In addition, she was a tremendous hockey player, a member of a select team that toured France and won National and World Championship titles.
CAITLIN GOFFMAN
An outstanding three-sport athlete, who was a strong rebounder in basketball and a prolific goal scorer in lacrosse, Goffman is the only goalie in the history of the program to lead the program to an unbeaten regular season (16-0-2), as well as helping the team reach the sectional final in the same season.
As a junior, she was in the cage when the team defeated Pentucket Regional and Manchester-Essex, before losing an epic overtime game to perennial state champion Watertown, before taking the team back to the state tournament the following year.
In the net, she was incredibly agile, terrific on secondary shots and incredibly competitive.
CHRISSY LOWE
One of the best center-midfielders – and certainly 'Tewksbury Tough' – to ever play Field Hockey at TMHS. She was a starter all four years, and helped lead the team to four state tournament appearances, a league championship title, and a record of 40-10-11 through her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
During her senior year, she was named the MVC Player of the Year, was named to the Lowell Sun All-Star Team, to the Boston Herald All-Scholastic team, and to the Eastern Mass Best of 60 Game.
She went on to play at Bentley College, where she excelled as a defensive back for the field hockey team. She helped lead the team to a Division 2 National Championship Game as a freshman and served as a team captain as a senior.
SAMMY MACY, 2007
Easily the best player to suit up in program history. The recently named TMHS Hall of Famer, Macy, finished career scoring 74 goals, including her senior year where she scored 30 goals and added 8 assists.
During senior season, she was named the Merrimack Valley Conference Player of the Year, a Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic and Lowell Sun Player of the Year. During her four years, the team finished with a 50-14-15 overall record, which included a league championship title, four trips to the state tournament, and one trip to the Division 2 North Sectional Finals.
She went to on UMass Lowell where she was named a two-time Division 2 All-American, the Northeast-10 Player of the Year and helped team win the NCAA Division 2 National Championship title. She still holds program records today, including most goals in a career (91), in a season (30, tied with one other), in a game (5) and most career points (220), most points in a season (76) She also ranks second all-time in career assists (38).
COURTNEY O'BRIEN
A three-sport athlete, who excelled in field hockey, basketball and track, and will make an appearance someday in the TMHS Hall of Fame, O'Brien was a two-time MVC All-Conference selection, a three-time all-star, who led the entire league in scoring as a senior with 21 goals and six assists, which also ranked her in the top ten of the entire state.
She scored 34 goals and added ten assists during junior and senior seasons, was named as one of the top 60 players in Eastern Mass., during senior season, led team to four straight state tournament appearances and was part of 2000 team that won the MVC League title and advanced to the North Sectional Final. She also was named the Lowell Sun's Player of the Year as a senior.
She went on to play four years at Bryant University and again had tremendous success.
LAURA PETROS, 2000
She switched over from cross-country to field hockey before her junior year and led the entire conference in scoring, which 21 years later still astounds me. She was named a two-time MVC All-Conference selection and a two-time Lowell Sun All-Star. Her senior year, the team finished 15-4-2.
She went on to play at UMass-Lowell and helped the River Hawks capture the Division 2 National Championship in 2003. She ranks 15th all-time in program history in goals with 32.
MARY HILL
A strong all-around athlete, who was also a part of the successful hoop teams in the early 1980s, Hill was an elite goal scorer in field hockey. She found the back of the net seven times during the 1981 season, accounting for almost all of the team's goals during a 3-3-7 campaign and then ten more times in the 1982 season.
MISSY RIDDLE
She is making her second appearance on our teams, first with basketball, now with field hockey, and obvious clue here, she'll make it to the softball one as well. Arguably one of the all-time greatest female athletes to ever suit up for Tewksbury, she dominated in all three of her sports. She was a two-time MVC All-Star, and an All-Conference selection in Field Hockey.
She was named the TMHS Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year, and went on to play four years of softball at Keene State.
RYAN QUINN
A prolific scorer, Quinn was named a three-time league all-star, a two-time Merrimack Valley Conference All-League selection and a two-time Lowell Sun First Team All-Star.
As a junior, she finished with 16 goals and seven assists and as a senior she finished with 18 goals and eleven assists. She was also named the Team's MVP as a junior and senior.
She also played ice hockey and ran track during her days at TMHS.
Several weeks ago, Ryan’s mother, was named to the All-Time Girls’ Soccer team.
ALLY GREENE
She earned Merrimack Valley All-Conference status after racking up 16 goals and 4 assists for 20 points during the 2010 season, which came after scoring 26 goals the previous two combined seasons, giving her 42 for her career.
During her senior year, she led her team to a 12-2-2 record in the MVC and 13-3-3 overall, with both league losses coming to state champion Andover High School and that came after two other state tournament appearances.
During her senior year, she was named All-Conference in all three sports, and was the Co-Female Athlete of the Year at TMHS, sharing it with Leanne Tucker, another member of this team.
Greene went on to play softball at UMass-Lowell and set several program records, including stolen bases.
HAYLEY SUTHERLAND
A four-year player, Sutherland, a defender, helped lead the Redmen to the MVC Division 2 Small School Championship as well as the Division 2 North Sectional semi-finals as the team finished with a 14-5-2 overall record in the Fall of 2013.
That year she was named a MVC All-Conference selection for the second straight year, as well as the MVC D2 Player of the Year.
She went on to have a tremendous career at Worcester State, and after three years as the assistant coach at Fitchburg, she was recently named the head coach of the same Worcester State program.
LEANNE TUCKER
Known more for her running, as she left TMHS to have a great career at Villanova University, the former center-back was a two-time Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, a two-time MVC All-Conference selection, a two-time Lowell Sun All-Star, who as a senior captain, helped the Redmen finish 13-3-3 overall.
As a senior, she played center-back position and earned All-Conference honors after captaining Tewksbury to a tournament berth season and a 13-3-3 overall record.
Tucker was voted the Town Crier's Female Athlete of the Year, the TMHS Co-Female Athlete of the Year, was a Boston Globe All-Scholastic.
As a junior, Tewksbury finished 11-7-1, which included making another trip to the state tournament.
ELLEN DUNLEVY PENDLETON
DONNA MURPHY OLSSON
The two friends played together in the mid 1970s, and in 1976 upon graduating, Dunlevy was the first field hockey player from TMHS to receive a scholarship. Murphy also joined her, as the two helped jump start the UMass-Lowell program.
A naturally gifted three-sport athlete, who also excelled in basketball and softball, Dunlevy played center-halfback at TMHS and helped lead the 1975 club to an 11-3 record, where she was named to the MVC All-Conference squad. In 2010, she was inducted into the TMHS Hall of Fame.
At UML, Dunlevy was elected co-captain for three straight years, played four years and was named an All-League selection. She then made it through two rounds of tryouts for the Olympic Field Hockey team.
In 1997, Murphy was inducted into the UML Athletic Hall of Fame. At that time, she was Lowell's all-time leading scorer and since has been broken many times, now by Macy. Murphy led Lowell to a 23-13-17 mark during her career and was the team's leading scorer during her sophomore and junior seasons.
She holds the school career record for most goals (37) and points (93), and she tied the school record for assists in one season with 11. She also ranks seventh all-time on the New England Division II career scoring list and during her senior season of 1979 she scored 12 goals and 11 assists for 35 points, earning a spot on the United States Field Hockey Association's Northeast Division A Tournament all-star team. Murphy Olsson also served as an assistant coach at Lowell during the 1980 and 1981 seasons.
MARY KAY BAGGS RAUSEO &
JUDY BAGGS SHEELEY
Sisters who are back making our teams again, this time after being selected to the Girls' Basketball teams.
Both Hall of Famers and superior three-sport athletes, Judy led the team in scoring, as did Mary Kay, who was a three-year player, who was an elite scorer from the left inner-forward spot and was named to the All-Conference squad.
COACH: PAT RYSER
This is a no-brainer. She coached 22 years, finished with 242 wins, while 20 of her 22 teams qualified for the state tournament. She guided three teams to the sectional final, losing all three times to eventual state champion Watertown, while she won two MVC Division 1 league titles.
She coached three players, Macy, Cronin and Lowe, who went on to win National titles at the collegiate level.
Above all, she is the best of the best when it comes to human beings.
LINE-UP
If you take Watertown out of Division 2 (which they should be), I would match this line-up with any team – certainly would take my chances with the likes of Manchester-Essex and Lynnfield. I took a lot of forwards and midfielders here, so I would be on the attack and have five forwards, four midfielders, one defender and one goalie. There's so much speed here, those players upfront would get back to help out defensively.
So upfront, I would have Macy, Coffin, Murphy, Petros and Greene on the forward line with Dunlevy, Cronin, Lowe and Riddle in the middle which would be off the charts spectacular. That leaves me with Sutherland on defense, in front of Goffman who is in the net.
Off the bench is pretty strong with the Baggs' sisters, Hill, O'Brien, Quinn, Fakuda, Tucker and DiCredico.
