SARASOTA, FLA/TEWKSBURY — At any given moment, under fair weather conditions, one might be fortunate enough to catch a glimpse of rowing teams gliding across the gleaming surface of flat water known as the Charles River.
One of the premier teams in the region, which regularly trains on the Charles, recently claimed the NCAA Division III National Championship in Sarasota, Florida. The Wellesley Blue, made up of women from all over the U.S., as well as France and China, edged Bates in the event, by a final score of 51-50.
In addition to representatives from more than 16 states, there are 11 athletes on this topnotch rowing squad hailing from Massachusetts, including one from Tewksbury. Cora Barrett, a lifelong resident, was part of the team which traveled to Nathan Benderson Park and brought the title home to Wellesley College for the first time since 2016.
"Cora is a great teammate and loves to train really hard,” said head coach Tessa Spillane. “She's fearless about pushing past limitations but if she sensed something wasn't right, she would schedule a meeting and we'd talk about it. She would take everything I said and apply it. She saw the benefit of the mindfulness work we do on this team. It's about calming the mind and being present in the moment and she really applied herself and it paid off for her in a big way. These athletes, Cora included, do not want to settle for second place.
“In the National Championship, the performance of her boat and that of the varsity boat gave us a team total that won us a championship. She is so intelligent, she's a double major in math and physics. At Wellesley, one of those majors alone is hard enough but to be able to do both is unbelievable."
Barrett, 20, is currently wrapping up her junior year at Wellesley where she is majoring in physics and math. When discussing her education and career path, it’s obvious she has a well-thought-out plan.
“When I was in high school, I definitely gravitated toward the stem courses (science, technology, engineering, and math),” said Barrett, who attended boarding school at Northfield Mount Hermon. “I plan on pursuing a PhD in physics after Wellesley. I have interest in a research career and especially, quantum computing.”
While a student at NMH, which is located in the Western Massachusetts town of Gill, Barrett sought the right mix of athletics through what could only be described as trial and error. While her father Andrew, who played varsity football at Yale, suggested she try crew as a freshman, she decided instead to add lacrosse to her resume which already included soccer and ice hockey. But her venture into lacrosse didn’t pan out as expected.
“I chose to play lacrosse in my first year but didn’t really like it,” Barrett admitted. “In my sophomore year when I was looking for a sport, my dad encouraged me again to look at crew and this time, I agreed to try it. Out of lacrosse, tennis, track, or crew, I thought crew sounded the best out of all of those.”
Barrett eventually settled on ice hockey and crew, reaching varsity level in both sports as a junior and continuing in her senior year at NMH. Unlike most sports, crew has the distinction of two seasons, fall and spring.
“The fall season is shorter in length but the races are longer at 5K,” Barrett explained. “In the spring, the season is longer and we do sprints which are 2K in length.”
Most of the training is conducted on the Charles River, according to Barrett, but the athletes also have access to a state-of-the-art indoor facility on the Wellesley campus. Rowing competition also takes place on the Charles, for the most part, but the team has also rowed on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester and has traveled to far-flung waters including the Erie Canal in Upstate New York.
There were two boats competing for each college entrant at the National Championship, which took place over the Memorial Day weekend in Sarasota. Man-made and fully-automated, Barrett enjoyed the rowing site, describing it as “much nicer than the courses in New England.”
She also explained the process of athlete selection for the two boats, each which feature eight rowers and a coxswain, who is responsible for navigation and steering.
“The first varsity 8 is made up of the top coxswain and the top eight rowers while the second varsity 8, or 2V, is the second coxswain and the next eight,” said Barrett, who manned the Number 4 position in the 2V boat for the championships. “Generally, we do seat racing which is when we have the two boats race side-by-side over a series of practices.”
Barrett added that her coach is tasked with observing which people work best together and meet certain benchmarks. Athletes will switch from one boat to another during these sessions and comparisons are made until one group is found to be faster than the other.
“Every day, you’re trying to earn your spot,” said Barrett.
In the title event, the winner is decided via a point system. At Sarasota, the Wellesley Blue tandem of boats combined to outpace the nearest competition, Bates and WPI, by a slim margin of 51-50-48.
“We beat Bates in the 1V race, which is weighted slightly higher, and lost only to Bates in the 2V race, but we ended up with the most points of all the teams,” Barrett recounted. “WPI won the 1V race overall but ended up third with 48-points because their 2V boat did so poorly.”
Along with her father, Barrett’s supporting cast includes mother Elizabeth and younger siblings, Tess and Roman. When she’s not pulling on an oar or deep in her studies, Barrett enjoys designing and sewing her own clothing. But she admits there’s little time for this hobby as her final crew season with Wellesley College is just a summer away.
“I’m very excited to head into the next season as defending champs,” she said. “We have a lot of work to do to accomplish our next goal which is to win NCAAs again by sweeping the 1V and 2V events. I also want to help our program win gold at the Head of the Charles regatta in October for the first time ever.”
BARRETT RECEIVES SCHOLARSHIP
Two Wellesley students received prestigious scholarships this spring: Eshika Kaul ’23 has been named a Truman Scholar and Cora Barrett ’23 is a Goldwater Scholar.
Barrett is the recipient of a 2022 Goldwater Scholarship, awarded to outstanding students who intend to pursue research careers in the natural sciences, engineering, and mathematics. She plans to get a Ph.D., but like Kaul, she’s not sure if she’ll head to grad school straightaway. “I just want to keep my options open,” she says. “There are a lot of really exciting opportunities in industry, too.”
Inspired by her grandfather, a ballistics engineer, and her uncle, a particle physicist, Barrett is a physics and mathematics double major. Her research interests focus on quantum engineering and quantum computing. “In physics, chemistry, [and] biology, quantum systems are really difficult to simulate,” she says. “The benefit of building quantum computers is that we can simulate the time evolution of complex quantum systems, which are practically impossible to study with classical computers.”
“For example,” she adds in an email, “we could use quantum simulation to aid the search for high-temperature superconductivity (the gateway to a clean energy future). Or we could use a quantum computer to simulate proteins that play important roles in neurodegenerative diseases to help discover a cure. … Really, the possibilities are endless. The quantum computer is the perfect tool to simulate anything in nature because nature is inherently quantum!”
After working with quantum materials in the lab of Robbie Berg, professor of physics at Wellesley, Barrett completed a 10-week WAVE Fellowship at Caltech the summer before her junior year. “I was working in an experimental condensed matter physics lab and studying the electronic phases of complex crystals,” Barrett explains. This summer, she’ll conduct experimental quantum computing research through the MIT Summer Research Program — with the added bonus of being able to continue in the lab of William D. Oliver, director of the Center for Quantum Engineering at MIT, where she’s been working all year. “That will turn into my senior honors thesis next year,” she says.
Karen Lange, Theresa Mall Mullarkey Associate Professor of Mathematics, encouraged Barrett to apply for the Goldwater Scholarship, which is jointly funded by the Department of Defense and the Barry S. Goldwater Foundation. As one of 417 scholarship recipients, Barrett plans to make the most of the access she has to a community of scientists who come together for panels and can offer advice.
For now, Barrett is relishing the Wellesley Blue crew team winning the 2022 NCAA DIII Rowing National Championship.“I honestly can’t imagine my life without rowing,” she says. “My teammates are some of my biggest inspirations. We’re all there because we love to work hard and push ourselves and push each other.”
