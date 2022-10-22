BILLERICA - Shawsheen Tech football coach Al Costabile admits that he hates to sound old-fashioned, but he just couldn’t help himself after his Rams improved to 6-0 last Friday night with a home victory over visiting Manchester-Essex Regional.
“So much of the game is up front, in the trenches,” Costabile said following his team’s 44-14 thrashing of its visitors. “I really believe in that and I really believe it’s the truth. Even in modern-day football, when you control the trenches, it’s really tough for the team that doesn’t (control the trenches) to win.”
Shawsheen piled up almost 400 yards of offense in the win, scoring three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns with nearly identical statistics in both facets of the game.
“I think our guys up front have done a great job of progressing,” the coach added. “They’re a major contributor in our success.”
Manchester actually led 8-7 at one point in the second quarter and the game was tied at 14 before the Rams scored the final 30 points to pull away.
Manchester tied the score at 14 with 5:50 left in the first half and Shawsheen answered less than a minute later when sophomore quarterback Sidney Tildsley connected with receiver Mavrick Bourdeau for a 65-yard touchdown pass. Jack Finn kicked the extra point.
The Shawsheen defense was responsible for the next points as lineman Richard Elliott tackled Essex quarterback Brennan Twombly in the end zone for a safety.
Just 44 seconds later, Tildsley and Bourdeau combined for another score, this one a 39-yard touchdown pass with 1:01 to go in the second quarter.
Suddenly, a tie game was a 16-point Shawsheen lead in less than five minutes.
“Manchester has some really good athletes,” said Costabile. “Up front, I thought our offensive and defensive lines were excellent as far as the ability in the second half to shut off some of the things (Manchester) was doing and as far as our ability to run the football.”
Offensive coordinator Doug Pratt said the Ram linemen deserve plenty of credit.
“It’s a thankless job,” Pratt said. “They don’t get to run into the end zone and run for a touchdown or throw a touchdown pass. With our program, we try to make them feel pretty special in our locker room and Coach C (head coach Al Costabile) is always on board with that.”
The second half saw the Ram defense keep Manchester off of the scoreboard while Tildsley engineered two more scoring drives.
Midway through the third quarter, Tildsley ran four yards for a touchdown before adding a third scoring pass to Bourdeau early in the fourth quarter. The 30-yard strike made it 44-14 as Finn kicked his sixth consecutive extra point of the game.
Shawsheen’s first two touchdowns were both runs by Tildsley of 1 and 15 yards.
Friday, Shawsheen has a huge game in Wakefield against Northeast Regional at 6 p.m.
If Shawsheen wins, the Rams will be Commonwealth Athletic Conference Large Division champions.
“They’re tough, always,” Costabile said of Northeast. “This is going to be a huge game for them. It’s circled, there’s no doubt about it. It’s Homecoming for them and we’re a rivalry. They beat us twice last year. This is a big game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.