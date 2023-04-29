WILMINGTON – In sports, confidence is essential for individual success. Whether it be the belief in oneself to succeed or the drive to go out and perform, results on the playing surface always stem from assertiveness.
For Jamie Constantino, not only has an increase in self-confidence resulted in 29 goals through eight games, it’s a key factor in why the Tewksbury High School girls lacrosse team is out to a 4-4 start to their season.
“I feel like I’ve gained a lot more confidence and my team is very supportive (of me),” said Constantino following a win over Wilmington last Wednesday. “They’re a really good group of girls.”’
The senior exploded for five goals in the win, but was more excited about the team being out to a 4-2 start to the spring season — one win shy from already matching last season’s win total.
“It feels really good, because I know last year we had five wins and to already have four is awesome,” said Constantino.
Constantino’s freshman season of lacrosse was canceled amidst the COVID pandemic, but has since been a three-year starter on the varsity club. Coming into her senior season, the captain was ready to take on the responsibilities of being a primary contributor.
“I knew we lost a lot of good seniors and I knew we had good people coming up, but it’s been good,” she said of her 29-goal start to the season.
As Constantino has always been a player with the tools to succeed on the field, Redmen head coach Erin Murphy takes no surprise to her red hot start this season.
“I’ve really seen Jamie step up a lot this season,” she said. “She’s always been a very skilled player, she was one of those players that I would hear about coming into the program having played in youth from the get go. She was always someone I was really excited to have as a part of the team.”
Stepping into a captain role on the team, Murphy believes her leadership qualities are what propelled her to be more assertive on the turf.
“This year as a senior and as a captain, she’s really finding herself in her place as a leader, which is really great to see,” said her coach. “She’s not afraid to go to the goal and drive and be persistent, which is not something we saw from her as much in previous years. Being a senior and a captain is giving her that extra bit of confidence that she needed to make some of those more aggressive moves on offense, which are clearly paying off for her in a lot of our games.”
Constantino has even stepped into a new position, transitioning to midfield from her natural position at attack.
“This year is the first time she’s playing more of a full field roll,” said Murphy. “Her and Emily Picher are switching off a lot between the draws, but having Jamie on the circle consistently, she’s playing a lot more defensive minutes when in previous years she’s just been more of a low attack player. Coming with that confidence, she is become a very well rounded player.”
As the Redmen have twelve games left in their regular season schedule, Constantino is striving for that ten-win mark.
“I’m hoping for ten (wins), that’s a good goal,” she said. “(We’re) hoping to make playoffs because we didn’t last year. We’ve been working on the plays and we’ve been determined in practice. It’s paying off.”
Constantino and her teammates will continue their playoff push this week with games against North Reading on Wednesday, where results were not known as of presstime, Methuen on Friday, and Central Catholic on Tuesday.
